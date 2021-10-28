Dan Berger On Wine: Cold-climate wines

The best wines come from vines that struggle. It’s an old, oft-repeated vine-country saying and there’s evidence that it’s valid.

The indignities some vines must endure annually can lead to a tension that winemakers appreciate in many of the world’s finest wines. Of course, no one likes to see vines taken to risky extremes, such as multi-year droughts that are hard to cope with. Resulting wines don’t usually benefit from droughts.

Among the commonly known difficulties that some grapevines endure are heat, frost, rain, floods (“vines hate wet feet”), humidity levels (either too high or too low), and temperature variations that go well beyond the norm. The U.S. West Coast is rarely visited by such plagues.

The above adage suggests that some of the best wines come from vineyards that barely survive. Among the diciest of vineyards are those that grow in truly cold climates, where there’s scarcely enough warmth to ripen fruit.

Defining “cold climate” in viticulture terms isn’t easy, partially because grape varieties differ and weather conditions can have subtle variations, making them unpredictable and occasionally making wines with aberrational aromatics and curious flavors.

And yet many cold-climate wines can be appealing, especially to flexible wine lovers.

In general, the colder a region is, the more divergent its wines are. And diversity can make wines that are fascinating. It’s why some people prefer Zinfandels from Dry Creek Valley and others opt for Rockpile.

Berkeley wine merchant Kermit Lynch says he prefers traditional grapes that do best in their historic homelands. In his recent newsletter, he wrote, “We look for Chenin Blanc in the Loire Valley, Sangiovese in Tuscany, and Syrah in the northern Rhône” — grapes and areas that have “a time-honored and deeply ingrained culture.”

Then he added, “But every now and then, we do come across a gorgeous, terroir-driven Sauvignon Blanc from Alto Adige or Chardonnay from Friuli, and we can’t resist. After all, certain grape varieties are exceptionally chameleon-like, able to reflect the unique beauty of their surroundings as much as or more so than any core flavor profile of their own.”

Cold vineyards usually do this strikingly, displaying enthralling variations that can provide added personality to a grape variety. Some call for a learning curve.

The Sauvignon Blancs of New Zealand’s Marlborough district is a case in point. Buffeted by strong, cold winds from both eastern and western South Island coasts, NZSB grapevines react by producing exotic flavors. Twenty-five years ago, they were misunderstood by most Americans; today they’re widely comprehended and appreciated.

New Zealand has other cool/cold regions that produce beguiling flavors that occasionally make for love-or-hate wines. True wine lovers appreciate such distinctive flavors — such as the many Martinborough Syrahs. The same grape also does well in other cold areas — like Australia’s northern Victoria, Canada’s Okanagan Valley, parts of Monterey County, the foggiest spots in Russian River Valley, and perpetually cold, windy Petaluma Gap.

Other North American cool/cold climate wine regions include benchland wind-tunnel Santa Lucia Highlands (Monterey County); marine-influenced Santa Barbara and Santa Maria valleys; Michigan’s lake-adjacent twin upper peninsulas; New York’s Finger Lakes district, and both Ontario and British Columbia in Canada.

Also, there are cold pockets in Washington’s cool Columbia Valley; most of Oregon’s diverse wine country; Snake River Valley in Idaho; portions of western Colorado; Pennsylvania; New Jersey; Rhode Island; Virginia, and Ohio.

(Minnesota and the Dakotas are so cold it’s best to grow hybrid grapes specially bred to withstand annual snows and freezing temps.)

Some wine experts once derided cold-climate. wines, calling them “herbaceous.” Today many of the same wines command high prices and are in demand. What makes them similar to one another is that the cold weather generates a distinctive black pepper component in some wines that sophisticated buyers adore.

However, cold-climate wines aren’t yet widely heralded. Rarely do they get broad recognition. Higher acidity allows them to work great with food and age well, but seldom are such wines called “hedonistic” or “delicious,” which seems to be mandatory to grab the attention of some critics.

That may be because such wines occasionally have traces of dried or fresh herbs, which is one of the risks of growing grapes in cold areas. And such wines often are lower in alcohol.

But so what?! They can be strikingly varietal and mesmerizing, especially with food! Yet many of the world’s supposedly authoritative wine journals have long said we are supposed to hate “herbaceous” wines.

The charisma of cold- or cool-climate wines may be growing.

Let’s start with one of the great Riesling areas outside its fatherland, Germany: Australia’s Clare Valley. It produces fabulous dry Rieslings, even though it’s not really a cold area. It just has very cold nights

I got a lesson in this about 30 years ago on a visit to the Clare. While walking in a vineyard one afternoon at about 3 p.m., with the temperature well above 100°, the grower I was with asked where my jacket was.

“In my rental car,” I replied.

“You’ll need it in an hour, mate,” he said, and he was right: Clare’s diurnal swings can exceed 50°! Temps drop quickly. By 4:15 I was shivering.

Chardonnay and Pinot Noir also prefer cool weather, but some regions are so cool that neither of those varieties is reliable enough to plant heavily. A year ago, I tasted a wonderful Pinot Noir from New Jersey. The winemaker said he could make a wine that good only every so often!

In southern Napa and Sonoma counties, the Carneros district once was so cool that only Chardonnay and Pinot Noir were recommended for it.

Yet even then, in the 1980s, I was a huge supporter of putting Merlot in the ground there because it was on the edge of disaster there. And oh, my! how wonderful those cooler-climate Merlots were. (Which made it truly sad when a large Sonoma Carneros winery ripped out all of its Merlot and planted more Chardonnay. Marketing people said it was easier to sell another ordinary Chardonnay than a great Merlot.)

Global climate change has warmed Carneros recently, but cool breezes off San Pablo Bay keep it cool enough for Chardonnay and PN. Now some wineries there are finding success with Syrah.

I usually like cold-area wines because they can have a great balance between fruit, acid, minerality, and true varietal identity.

Such wines almost cannot be compromised by the kind of excessive heat, sun, and later-harvesting that seems to be so widespread in California. The Mediterranean climates in most of California make “juicier” wines that are higher in alcohol and easier for most buyers to sip.

There is a kind of “continental-ness” to many of the cold-climate wines, many of which are still disparaged by some critics, especially those who wouldn’t know a varietal aroma if it slapped them in the philtrum.

Varietal aromatics aren’t essential in wines, but it surely is one way of looking at the distinctiveness that’s part of the terroir of a region — which should be revered, not condemned.

Also, the potential of cold-clime wines to age beautifully is widely known. (See Wine of the Week.)

I consider cold-climate wine-growing to be a hero’s job mainly because it ain’t easy. It takes a huge commitment to deal with struggling vines. Farmers who do it annually deliver rewards that sophisticated buyers can appreciate. And plaudits to winemakers who cleave to wines like these!

Newcomers to wine, however, can have a hard time understanding such wines, especially on release.

Last week I tasted a 2019 Pinot Noir from grapes off the new, exciting Petaluma Gap appellation. I told the winemaker the aroma was “just like a Gap wine, with that trace of cranberry that’s typical of the area.”

He replied, “That’s what you get in cold regions like the Gap,” he said. “The vines struggle.”

I asked if I could recommend the wine to my readers. He said, “Thanks, but it won’t be out for about two more years. We just released our 2017. This one needs a lot of time.”

Cold-climate wine lovers seem to be willing to trade some early accessibility for the glories of maturity.

Wine of the Week

2019 Thirty Seven Riesling, Petaluma Gap ($24) — Grapefruit rind, Granny Smith apples, kiwi, and star fruit mark the dramatic aroma of this completely dry white wine that’s so austere that even Riesling sophisticates will realize that serving it chilled isn’t necessary. Cool is sufficient. The aftertaste is fascinating with a slight petrol note that will only improve the wine over the next 5 to 10 years! It’s a great example of how flavors can develop in cold wine-growing areas such as the Petaluma Gap. It has recently received gold medals at wine competitions. Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa has it for $20.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.