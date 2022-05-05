Dan Berger, On Wine: Cork taint and other wine flaws

A few weeks back at a wine competition in which I was a judge, one wine was obviously tainted with corkiness — a malady that once was far more commonplace than it is today.

It was a simple white wine and its aroma was so moldy that a novice wine drinker easily identified the problem, to which she had never previously been exposed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The judges requested another bottle of it, assuming that the smell of trichloro-anisole (TCA, cork taint) happens only when a random cork imparts that flaw to the wine. It’s rare. So the judges assumed another bottle would be clean. But then we were informed that the wine had come from a bottle that had been sealed with a screwcap!

Never before had I been exposed to TCA in a screw-capped wine. There are a few reasons why this could have occurred. I was told by a longtime winemaker that it’s not unprecedented. But the episode reawakened topic of flawed wines, a theme that could be the beginning of an almost endless discussion.

I’m particularly sensitive to cork taint, which is commonly identified by most winemakers and other wine professionals at approximately 3 parts per trillion. Some people can detect it at lower levels. It obviously doesn’t take much to ruin a wine for professional tasters.

At a recent dinner party, another corked wine appeared, I think. I couldn’t be sure, but I know the wine well and it was obviously not perfect. After 15 minutes nursing a glass of it, I was pretty sure it had a bit of TCA.

“What a tasty wine!” someone then exclaimed. I was glad I had said nothing about the flaw. The guests were enjoying it, and had I said anything, most would have discarded what they had. No one else noticed the problem.

I first learned about cork taint in the 1970s. Subsequently, I learned about numerous other flaws that exist in wines that are not perfectly made, including such things as volatility, spoilage components like Brettanomyces (winemakers say “brett”), ethyl acetate and pediococcus.

Almost all of the above flaws are the result of inexact wine-making techniques. There are so many faults that several books describe them and teach budding winemakers how to avoid most problems.

(There are also a group of aromatics that aren’t defined as imperfections and are not necessarily good or bad, but can be strange. Such as what occurs when a winery adds too much yeast during the fermentation process in making French-method sparkling wine. “Yeast stress” can make a wine smell like chicken soup, though some people think it’s akin to brioche.)

Being able to identify “off” odors in a glass of wine is anything but a blessing, obviously. A year ago, the president of a superb California sparkling wine house opened a bottle of its latest top-of-the-line cuvée, which sells for about $80. It was ruined by TCA -- no one could drink it except two people who couldn’t detect the flaw!

British wine writer Robert Joseph recently had a column in which he wrote of the etiquette of keeping silent or speaking up during professional wine events in which a corked or flawed wine appears. He wrote that certain flaws should be pointed out to representatives of the winery, in case they were unaware of the issue.

I faced a similar dilemma about 15 years ago at a special tasting of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) wines in San Francisco for 30 sommeliers. I was the only member of the media invited.

The best wine in the tasting, the exalted DRC itself, was loved by everyone in the room. But after 30 minutes of smelling my glass, I was pretty sure I sensed an infinitesimal note of TCA. No one else had said anything; those at my table thought I was daft.

I went to the guy who had coordinated the event to tell him of my suspicion. He blanched and said he’d explain if I’d step outside. After we did, he said that after pouring 1½ ounces of DRC into each glass, he discovered that that particular bottle was corked.

“So, we poured all those glasses out,” he said, “turned them upside-down, and then poured a fresh bottle.”

“Without rinsing the glasses?” I asked. He nodded sheepishly, but noted that no one else in the room had picked up the corkiness.

“Or maybe they picked it up and no one said anything,” I added.

No quality restaurant should argue with a patron who asserts that he or she detected cork taint in a wine from the restaurant’s list. In all such cases, the bottle should be replaced with a clean one.

Yet I’ve witnessed awkward situations in which a restaurant server disputed a patron’s assertion. About 30 years ago, a server who knew I was the local wine columnist asked me to intervene with a bottle that a patron said was corked. The waiter handed me a glass. I took a sniff.

“It’s not corked,” I said. “The wine is maderized,” referring to a flaw based on bad storage the wine had received. It’s similar to what happens when a bottle of olive, canola or other oil gets so old it turns slightly rancid.

Neither the patron nor the waiter had ever heard of maderization. I suspected other bottles of the same wine would be similarly ruined, so I suggested to the patron that he select a different wine.

Oxidation is always a risk with older bottles of wines. For that reason, buying older wines in restaurants can be risky. Some restaurants have perfect storage conditions and can be relied on to serve phenomenal bottles that are 20 to 40 years old, and older.

One such iconic place is Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida. It has an estimated 600,000 bottles stored in two separate locations at the restaurant. (When I dined there about 40 years ago, I suggested to founder Bern Laxer that he use his then-empty upstairs room as a dessert venue, which he later did, naming it after the late British wine author Harry Waugh.

It’s extremely unlikely you’ll get an oxidized or maderized wine at Bern’s.

In 2012, my wife and I dined at a fine, old restaurant in Madrid that offered some very old wines at extremely low prices. (We were told the Spanish generally don’t revere old wine.) The list had a 1971 Baron de Lay Rioja — for $11!

We ordered it and it was sensational — for about 15 minutes. Then we watched, amazed, over the next 10 minutes as it went from red to tawny to dark brown. Oxidation soon killed it.

Wine of the Week

2020 Terzini Pecorino, Abruzzo ($14) — The bright, cheery aroma of this wonderful dry white Italian wine has absolutely nothing to do with cheese! Pecorino is a white wine grape, and this one is typical of its aroma with hints of kiwi fruit, fresh fennel, and a lovely dryness on the finish that allows it to be terrific with lighter seafood dishes. The chances of it ever being corked are extremely slim because the cork used is an agglomerate — tiny pieces of chopped cork treated to eliminate TCA, then glued back together.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.