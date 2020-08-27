Dan Berger On Wine: Delight in the details

Aussie dry Rieslings typically live for 20 years or more!

Other details of a wine’s crafting also can help consumers make buying decisions. But often the details take time to elucidate.

I tasted a 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet from Ladera three weeks ago that I thought exemplary. I learned that winemaker Jade Barrett did color and flavor extraction using a seven-day cold-soak before fermentation.

Flavor extraction before fermentation is a savvy tactic because the liquid at that stage has no alcohol. If all of the flavor and color extraction of a Cabernet is done after fermentation, the liquid then has substantial alcohol, which acts as a solvent in wringing more tannin out of the skins and seeds. (And, for geeks, harsher seed tannins are alcohol-soluble…)

One aspect of this Cabernet was how generous it is without aggressive tannins, yet it still has the structure to age for several years, and is excellent now with food.

So, yes, many details of a wine’s production can help consumers refine their purchasing decisions – and almost none of it fits on a wine bottle back label.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Curator White Blend, South Africa ($11): I tried this simple white wine without knowing anything about it. My first thought was, “What is this?” It was odd, but not in a negative way. As it sat in the glass, however, it began to open up. The back label says it is 60% Chenin Blanc, 20% each Viognier and Chardonnay. The grapes came from Swartland in western South Africa, and the long, drawn-out fermentation of Chardonnay produced “wacky aromas of dried peaches, apricots, and ripe citrus,” according to the importer and creator of the wine, Bartholomew Broadbent. Other aromas are a subtle spice note from the Viognier and Chenin Blanc’s melons. The soft entry is balanced by good acidity and low alcohol (12.5%). It’s a charming hot-climate appetizer companion. It was made by the fine producer A.A. Badenhorst.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.