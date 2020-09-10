Dan Berger On Wine: Demonizing wine

The practice of serving fine wine has nothing to do with binge drinking. The way we consume wine cannot be ignored in a supposedly scientific analysis of alcohol use and abuse. (Why does this topic remind me of a plastic baseball cap beer-can holder?)

Wine and food are joined at the hip. They’re as compatible as peanut butter and jam, bacon and eggs, love and marriage. When you choose to have a glass of Sauvignon Blanc, even as an aperitif, often it’s with cheese and crackers, salumi or other nibbles. Cabernet calls for steak. Zinfandel? Pizza/burgers. Chianti? Red-sauced pasta.

This symbiosis is one of the crucial factors that’s usually lost when a bunch of scientists who think they know something about wine’s role in the issue of alcohol use and abuse gather to draw conclusions about how we should all live our lives.

I spoke with Dr. Keith Marton, a medical doctor and one of the nation’s most authoritative experts on wine’s role in society. “A new temperance movement comes around about every 30 years,” Marton said, “so this one is right on time.”

I first met Marton when we both attended a two-day symposium in 1988 in Los Angeles on wine’s impact on humans.