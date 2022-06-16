 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Dining outside the box

It’s been nearly 40 years since I last dined at a family-owned San Diego café where I learned much about how to personalize a restaurant wine program, and sadly it was the passing of the creative man who fashioned it that encouraged me to resurrect the tale.

Stanley Hoersch was his name and he was a young man when I met him in the early 1980s at his restaurant called Hob Nob Hill. It didn’t take long for me to realize that he was a special and creative guy.

Wine programs in restaurants are almost all approximately the same. Most of them generally reflect the strategies outlined in college culinary arts programs, sommelier schools, or large wholesale company textbooks. All such “expert” sources have several axes to grind. Most of them address profits above all other factors.

Because these programs are designed to generate revenue, most of us who dine out, whether at family cafés or Paris three-stars, face the same challenges. Buying a bottle or glass of wine in a restaurant is a challenge even for those who are aware of the details and intricacies of wine.

And it’s a serious chore for those who don’t have that skill set.

First on the docket is price. In most cases the minimum that we’re asked to pay is twice what the restaurant paid. In almost all cases, however, we are asked to pay twice the retail price. And the pricier a wine is, the more restaurants feel justified in increasing their margins.

I have often seen $50 wines in restaurants at $125.

A second obstacle: Almost every wine we’re offered is a current release; few have any proper bottle aging. Which means that most of the wines on today’s wine lists are too young to enjoy properly. Call it vinfanticide.

As an example, most wine lists today have 2020 or even 2021 Chardonnays or 2018 or 2019 Cabernet Sauvignons. At higher echelons, they’d be better in about two more years.

Drinking wine that’s far too young isn’t a tragedy, but to pay more than double the suggested retail price is an affront when you consider that “suggested retail pricing” often is far higher than the exact same wine would be if purchased in a discount shop. And for the last 40 years, discounting has become a widely practiced retail strategy.

Stan Hoersch saw many of the fallacies in standardized restaurant wine programs. He was a brilliant strategist -- though he would hardly accept that sobriquet. He was a humble, soft-spoken, passionate wine lover who had agreed, somewhat reluctantly, to manage the restaurant that his parents Harold and Dorothy had founded in 1944 in the North Park area of San Diego.

I lived in San Diego for eight years and dined at his superb café probably 30 times, maybe more, and frequently chatted with him about the wine program of which he was rightly proud. His strategies were not only sound, but could well be an object lesson for others.

It was clear that Stan thought local restaurants had personalities. In his case, that meant he looked at every detail critically and attempted to maximize what his parents had established. But never at the expense of patrons.

Since Hob Nob was a local institution, Stan felt an obligation to the community. That included the fact that Hob Nob Hill began by doing most of its own baking (it still does!).

In the 1980s, most restaurants chose to take the easy path, purchasing baked goods from outside purveyors. Prepackaged goods can save time and money, but usually at the cost of distinctiveness.

Stan once admitted to me that he really didn’t really love getting to Hob Nob before 5 a.m. to do some of the baking. But it’s what we do, he said.

Two aspects of his wine program captivated me most because they were so well thought out: His small but creative selection, and moderate pricing. And with a twist.

He realized that most regular midweek dinner patrons ate early. By 7:30 p.m., the place began emptying out. Most of those who ate later were younger and often wine-savvy.

Part of the reason for that was that Stan had special days on which he would charge little or no corkage. Wine collectors flocked to Hob Nob on those days.

And creatively, he actually began a fascinating program in which all wines on his list were discounted after 8 p.m.! His reasoning was sound; he sold so little wine after 8 p.m., so discounting it even further meant wine lovers were encouraged to come in.

That was based partially on the fact that his wine selections changed often. He read my twice-weekly wine column in the San Diego Union and frequently would purchase my Wine of the Week selections that same day, and often had them on his list that same week.

To his credit, he didn’t do this blindly. Although he generally agreed with my Wine of the Week choices, most times he’d try the wine and often call me often to discuss it, to get details he could use in discussing them with diners.

Then he’d call a wholesaler to agree on a price that was in the best interests of the wholesaler, himself, and above all, consumers. His pricing strategy always was sound: everything was priced just above suggested retail. He ended up selling a lot of wine – and at a restaurant that was really a glorified café.

As for the food, though it was simple, it was exquisite. I’ll never forget the fresh turkey croquettes I frequently ordered because they were perfectly designed to go with either white or red wines. (The gravy was homemade.)

After I wrote a column in 1983 about the excitement I saw in dry rosé wines, Stan was one of the first to put several on his list. And he was happy to talk about why he offered such an odd selection (for that era!). He was ahead of the curve with dry rosé.

The rubber-stamp nature of so many restaurant wine programs is transparent. Dining out today, we usually see ludicrous pricing, outrageous corkage charges, and selections that are absurd (i.e., seven Chardonnays, all of identical style and all overpriced).

I was saddened to learn of Stan’s passing in late May. His sister, Gay Rudek, said he was 75. I immediately remembered what a wonderful and caring person Stan was in running the family business. After the family sold the restaurant, Stan went on to a career as an educator.

But his insight into how to create a personalized wine program for his restaurant is an object lesson in on-premise wine sales tactics that made not only economic sense for him and his family, but showed consideration for patrons. It’s a strategy that could well be implemented a lot more broadly.

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant + Bakery + Bar still operates at its original 1944 location, 2271 First Ave. in San Diego (https://hobnobhill.com/). Though it’s no longer run by the Hoersch family, the wine program seems to be chugging along. The most expensive glass on the eight-wine list is $8.

Cheers to Stan for his creativity.

Wine of the Week: 2020 Domaine de Magalanne Cotes-du-Rhône ($14) – The superb aroma of this wonderful, juicy, relatively complex light red wine is plums, cherries, and a faint hint of the rustic nature of Rhône wines. Cotes-du-Rhônes always are excellent choices for wines by the glass in restaurants and this is one of the best I’ve tried recently. It has loads of fruit and is perfect for consumption within the next year. The blend is 25% each Syrah, Grenache, Cinsault, and Carignane.

Dan Berger

Dan Berger

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.

