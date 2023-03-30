It’s not hard to guess why some of today’s wine lovers adore young red wines.

Most of these wines smell and taste like grape juice and have seductive alcohols that give the wines a richness and softness that mask astringent tannins. They’re more like grape-flavored milkshakes than wine.

Ultimately, many of today’s Cab buyers see young Cab as simply tasty, sort of like a coffee drink with five shots of hazelnut flavoring.

Buried in that last sentence is a word that’s key to why most of these red wines are so boring to those of us old enough to remember what drew us to classic, savory red wine in the first place, decades ago.

That secret word is “simply.” The antonym is complexly. Simple, young red wines don’t have much if any complexity. Nor are they interesting as savory dinner table companions. They’re like mates who have nothing to contribute to a dialogue. They are not multifaceted. They’re a one-note samba.

A key reason today’s younger wine lovers have little to no experience with older red wines is that they’ve never tried them. Most such wines are either too expensive or unavailable. Left with young, unaged reds, younger buyers have no experience with the most sublime wines that made Napa famous in the 1960s and ’70s.

Roughly 15 years ago, I mused about some of my most treasured experiences with mature red wines. I pulled that article from the archives, and I realized I had missed a few key points about why these wines were so interesting.

It was based on earlier harvesting of the grapes. Few of today’s wines are made that way and most won’t improve beyond a few years. Late picking fruit gives you obviousness; early picking produces sublime elements.

In my earlier (2009) article, I spoke of trying a 1994 Napa Cabernet that was balanced. I wrote, “It came from a tiny vineyard harvested early in September, the vines gave about 5 tons of fruit per acre, and the alcohol on the label was 12.7%!” And the wine’s color was red, not black.

Most producers now harvest a lot later, get much smaller tonnages per acre (so red wines are more concentrated), and wines have alcohols of 15% or more.

In my 2009 article, I noted that the 1994 Cab “had a leafy, dried-herb savoriness that only Cabernet can give. And it had that patina of maturity that I’ve learned to love from years of seeking those youthful brats that, after patience, finally gain the sort of couth that I adore in red wine.”

A key point I had missed in that essay of 14 years ago was that crucial to the earlier style of Cab was earlier harvesting.

Later harvesting of fruit, combined with smaller tonnages per acre, and other factors usually result in wines constructed without the necessary stuffing to become complex with age. The tartness profile is too low, for instance.

There is a body of thought that says even a tiny trace of anything herbal in a young Cabernet is an automatic thumbs down. Scores for such wines usually are a death knell. Just try selling such a beast these days.

Yet anyone with even the slightest exposure to classic red Bordeaux wines will tell you that the best usually have a distinctive trace of herbal complexity, otherwise called pyrazine. Often after time in the bottle, it will transmogrify into something delightful.

Some wine reviewers find any pyrazine in a young red abominable. But I find it essential for Cabernets if they’re to age for a decade or two. In time, the green elements turn into pipe tobacco, sage, thyme, and other complex savory notes that are mandatory for a Cabernet to display its varietal-ness.

I recall a bottle of 1881 Château Lafite-Rothschild that a friend bought at a wine auction and opened at a dinner party in 1986. The fruit was still currant-y (!) and it had no over-ripe feel to it. Its complexity had tobacco-y herbs.

Similarly, it was like that for the 1971 Grange that Daryl Groom, then winemaker at Geyser Peak, poured for me at a luncheon in the late 1990s, with its plum/moist earth depth and amazing complexity.

The ’94 Cabernet referenced earlier was harvested early. When it was young, it had faint herbal notes that I loved. But after it was released in 1998, it drew only mediocre comments from writers looking for more opulence.

The 1994 wine was from a vintage that produced “big” wines that had lower acids than I prefer. That year there were a lot of “chewy,” very ripe wines. It was then that I began to notice alcohol levels creeping up.

Wines with alcohols above 14% (very high for the time) showed a faint port-y aroma. That element later became revered by some people. But I had been reared with more savory styles of wine that featured a bit of varietal herbality; without it a Cab was too simple for me. With it, the wine would age.

The above 1994 Cab, tasted at age 15, had spices, like thyme, summer savory, and even a trace of rosemary. The second day, the few ounces left was all about complexity. Even though the fruit then was diminished, the wine still delivered a lot of character. And it was crisp enough to pair with food.

(A good friend has often pointed out to me that my columns about aging of red wines are kind of pointless these days since, as he has frequently noted, “no one ages wine anymore.” He may well be correct, especially since few of today’s reds will actually improve. But I know a few people who continue to care about what a properly constructed red wine can do with time in a wine cellar. They say it’s magical. It is.)

Some younger red wine lovers might argue that earlier-harvested Cabernet, especially those with alcohols that are more moderate than today, aren’t interesting when they’re consumed young. And with winemakers releasing wines at 2½ years, not the traditional four years that had been normal when I entered the wine game, today’s Cabernets are like barrel samples.

One interesting point about this is that the wildfires that have plagued California wine country for the last decade has created an unusual situation that may well be helping those of us who appreciate better-balanced Cabernet. It is leading to earlier harvesting of some grape varieties that previously would have stayed on the vine for a week or two longer.

This includes Merlot, which usually is better harvested earlier/cooler rather than later, when it’s potentially hotter and/or overripe.

The 2020 harvest in many areas of Northern California was so ravaged with fires and smoke that many producers either did not pick the fruit at all, for fear of smoke taint in the resulting wines, or ended up picking the fruit in the hope they could avoid smokey, ashy smells.

Alas for many, they realized that the wines had been ruined by the smoke and they had to discard it.

As a result, the industry suffered huge losses in many areas, which later proved to be even more devastating when one of the industry’s most aggressive supporters, Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed.

The following two vintages (2021 and 2022) represented an object lesson in caution (not to mention humility). In both years, grape growers with red wine grapes approaching maturity chose to begin picking at least a week or two earlier than normal, trying to avoid potential fire storms that might affect the harvest.

I spoke with several winemakers about the last two harvests. In every case, they said they made exemplary wines in both years from slightly earlier-harvested fruit. Two of them said they loved the better structures the wines seem to have than in many prior (later-picked) vintages.

A final point about why many of today’s red wines will not age. It’s simply because boosting a wine’s color with a concentrate like Mega Purple probably has detrimental impact on what the wine eventually will be.

Wine of the Week: Nonvintage Roederer Champagne, Collection 243 ($65) – One of the greatest of Champagne houses is this renowned property that focuses on replicating a distinctive house style for all its wines. It features significant percentages of reserve wines from prior vintages, which makes up the majority of the complexity it builds into each bottle.

The Collection series (replacing Brut Premier) began about two years ago to emphasize that house style but with a slight difference: each numbered version would rely on a single vintage, but without mentioning which vintage.

The important thing is that there is a difference between the 242 and the 243, at least in theory, with the house style being replicated in both. It gives the consumer confidence in knowing how long the wine has been in the marketplace.

Collection 243, largely from 2017, carries the distinctive house style that includes traces of brioche, citrus, and excellent structure. It’s essentially dry, but with a slight richness and the finish. For top-rate Champagne, it’s a good value. It’s often found in major U.S. cities at about $55 per bottle.