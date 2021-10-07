Dan Berger on Wine: Evaluating wines

3. Is the wine priced fairly?

Here we run headlong into a dilemma. I could write all day long about great red Burgundies or Barolo, or First Growth Bordeaux, or exalted German Rieslings, but if prices are in the triple digits (or even higher!), most newspaper readers would lobby for my head.

This doesn’t mean ignore great wines that sell for a lot of money. But wine has to be among the finest of a genre, like years ago when I suggested that some readers consider acquiring Aldo Conterno Soprana Bussia Barolo, which then sold for well over $150 a bottle. It was spectacular.

After tasting a wine that displays either a unique or classic personality, I then put it through tough tests. White and rosé wines usually are evaluated slightly chilled, then go into the refrigerator overnight. The next day I can see what the wine would be like when stone cold.

Then it’s left at room temp for several hours and I’ll try it again to see if exposure to oxygen caused an appreciable change.

If the wine passes most of the tests, I go further, often into a second day, again to see if it is so fragile that it has deteriorated. Some wines will display such fragility that I believe they might not age well.