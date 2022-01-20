Dan Berger On Wine: Finding wines from bota box to Petrus: A new search engine for consumers

Wine lovers who are searching for specific bottles last week got a huge assist with the launch of a new search engine oriented to them that will make finding wines that much easier.

Locating a specific wine once was a chore that often ended in frustration. I know. It happened to me many times.

I’d hear about a wine that I wanted to buy. I’d go to my local shop and ask for it. The merchant would look it up in a thick book. The merchant would say the wine wasn’t hard to get, and that he’d contact the right people.

Weeks would pass. Revisiting the store, I’d learn that the shop was too busy to worry about such a small order.

Changes in the law and tech advances (the internet, cell phones, and e-commerce) changed the wine-finding picture dramatically. Then in 1998, a new company helped wine buyers immeasurably. It was the founding of a search engine that added depth to the picture.

The company, founded by New Zealander Martin Brown, was Wine Searcher, which was dedicated to finding out where specific bottles of wine were for sale or auction, what prices the wines were fetching, and gave consumers access to sellers’ websites.

It was relatively painless because there was no charge to consumers to use this site and its search engine.

However, the site wasn’t particularly attractive and its main goal, which I learned by chatting with a company executive in Auckland a few years ago, was as a business-to-business model. Consumers could use the site, but that wasn’t the company’s mission.

I had some consumer-oriented ideas that I believed the company might have tried that could be appreciated by wine collectors. But the company executive I spoke with said he was satisfied with his business-oriented model.

Unknown to me at that very moment, former wine e-commerce executive Paul Mabray was thinking the way I was. There are potentially millions of prospective wine buyers around the world and though Wine Searcher does much for them, the site wasn’t as broadly helpful as Mabray envisioned it could be.

Some weeks ago, he told me that he looked closely at what Wine Searcher had done and said he appreciated much of the technical aspects of it, but he suspected he could offer more.

Some of the “more” is now on view as pix.wine — a website that went live on Jan. 12 literally 14 months after a team of computer experts began developing a sophisticated search engine specifically oriented toward consumers.

In its first days, said Mabray in a wide-ranging interview just hours after its launch, most of the pieces will be in place online. And the site will be continually upgraded with huge amounts of information about wine, food, and other data from a current staff of 24.

Despite the fact that the search engine and database are only 14 months old, pix.wine already has 270,000 wines in its database along with 4,000 wineries and retailers.

By contrast, in 23 years Wine Searcher has a huge database of wine information including grapes, regions, and producers as well as nearly 13 million wines, beers and spirits, all of which are available for linking by potential buyers.

Neither service charges a fee for using it. Wine Searcher does offer a PRO upgrade ($69.50 per year) that provides more detailed data.

Pix.wine offers a free upgrade. A consumer can become a Pix Insider, which Mabray says gets members invitations to tastings, early release announcements, sale coupons, and other perks.

One feature I found fascinating is that Pix occasionally will list a wine that isn’t in its database, but the system allows consumers to ask to be alerted if it becomes available.

Pix also has an affiliated information site (called The Drop) with articles on wine, food, travel, books and related topics. Wine information is coordinated by a London-based Master of Wine, David Round.

Mabray, CEO of a large e-commerce company for more than seven years, raised $5 million from industry investors to fund the development of this wine discovery platform. Wineries and retailers are not charged to be listed on Pix. Mabray said the business model is similar to those in use at Instacart and Google.

Wine Searcher lists clients’ search results in order of ascending prices. Pix uses keyword bidding to determine the order of search results. The database is so flexible that consumers will soon find it easy to navigate by putting in parameters.

Mabray says Pix will offer assistance for consumers who are interested in all levels of wine, “from bota box to Petrus.” And it will be frequently updated to tell the fascinating stories of wines from around the world, some from wineries and vineyard owners, others from contributing writers.

Many wine websites continue to list wines using scores from wine critics, but Mabray believes that stories of winemakers, vineyards and history place wine into a more convivial atmosphere.

One key to the site will be a sort of “what if” function – “if you liked this wine, you might enjoy this.”

I can imagine how helpful this could be in a restaurant that offers an obscure wine, allowing a diner to find out more about it in seconds.

Wine of the Week

2018 Domaine des Baumard Savennieres (35) – Chenin Blanc of an extraordinary high order is a real treat for lovers of delicate white wines and this producer is one of the finest in the Loire Valley. The aroma has hints of delicate florals from flowers, figs, and melons. The mid-palate is light and elegant and the finish is simply as clean as a spring morning. Sip by itself or serve with pan-seared cod with olive oil, tarragon, butter, and lemon.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.