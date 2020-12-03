Dan Berger On Wine, Food and wine diversity Part 2

In the last three decades, large cities in this country have seen a revolution in food diversity that’s dramatic, yet our choices of wines to pair with this variety have advanced only slightly.
And in fact, some would argue that wine diversity has taken a step backward in that period, especially if you go by the strong sales of the top six varietals and the decline in most of the others. Food, on the other hand, has been utterly avant-garde in that same period, including but not limited to Cuisine Minceur, “California cuisine,” sous vide, slow cooker, air-fried, and raw.
And to go with it? Chardonnay? How exciting.
The above list of food movements doesn’t even mention all the ethnic gastronomies that have exploded recently, now with significant differentiation between foods that once were all identified under a giant umbrella.
Today we see not only “Italian food,” but the sub-regional Northern Italian, Tuscan, Calabrian, and more. There are numerous African cuisines. And the dissimilarities between Central and South American foods – Mexican, Cuban, Puerto Rican, Guatemalan, Venezuelan, Brazilian, Peruvian, Bolivian.
In Los Angeles, there’s a highly successful food truck that features the indigenous Argentine/Chilean foods called Mapuche.
Once in this country, we had only Chinese food, as unauthentic as it often was. Now we have foods from Japan, Vietnam (including street food), Cambodia, Korea, India – and now the similar Nepalese.
How does Cabernet Sauvignon work with such foods?
Yet food homogeneity reigns throughout vast stretches of the middle-American food wilderness. The most obvious example has a Mc in front of its name. Billions have been sold. This is such an iconic product that it helped make Susan Mason a winner in Sutter Home’s hamburger contest (see last week’s column) for its uniqueness. Her winning recipe was anything but homogenous.
Yes, it was a hamburger, but non-traditional.
What is traditional is the vast number of Mcburgers that are sold around the world every day. This is such a standardized item that on visits to Buenos Aires, Adelaide, Oslo, and Rome we saw vast numbers of American tourists lining up to get them! Millions of Americans consider this comfort food.
It’s hard to imagine people traveling thousands of miles to foreign lands and ignoring local victuals.
In 2014, on a trip to Chile, we noted that one branch of America’s largest fast-food burger chain was packed, even though just three blocks away was a famous local café where we ordered Pastel de Choclo, a corn-meat pie of local repute that was fabulous. We each had a glass of a local, completely unidentifiable young red wine (about $4 each).
When Sutter Home chose in 1990 to stage its first Build a Better Burger contest, anti-Mc was lurking in the shadows. It sought new concepts in burgers, which was insightful since it opened the door to unstandardized burgers – a quest for envelope-pushing variations on “ground stuff between buns.”
Recipe submissions over the years have diverged from one another greatly. They often are fascinating. Even vegetarian versions have been submitted – despite Merrian-Webster’s definition of “hamburger” as a food with meat.
The contest gives creative chefs a chance to diverge from the ordinary. Some ethnic influences have been exciting.
The contest also encourages the use of obscure ingredients. Susan Mason’s recipe uses Braeburn apples, which she says works best with Pinot Gris.
Braeburns (discovered in New Zealand) aren’t as easy to find as some apples, but adherents love them because they retain texture in some recipes calling for cooking.
Loss of quality foods isn’t a new problem. In the 1966 book “Eden in Jeopardy,” Dr. Richard Lillard looks at the loss of some fruits solely due to cost.
In his book, Lillard speaks of the modernization of food-growing businesses after the Second World War, and how rising production costs led to shortcuts to growth and higher profits, often at the expense of quality.
Lillard says figs, lemons and peaches all became standardized because labor costs to harvest them were rising. Lillard wrote that in the 1950s, industrial farmers knew that the trees on which such fruits grew could be flat-topped and then mechanically harvested with huge vacuum machines.
This was much cheaper than it had been – but flat-topping worked only for certain varieties of peaches, figs, and lemons; other varieties of each fruit wouldn’t conform to the “haircut.” So those cultivars had to be abandoned, even though many were more flavorful and distinctive.
Today we call such fruits heirlooms; they’re mainly grown by small farmers who revere great taste. We can still buy heirloom tomatoes, but they cost more because they’re grown by producers who don’t typically use ag shortcuts.
In the late 1980s, I visited Fetzer Vineyards’ organic garden in Hopland. The gardener back then, Michael Maltas, picked some apples he had grown on dwarf rootstock and offered me some. Most tasted wonderful, with truly distinctive flavors. One was called Sierra Beauty.
I asked Maltas why the apples weren’t commercial, and why Red Delicious apples were ubiquitous, and why Gravensteins were hard to find.
He pointed to a Sierra Beauty I was holding. “Look at the skin,” he said. It was splotchy, with minor streaks and marks. “There’s nothing wrong with these apples. That’s the way they grow — and that’s why they’re not commercial. Most Americans don’t like how they look. They’re not pretty. Or they bruise easily.
“Red Delicious is easy to grow, it doesn’t bruise much, and people like how they look.” So Red Delicious apples will survive despite their mediocre taste, he said.
One of my life’s goals is to promote the distinctive wines we still have available, partly as a way to save them from extinction. It’s why I write as much as I do about Riesling, Grenache, Verdicchio, Grüner Veltliner, and Silvaner. Variety is the spice of life.
Side notes
— With many Asian and Central-South American dishes, aim for lighter wines that are not aged in oak, such as Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Viognier, Chenin Blanc, Grüner Veltliner, Gamay, and Rioja.
— The Fetzer garden is gone. After he left Fetzer, Maltas co-authored of “The Biodynamic Orchard Book.”
— Harmony Farm Supply in Sebastopol has bare root apple trees for planting now, including Sierra Beauty, Gravenstein, and Braeburn. A year ago, our gardener, Glenn Stoneking-Jones, planted a Sierra Beauty in our garden (he also bought one for himself!). The first year we got only four apples, but they were fabulous. We’re planting a Gravenstein soon.
— Looking for a wine to go with apple pie? Try an off-dry Riesling, such as:
Wine of the Week
2019 Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, Columbia Valley ($11) – One of the most reliable white wines in the country, this floral/tropical-scented wine has apple-y flavors and enough sugar so it works with many sweeter foods, and tastes much drier if served alongside an apple pie made with tart apples, such as Braeburn or Granny Smith. It is almost always found at less than $10.
WATCH NOW: HOW DRINKING RED WINE CAN BENEFIT YOUR HEALTH
CHECK OUT THE YEAR IN CARTOONS
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!