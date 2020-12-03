Dan Berger On Wine, Food and wine diversity Part 2

How does Cabernet Sauvignon work with such foods?

Yet food homogeneity reigns throughout vast stretches of the middle-American food wilderness. The most obvious example has a Mc in front of its name. Billions have been sold. This is such an iconic product that it helped make Susan Mason a winner in Sutter Home’s hamburger contest (see last week’s column) for its uniqueness. Her winning recipe was anything but homogenous.

Yes, it was a hamburger, but non-traditional.

What is traditional is the vast number of Mcburgers that are sold around the world every day. This is such a standardized item that on visits to Buenos Aires, Adelaide, Oslo, and Rome we saw vast numbers of American tourists lining up to get them! Millions of Americans consider this comfort food.

It’s hard to imagine people traveling thousands of miles to foreign lands and ignoring local victuals.

In 2014, on a trip to Chile, we noted that one branch of America’s largest fast-food burger chain was packed, even though just three blocks away was a famous local café where we ordered Pastel de Choclo, a corn-meat pie of local repute that was fabulous. We each had a glass of a local, completely unidentifiable young red wine (about $4 each).