Dan Berger On Wine: Food and Wine Diversity

I relate some of this to those wine critics who put scores on wine. In some people’s minds, if the best wine you can get is a 100-point Cab, then a 92-point Zinfandel or a 90-point Merlot are failures by comparison. And what about Grüner Veltliner, Chenin Blanc, and Nero d’Avola?

In most regions of this country, there’s widespread support for commonplace wines and foods. This places in jeopardy the loss of foods that creates excitement in food and drink.

In many areas of the food world, we’re losing diversity, which inevitably leads to the removal of uncommon grape varieties.

In the last three decades, I’ve heard of numerous cases where yet another plot of ancient-vine Carignane or Petite Sirah was ripped out and replaced by Chardonnay or Cabernet. This increasing homogeneity threatens the diversity that keeps chefs and winemakers so excited. (The really sad thing is that some vineyards are planted with the wrong variety and make mediocre wine, but the grapes sell for top dollar.)

Many winemakers tell me that they love experimenting with Barbera, Cabernet Franc, Grüner Veltliner, and many other relatively abstruse grapes. Many winery owners, on the other hand…