Dan Berger on Wine: Gamay Noir: rare, misunderstood and capable of making great wine

Even though the top Crus rarely exceed $30 a bottle, they can be delightful, even though snobs remind us that this is, after all, “just” Gamay, dooming them in connoisseurs’ minds.

But ask the right people and you’ll hear that Gamay is a delight. One reason is that the only people making it are zealous devotees, like Kate Norris of Division Wine Co. in Oregon.

“I love to drink Gamay,” Norris says unabashedly. “It grows really well here in Oregon, and it may only be the prince to the king (Pinot Noir), but its acreage is growing and you can find them in a whole range of price, from the low $20s to the $40s.

“… occasionally it’ll be blended into Pinot when bad weather hurts the Pinot Noir crop.”

One reason for the confusion about this grape’s heritage is that for decades it was called Napa Gamay. It was used through the 1980s by some to make a Beaujolais-styled red wines, such as the real Charles Shaw. The resulting wine often was called Gamay Beaujolais.

Native Beaujolais-ites were bent out of shape about this, but the status remained quo until the early 1980s. In 1981, Hop Kiln Winery in Healdsburg released a 1978 red that was powerful, inky-dark, and had 14.8% alcohol.

It was called “Gamay Beaujolais.”