Dan Berger On Wine: Good News for Every Day Wine

To see for myself what was up, I bought and tasted several Barefoot wines. What surprised me was that almost every varietal was aromatically and structurally correct and better than I expected.

It was then that Julio’s 1990 words came back to me — as well as those of his son, Bob Gallo, and Bob’s son, Matt.

I don’t recall specific quotes from the three men, but all three spoke of the main reason for this particular Gallo vineyard project — wine quality — as if it were a sacred topic.

Matt spoke of respect for the land and the soil and the health of vines. Bob spoke of his mandate for sustainable viticulture. And Julio was dedicated to varietal authenticity and balanced wines.

It isn’t likely that a year from now any of the upgraded wine brands from Franciscan, Clos du Bois, Ravenswood, or Wild Horse will be legitimate candidates to earn scores of 95 points from number mongers.

But that’s not what Everyday Wine is all about. It’s about authenticity and good taste. I’m fairly sure Julio Gallo’s vision so many years ago was at least partly a reason for Gallo’s brand acquisitions.

Wine of the Week