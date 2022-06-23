Dan Berger On Wine: Grievances of a wine nut

Most wine lovers who have read my occasional wine diatribes must think of me as belligerent, and I do have grievances for some wines that others adore.

However, anyone who has read my rants over the decades also knows that I love far more wine than most people do, although it’s also true that my eclectic appreciation often is for bottles made from grapes no one ever heard of before, or are from regions no one can pronounce.

It’s why I consider myself a wine nut and why the wines I buy often are obscure, or are so fascinating that I buy them to share with people I hope to proselytize. I love trying to convert members of the “Chardonnay Society” to the joys of Semillon, Ribolla Gialla, Silvaner, and Verdicchio.

It’s why I just bought a case of a Washington Nebbiolo and another case of an 11-year-old Aussie Riesling.

Napa Valley Cabernets of the last few years seem to be the target of my recent grievances, though my underground cellar is filled with them. But most are older. The mode of the day doesn’t remind me much of the grape variety. Old stuff usually does.

So, my reputation for loving wine has been tarnished. But I have many tales of serving older wines to dedicated modern-day Cab lovers, most of whom understood my obstreperousness when it comes to Cabs with insufficient character -- including most 100-pointers.

What bothers me most about these impostors was nearly identical to what was contained in a letter I received recently from Dr. Richard Peterson, the esteemed former winemaker at Beaulieu Vineyard, who is 91. His letter was part of a response to a magazine that had published an article on smoke taint. Frankly, the article could have been better researched.

I’ve known Dick Peterson since the 1970s. We share a philosophy about today’s Cabernets. We’re both sad about what many winemakers are doing with one of nature’s greatest natural success stories, Napa Cab.

There’s a lot wrong with them, in my view, and in the view of a man who graduated from college in 1960 and has worked in California’s wine industry every day since. In his mildly caustic response to the magazine, he didn’t mince words.

He sent me a copy of that letter. I asked if he minded me putting it into the public domain. He did not:

“…[Y]our article misses a very important point. Today's smoke taint problems brought on indirectly by climate change are only the latest stumbling blocks encountered by Napa Valley table wines. The first may have been caused by Robert Parker's exaggerated love for very high-alcohol ‘fatness’ in red wines.

“In their zeal to sell more and more wines at higher and higher prices … many Napa Valley winemakers harvest their grapes at higher and higher ripeness levels (and far worse, at lower and lower acidities) over the past 30 years.

“The result has been that many of today's Napa Valley Cabernets exhibit flabby, dull tastes that are more reminiscent of over-age, raisiny, dead Port than fine Bordeaux table wines. The alcohol levels are too high to be enjoyed with fine, or even ordinary meals.

“One of our industry's greatest friends, [winemaker] André Tchelistcheff, told us many times that good natural acidity is the ‘backbone’ of both Burgundy's and Bordeaux's great First Growth table wines. Without a solid backbone, wine simply cannot thrive and live a long life in bottle.

Sure enough, that's what I see in many Napa Cabernets today: Hot, flabby tastes lacking in varietal flavor combined with an inability to age well in bottle. These wines didn't taste good at bottling time and went downhill from there.

“If André were here today, we would hear him say, ‘My dear sirs, how can you call yourselves winemakers? You bottle your wines at 15+% alcohol and a pH of 4.0!

“Mon Dieu! Historically, the world's finest First Growth Bordeaux and Burgundy table wines always had alcohol levels near 13%. They had balance, beautiful varietal flavor, and complexity of taste. They matched and elevated the enjoyment of fine meals wonderfully. You, self-appointed winemakers, are claiming to define quality by weight, which is stupid!’

“I want to point out loud and clear that bottling Cabernet with far too much alcohol and half the needed acidity was not caused by wildfires! That first calamity to Napa Cabernet was caused by some of the winemakers themselves -- and only in recent decades. The wildfires caused only the second calamity and that calamity was hardly worth all those magazine pages.”

Call it a diatribe if you wish, but he and I are not alone in this estimation.

-- The late wine columnist Robert Finigan disliked the ultra-ripe style of wine that excited many wine critics, including the respected critic Parker, to call the hot 1982 year in Bordeaux a great vintage. In one of his books, Finigan wrote that anyone who loved the 1982 red Bordeaux “doesn’t understand Bordeaux.”

-- The highly respected wine and culinary expert Darrell Corti long has decried the bombastic style of Cabernet. A few years ago, he even swore he would never carry wines in his Sacramento store that exceeded 14.5% alcohol. (Estimated percentage of red wines made in California today with 14.5% alcohol or more: 95).

-- I can’t speak for the estimable wine author Gerald Asher, but I’ve known him for decades and he has always appreciated red wines of structure and balance over bigger, oakier, softer ones.

-- Chef and culinary expert Narsai David hates the overripe style of red wines now so prevalent.

-- Rob Davis, recently retired winemaker at Jordan (since 1976!), always quotes his mentor, André Tchelistcheff – almost word for word the way Peterson did – and he worked for years with Andre. His Jordan Cabs, including the first from ’76, remain in terrific shape and still taste great.

(I know this because Hawaii wine collector Chris Clever has staged several tastings over the years where I had the pleasure of trying these amazing wines.)

-- Six late winemakers all told me at various times that balance, lower-alcohols, and good acid levels were critical to making great Cabernets. They were Joe Heitz; brothers Robert Mondavi and Peter Mondavi (Charles Krug); Louis P. Martini; Myron Nightingale (Beringer), and John Parducci.

All said they opposed the use of new oak aging for Cabernet. In 1973, Parducci was so opposed to the use of oak barrels for Cabernet that he released a Cab with a stripe on the front label that said, “not aged in oak.”

I have other grievances beyond Napa Cabernet, and they include issues I have with some Champagnes, some Chiantis, and some Alsace whites, and even several Sauvignon Blancs from New Zealand.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Carol Shelton Zinfandel, Rocky Reserve, “Florence Vineyard,” Rockpile ($42) – A most complex aroma starts with traces of anise, nutmeg and cardamom with a fruit aroma of blackberries, and a perfect balance of tannins and acidity. It’s tart enough to be thought of Italian in style! Thus, it needs a couple of years to open up, or serve it now with hearty foods. One of the finest Zinfandels on the market today. Bottle Barn has it for $32.99.

