Dan Berger On Wine: Harvest 2021 in California: smaller in size, phenomenal in quality

In more traditional vintages, grapes to make white wines are picked earlier than red-wine grapes, making for a smooth transition in the use of equipment. White wine grapes can go into the same equipment, one after the other. All that’s needed is a quick cleansing of the presses, crushers, hoses, etc.

This year it was bedlam. In many cases in the north, white wine grapes ripened more slowly than did some reds, which were picked earlier than ever. This rarely happens.

With some red grapes being processed first, cleaning out equipment when the white grapes finally arrived was essential. The additional combined with labor shortages left some tasks in the hands of novice workers.

One reality from 2021 is that many wines may well be made with lower alcohols than has been typical in the last 25 years. (This also was the case in the cool 2011 harvest, which made some of the longest-lived wines in decades.)

Several winemakers told me that early spring vine growth in the north allowed grapes plenty of time on vines, developing proper flavors. And while flavors were developing, sugars didn’t rise as rapidly.

Many winemakers said flavor development was near perfect early -- even though sugar levels were lower than they had seen in the last quarter-century!