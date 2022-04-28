Dan Berger On Wine: Hope for Cabernet lovers

Not long ago it was possible to differentiate between the unique characteristics of various Cabernet Sauvignons growing in the Napa Valley based on their sub-regions.

A Cab from the western side of Rutherford had a bit more dried sage in the aroma, but the eastern edge was darker, more brooding. Mount Veeder provided a rigidity that almost guaranteed it would age nicely. Stag’s Leap had a silkiness; a bit of mint was likely from Yountville and Oak Knoll vines.

And more than anything else, Cabernet Sauvignon back then smelled and tasted pretty much like Cabernet Sauvignon, which was what made the variety so appealing to those who loved to differentiate it from other amorphous red wines.

Much has changed in the last three decades to transmogrify most Napa Cabs into less an exercise in regionality and more into examples of uniform opulence and ostentation. Local terroir-ish profiles have given way to richness in which the savory complexities and bottle-aging potential were surrendered in favor of drink-soon simplicity.

Just bringing up this notion of uncomplicatedness is anathema to most of today’s wine lovers and critics, the majority of whom were carefully taught in recent decades to appreciate simplicity and reject complexity and age-worthiness.

Roughly a dozen major deviations are involved in all the radical changes we have seen that have shifted the most popular style of Cabernet Sauvignon from balance to bigness. A few of the changes are beyond the control of winemakers and grape growers, but many were willful choices.

Napa faces even more challenges ahead, and that includes the exalted prices it now charges for most of its wares, which puts the majority of them out of the reach of many potential buyers. Some people face a choice: buy a Cabernet or gas up the car?

Also, as Cabernet has changed, what will most of today’s Cabs taste like over time? Decades ago, we could hold the wines for 30, 40 years and they’d be great. No longer. Many of today’s Cabs won’t make it past 15. Or 10.

The foregoing isn’t a new theme with me. Unlike most other wine reviewers, I prefer the earlier style of red wines with their lower alcohols, higher acidities, and how well they went with food. And how they aged.

And this explains why I’m so excited about what’s happening in northern Sonoma County in the last decade, in particular in a small, hilly, remote part of the Alexander Valley that’s called Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak, about which we wrote two weeks ago.

And Pine Mountain isn’t alone. A sister region, Pocket Peak, just to the south and east of Pine Mountain, also has a chance to make headlines with Cabernet and its affiliated varieties.

As with anything viticultural, headlines for these twin areas may be a decade off, though the word is out among in-the-know winemakers who have weighed in on the subject. What the professionals say is that Cabernets from Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak are virtually guaranteed to be luminary.

High above the valley floor and reaching into Mendocino County, Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak has already made waves with insiders. Among the most prominent who have invested here with significant land acquisitions are Francis Ford Coppola, Jackson Estate wines and Benziger-Imagery.

Sam Teakle, an Australian-born and -trained winemaker, made the latest Jackson Estate Cabernets and he says the region does pose challenges. “It’s not easy to grow grapes up there,” he said, but the benefits are obvious.

Among them, he said, are extremely small berries, which typically yield relatively concentrated wines, but there is a fascinating aromatic in the wines that’s difficult to describe. But he says what you get is definitively Cabernet.

There is also a difference in tannin structure here. Tasting his 2018 and 2019 Cabernets, I could easily see that the “mountain-grown” elements of relative concentration are modified by tannins that are far less aggressive than some other hilly areas yield.

The climate of Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak differs from lower-lying areas of Alexander Valley.

Corey Beck, chief of winemaking for Coppola (now part of Delicato), said he sees a specialness in Pine Mountain Cabernet, which makes up the major portion of Coppola’s Archimedes blend.

“I have always been a big fan of Pine Mountain fruit,” he said, “especially because of the benefits to red wine tannins.”

Over years of using Pine Mountain Cabernet fruit, Beck has done considerable laboratory analysis on the tannins of the wines and says his tests almost always show lower tannins than in other mountain regions. Even though the wines tend to be a bit more approachable when young, they seem to age just as well as any Cabernets.

Pocket Peak is, in some ways, parallel to Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak.

Jesse Katz, owner/winemaker of Aperture, loves the proposed Pocket Peak AVA because he says it’s slightly easier to farm and its red wines seem to have a bit more personality than lower-lying areas of Alexander Valley.

Beck said the Pocket Peak appellation “takes a little longer to heat up during the days, and usually has cooler nights” than PMCP.

As proposed, Pocket Peak will be almost 31,000 acres of land. To date, only 2,915 acres are planted, compared with roughly 15,000 acres planted in Alexander Valley.

Beck said Pocket Peak has mainly alluvial, volcanic soils with Yorkville series loam as well as some clay -- which gives it water-holding capacity. Pine Mountain has a more arid sub-soil, and thus you see irrigation ponds on most properties.

Of about 400 acres of vines now planted in Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak, Jackson Estate has the largest acreage, just over 90. Coppola has 21 acres, Benziger/Imagery and Pine Mountain Vineyards each about 40. Jackson is using Pine Pountain fruit for its Capture brand and also is making a small amount of Pine Mountain Cabernet under its Jackson Estate brand (see below).

Pine Mountain was described by Beck as “the wild west,” with “mountain lions, black bears, steep hills…” Pocket Peak is a bit easier to get to and not quite as rustic.

Of the wines that I tried, Cabernet Sauvignon was easily the most interesting of all of them, with a “silky density” -- if such a phrase could be used. And the flavors were distinctively varietal.

Moreover, the bottles I tried were left open on a countertop for four days with half the bottles gone and both seemed to be perfectly fine with no oxidation noticeable.

The Pocket Peak designation hasn’t appeared yet on a label, (the application seeking a formal AVA designation will go in to the federal government soon) though several wines have included good portions of that fruit.

The wines:

2019 Jackson Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Pine Mountain, Poet’s Peak ($55): Blackberry and cassis aroma with hints of dark chocolate, somewhat tannic entry, but the tannins fade rapidly. Excellent balance and firm structure, but not hard the way many mountain-grown Cabs can be. Made by winemaker Susan Lueker. www.kj.com/wine/jackson-estate/2018-jackson-estate-poets-peak-cabernet-sauvignon.

2018 Capture Cabernet Sauvignon, Pine Mountain ($65): Raspberry/blackberry aromas with traces of pepper and spice; layered tannins that portend a long future. Made by Sam Teakle. www.capturewines.com/wine.

2020 Capture Sauvignon Blanc, Pine Mountain ($50): One of the most dramatic Sauvignon Blancs I have ever tasted with an aroma that’s 20% herbal Loire Valley, 75% Bordeaux blanc, and just a trace of New World. Dried and fresh herbs, chamomile tea, a bit of lemon, and a creaminess from lees and a bit of neutral barrel age.

The Jackson property is nearly at the summit of Pine Mountain, the highest in the appellation, just below the 3,000-foot mark.

The future of Pine Mountain is unlimited, a proof of which is available in the early wines we have already seen.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.