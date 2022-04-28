Dan Berger On Wine: Hope for Cabernet lovers

Not long ago it was possible to differentiate between the unique characteristics of various Cabernet Sauvignons growing in the Napa Valley based on their sub-regions.
A Cab from the western side of Rutherford had a bit more dried sage in the aroma, but the eastern edge was darker, more brooding. Mount Veeder provided a rigidity that almost guaranteed it would age nicely. Stag’s Leap had a silkiness; a bit of mint was likely from Yountville and Oak Knoll vines.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
And more than anything else, Cabernet Sauvignon back then smelled and tasted pretty much like Cabernet Sauvignon, which was what made the variety so appealing to those who loved to differentiate it from other amorphous red wines.
Much has changed in the last three decades to transmogrify most Napa Cabs into less an exercise in regionality and more into examples of uniform opulence and ostentation. Local terroir-ish profiles have given way to richness in which the savory complexities and bottle-aging potential were surrendered in favor of drink-soon simplicity.
People are also reading…
Just bringing up this notion of uncomplicatedness is anathema to most of today’s wine lovers and critics, the majority of whom were carefully taught in recent decades to appreciate simplicity and reject complexity and age-worthiness.
Roughly a dozen major deviations are involved in all the radical changes we have seen that have shifted the most popular style of Cabernet Sauvignon from balance to bigness. A few of the changes are beyond the control of winemakers and grape growers, but many were willful choices.
Napa faces even more challenges ahead, and that includes the exalted prices it now charges for most of its wares, which puts the majority of them out of the reach of many potential buyers. Some people face a choice: buy a Cabernet or gas up the car?
Also, as Cabernet has changed, what will most of today’s Cabs taste like over time? Decades ago, we could hold the wines for 30, 40 years and they’d be great. No longer. Many of today’s Cabs won’t make it past 15. Or 10.
The foregoing isn’t a new theme with me. Unlike most other wine reviewers, I prefer the earlier style of red wines with their lower alcohols, higher acidities, and how well they went with food. And how they aged.
And this explains why I’m so excited about what’s happening in northern Sonoma County in the last decade, in particular in a small, hilly, remote part of the Alexander Valley that’s called Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak, about which we wrote two weeks ago.
And Pine Mountain isn’t alone. A sister region, Pocket Peak, just to the south and east of Pine Mountain, also has a chance to make headlines with Cabernet and its affiliated varieties.
As with anything viticultural, headlines for these twin areas may be a decade off, though the word is out among in-the-know winemakers who have weighed in on the subject. What the professionals say is that Cabernets from Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak are virtually guaranteed to be luminary.
High above the valley floor and reaching into Mendocino County, Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak has already made waves with insiders. Among the most prominent who have invested here with significant land acquisitions are Francis Ford Coppola, Jackson Estate wines and Benziger-Imagery.
Sam Teakle, an Australian-born and -trained winemaker, made the latest Jackson Estate Cabernets and he says the region does pose challenges. “It’s not easy to grow grapes up there,” he said, but the benefits are obvious.
Among them, he said, are extremely small berries, which typically yield relatively concentrated wines, but there is a fascinating aromatic in the wines that’s difficult to describe. But he says what you get is definitively Cabernet.
There is also a difference in tannin structure here. Tasting his 2018 and 2019 Cabernets, I could easily see that the “mountain-grown” elements of relative concentration are modified by tannins that are far less aggressive than some other hilly areas yield.
The climate of Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak differs from lower-lying areas of Alexander Valley.
Corey Beck, chief of winemaking for Coppola (now part of Delicato), said he sees a specialness in Pine Mountain Cabernet, which makes up the major portion of Coppola’s Archimedes blend.
“I have always been a big fan of Pine Mountain fruit,” he said, “especially because of the benefits to red wine tannins.”
Over years of using Pine Mountain Cabernet fruit, Beck has done considerable laboratory analysis on the tannins of the wines and says his tests almost always show lower tannins than in other mountain regions. Even though the wines tend to be a bit more approachable when young, they seem to age just as well as any Cabernets.
Pocket Peak is, in some ways, parallel to Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak.
Jesse Katz, owner/winemaker of Aperture, loves the proposed Pocket Peak AVA because he says it’s slightly easier to farm and its red wines seem to have a bit more personality than lower-lying areas of Alexander Valley.
Beck said the Pocket Peak appellation “takes a little longer to heat up during the days, and usually has cooler nights” than PMCP.
As proposed, Pocket Peak will be almost 31,000 acres of land. To date, only 2,915 acres are planted, compared with roughly 15,000 acres planted in Alexander Valley.
Beck said Pocket Peak has mainly alluvial, volcanic soils with Yorkville series loam as well as some clay -- which gives it water-holding capacity. Pine Mountain has a more arid sub-soil, and thus you see irrigation ponds on most properties.
Of about 400 acres of vines now planted in Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak, Jackson Estate has the largest acreage, just over 90. Coppola has 21 acres, Benziger/Imagery and Pine Mountain Vineyards each about 40. Jackson is using Pine Pountain fruit for its Capture brand and also is making a small amount of Pine Mountain Cabernet under its Jackson Estate brand (see below).
Pine Mountain was described by Beck as “the wild west,” with “mountain lions, black bears, steep hills…” Pocket Peak is a bit easier to get to and not quite as rustic.
Of the wines that I tried, Cabernet Sauvignon was easily the most interesting of all of them, with a “silky density” -- if such a phrase could be used. And the flavors were distinctively varietal.
Moreover, the bottles I tried were left open on a countertop for four days with half the bottles gone and both seemed to be perfectly fine with no oxidation noticeable.
The Pocket Peak designation hasn’t appeared yet on a label, (the application seeking a formal AVA designation will go in to the federal government soon) though several wines have included good portions of that fruit.
The wines:
2019 Jackson Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Pine Mountain, Poet’s Peak ($55): Blackberry and cassis aroma with hints of dark chocolate, somewhat tannic entry, but the tannins fade rapidly. Excellent balance and firm structure, but not hard the way many mountain-grown Cabs can be. Made by winemaker Susan Lueker. www.kj.com/wine/jackson-estate/2018-jackson-estate-poets-peak-cabernet-sauvignon.
2018 Capture Cabernet Sauvignon, Pine Mountain ($65): Raspberry/blackberry aromas with traces of pepper and spice; layered tannins that portend a long future. Made by Sam Teakle. www.capturewines.com/wine.
2020 Capture Sauvignon Blanc, Pine Mountain ($50): One of the most dramatic Sauvignon Blancs I have ever tasted with an aroma that’s 20% herbal Loire Valley, 75% Bordeaux blanc, and just a trace of New World. Dried and fresh herbs, chamomile tea, a bit of lemon, and a creaminess from lees and a bit of neutral barrel age.
The Jackson property is nearly at the summit of Pine Mountain, the highest in the appellation, just below the 3,000-foot mark.
The future of Pine Mountain is unlimited, a proof of which is available in the early wines we have already seen.
No Wine of the Week.
Want to know more about wine? Dan Berger has the answers.
Award-winning wine columnist Dan Berger has been writing his nationally syndicated column since 1979 and continues to be one of the most outspoken and informative people writing about wine today. Here are his latest wine recommendations and insights from his "On Wine" column.
How can you tell that a red wine that tastes great when it’s young will be sublime and display excellence when it’s older?
In general, the colder a region is, the more divergent its wines are. And diversity can make wines that are fascinating.
California’s 2021 harvest will prove to be smaller in size statewide than the average of the last six years, but quality looks phenomenal, almost across the board.
In Napa they are once more celebrating the 1976 Judgment of Paris, but are the Napa Cabernets of today anything like those that triumphed in Paris 45 years ago?
Dan Berger has been evaluating wines since the 1970s. Here, he explains how it does it, what matters, and what doesn't.
Wine “experts” come in all shapes and sizes, from generalists to specialists. What constitutes expert knowledge in one area of wine may have no meaning in other areas. This is one aspect of wine that makes it such a complex and difficult subject to master.
What lies ahead for wine consumers looking for bargains? Answers usually come down to a category-by-category analysis.
Scientists who delve into how people taste food and drink say that about a quarter of all of us detect bitterness at very low levels, which limits what we can appreciate, including in wines.
Vintner Dave Stare kicked off the 50th harvest at Dry Creek Vineyard by opening a bottle of the 1972 Fume Blanc from the his first harvest.
Learning about wine can be an unending journey. Are there general rules to make this quest simpler? Not really.
Putting water or ice cubes in many wines is a great idea.
When someone lifts a glass and offers a toast “To your health,” the message isn’t merely a salute — it’s a medical fact. Evidence of that appeared last week — for something like the 100th time — when University College London released yet another study that said wine has health benefits.
Some people complain about this inevitable transformation in wine over time. Fruit lovers occasionally want that fruit to remain forever. But we understand it when our children grow up and evolve, so why don’t we all remember that wine also is like that?
Dan Berger writes an introduction to wine diversity for the Chardonnay-weary.
The heat dome that hit Washington and Oregon is harbinger of the impact of global climate change, giving the wine industry a warning shot and a chance to assess what winegrowers face down the road, said environmental scientist Greg V. Jones.
Nothing justifies all the extra glass in heavy wine bottles. Ultra-heavy bottles do not protect the wine any better than do lighter bottles, but the environmental and health drawbacks are huge.
Americans have been taught over the last three decades to desire red wines that are akin to ultra-sweet cappuccinos; and lovers of unadorned espresso made from great coffee beans are a fast-shrinking minority.
It would take a large book to deal with the many spoilage elements that may be found in wine from brettanomyces to smoke taint but these are a reminder of the challenge of turning grape juice into a sublime potable beverage.
Sugar sells, writes Dan Berger, and this is leading to a widespread use of sugar in wines that once were dry, but which now aren’t? What can you do? One idea he suggests is try Cabernet Franc.
Before there was the Judgment of Paris, before there were 100-point scores, before elixirs bore price tags few could afford, before you needed a second mortgage to dine out, life in Napa Valley was simpler. Dick Peterson, celebrating his 93rd birth, was a part of this time.
Dan Berger pays tribute Jim Clendenen and Dr. David Bruce, two passionate pioneers of Pinot Noir in California.
Getting a glass of wine at a restaurant usually isn’t a chore, but as we return to dining out and resume frequenting restaurants that have been closed for the better part of the year, several wine-by-the-glass pitfalls may become evident.
U.S. appellations, as they pertain to fine wines, can mean a lot or nothing. Which clearly means that some appellations are consumer-friendly and helpful, but others offer nothing except confusion.
Dan Berger explains his skepticism of unidentified red wine blends: "They’re usually a mélange of unrelated grape varieties assembled in a hodgepodge-y manner. I usually have no interest in such wines because I can’t figure why they exist."
A few grapes make great wines and the rest of the world’s thousands of grapes make ordinary wines, most people say. But not Randall Grahm, says Dan Berger. "Grahm sees grape varieties as blank canvases bursting with potential, waiting for inspiration to sculpt something, much the way Rodin viewed an chunk of raw marble."
One of the wine industry’s Achilles heels, and a topic no one ever talks about, is that domestic wines’ retail prices always seem to go up and almost never come down.
If you drink a glass of wine per day or more and fret about your weight, how’d you like to avoid ingesting tens of thousands of calories a year and not give up your wine?
Dan Berger makes the case for Riesling as" probably was the world’s greatest grape" that makes dramatic and sublime wines – with both elements occasionally seen in the same bottle.
A New York wine store is carrying a French wine from the 1990 vintage for which it is asking approximately $1,000 per bottle.
Bill Davies' new wine brands harken back to the nascent days of the Napa Valley wine industry's revival in the 1960s and '70s, both in style and in the varieties of grapes he is seeking out for his Bill D and Ramble brands.
One of the ways people learn about wine is to pay attention to the region from which it comes and how it relates to its grape varieties. Learning about wine entails getting to know something about the appellations and sub-appellations where wine is impacted by its home soil.
Winemakers have more headaches than you’d imagine — and up to 200 decisions to make for each of their wines. The key is knowing when to do what and when to do nothing.
As restaurants begin to reopen and diners decide which wines to order, it's important to know how the wines were stored during the pandemic shutdowns, according to Dan Berger.
You won't find many grape growers who’ll say that climate change is a hoax, but it is too simplistic to say the industry is in dire straits because of it.
Wine consumers don’t often see the real-world consequences of corporate business deals, but E&J Gallo's acquisition of wine brands from Constellation may benefit those who regularly buy those and other Gallo-owned wine brands.
The Treasury Department's Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) new ruling on legal wine container sizes came about because wine in cans is now a serious category.
Sure, there’s a certain comfort in sameness. Fear of the unknown and unpronounce-ability keep most safe-leaning wine buyers from venturing far from beaten tracks, but they’re missing interesting alternatives.
Knowing what experiences a wine went through from grape to glass — including trans-Atlantic travel — might explain why one person tastes a different wine than the one that was rated where it was produced
These writers’ paeans to wine inject vivacious illusions that animate and illuminate lifeless liquids.
Yes, half bottles (375 milliliters, 12.68 ounces) cost slightly more than half the price of full bottles, but a half bottle allows us to experience two different wines in an evening without having to worry about leftovers.
Michael Mondavi lifted a glass of a fine red wine, poured in a hefty slug of ice wate and took a sip. It was the start of his keynote speech at an international wine marketing conference and his topic was the demystification of upscale wines.
Since oxygen is one of the worst enemies of opened bottles, two vital strategies are (a) keep oxygen away from the liquid and (b) refrigerate everything until later — especially red wines.
Festive dinner-table gatherings end up being complicated, especially when attempting to come up with the “right” wines. Dan's rule of thumb: serve several tasty wines and ignore food pairings. No one is vexed about the perfect wine to go with prune parfait.
Recent changes in the tax law are taking away the incentives for making lower-alcohol wines, and this affects how many glasses of wine a day you should be drinking.
What constitutes a good value to you could be another person’s splurge but here are some tips for searching for bargain wines.
Large vineyards generally produce lots of wines that have uniform -- but rarely distinctive -- characteristics in contrast to small blocks that can have exceptional potential to produce classics.
In a year when more than 200,000 Americans died because of a rampant virus; and when normal life nationally was shattered by wide-ranging weather catastrophes, a bad vintage in wine country might seem trivial.
Definitions of success in wine often relate to how much a wine costs, how hard it is to find, or how many points a reviewer gave it. But if the wine is a varietal, shouldn't success be determined how authentically it conveys the aroma and taste of that varietal?
Clear glass wine bottles can let you admire the color of a wine but exposure to sunlight poses problems.
As with many such preferences we all have, it often relates to how we were reared, going back to our earliest days after we are born -- and perhaps even prior to that.
When setting guidelines for alcohol consumption, it's important to distinquish between beer, wine and spirits, which are all consumed differently.
The definition of “wine” really is more complicated than most people realize. In some places, “wine” may refer to something unfamiliar most Californians – and here it gets murky.
Many details of a wine’s production can help consumers refine their purchasing decisions – and almost none of it fits on a wine bottle back label.
"Shelf-talkers," a small sign that conveys information about a product someone wants to sell you, abound in wine shops. But who wrote them and how much can you trust them?
If 10 winemakers each got one ton of exactly the same grapes, all picked at the exact same moment, and were told to turn that fruit into a wine, the result would be 10 different wines.
Probably no grape variety has ever been so disparaged and then so appreciated as has Sauvignon Blanc.
Trying to put a single number on the quality of a vintage covering large wine regions is fraught with generalizations that obviate usefulness.
In mysterious ways, Riesling stands apart from all other grapes.
Cheaper versions of the classics that once were good value are disappearing.
The quality of Pedroncelli wines keeps increasing, much faster than the prices.
Dan Berger looks at how one rare grape -- gamay noir -- can make great wine when people pay attention to its character.
June 13 is National Rosé Day, not that you need a reason to enjoy this popular style of wine.
What clues help when searching for real wine deals in discount stores?
Wine lovers who seek classically structured, cooler-climate wines would do well to remember the name Ridgecrest, a new wine brand from Oregon’s Willamette Valley that’s four decades old. Dan Berger explains the seeming contradiction in terms.
Are you enjoying wine the way the winemaker expected?
The problem of “bottle variation” happens a lot more often than anyone is willing to admit. It means that average wine consumers occasionally get stuck with bad wines. Most do not know it.
Numbers for wine act as a soporific, obliterating any need for potential buyers to think critically. The ultimate short-hand, they do an injustice to all wines, and to any wine lover with a brain that he or she might like to exercise.
Mysteriously enough, Pinot Gris’ various shortcomings can actually make it a fascinating wine for those who are willing to try to understand it. Which isn’t easy.
Social distancing has radically changed the way we dine – which affects our normal wine consumption patterns.
If the coronavirus pandemic is inspiring you to begin a wine cellar, Dan Berger has some timely tips.
Michael Broadbent, one of the greatest wine experts in history and a man who understood the soul of wine better than most, has passed away at age 92, leaving behind an astounding legacy based on the notion that the best wines of all time are those made to be aged.
Cabernet Sauvignon is hot and getting hotter -- but rarely do current vintages resemble a classic Cab.
There’s no question that wine is a complex subject. How complex? We’ve all been there: We’re standing in a retail store, facing a wall of 100 domestic Chardonnays. And we realize how confusing it is. Oh, the questions we could ask!
Today’s “adult beverage” market, driven largely by millennial buyers has roiled the market in unpredictable ways but changes have some benefits for wine consumers.
Dan Berger, who met Joe Coulumbe in the 1970s, shares his memories of the founder of Trader Joe's and a foodie before the term was coined.
Dan Berger offers tips for successfully navigating wine lists and wine shops and making a satisfying choice.
Dan Berger says we are in one of those periods in which savvy American consumers can take advantage of an huge oversupply of wine.
Dan Berger traces the rise of New Zealand wines in the 21st century.
Grape growing and winemaking in remote places have become sophisticated -- good news for adventurous wine drinkers.
Any wine lover who dines out knows that most of the time they’re paying far too much for wine.
Over the decades, I’ve noticed a lot of wine with common flaws, such as oxidation. And I’ve also noticed that most people do not see the flaw -- or even know it is one.
It wasn’t just hyperbole when I recently said that two of the best Cabernet Sauvignons available in the Napa Valley were from Australia. But p…
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.