Dan Berger On Wine: How accurate are scores?

Imagine what that modest Rhône wine went through from grape to glass. Chances are it was tasted near where it was made and thus still had good fruit. But then logistics entered the picture.

This wine was loaded onto a truck for a long trip to a cargo ship that was headed for the United States. Cases of it were placed in seagoing shipping containers, most of which are equipped with refrigeration units. (In the industry, they are referred to as “reefers.”)

Here is where problems can occur. Not all reefers are cool. That is, the refrigeration units are not always activated. It costs a few dollars to run a reefer for a weeks-long journey across the seas, and with hundreds of containers, some wine companies do not want to spend the extra $500 or $1,000 needed to keep the wines cool.

Sure, shipping companies all say the reefers are always turned on. They always say that. But I know of numerous instances where spoiled wine that came out of a non-functioning reefer was the target of a lawsuit. Such wines often lead to lawsuits, after which the wine may be sold to a salvage company.

In most cases, the original recipient of the wine doesn’t know that high temperatures had likely lopped off a trace of the wine’s crucial aromatic nuances.