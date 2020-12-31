Dan Berger On Wine: How accurate are scores?

“That got 98 points?!” said my friend, a wine collector, who was shocked that a wine he tried had been so highly rated. “It’s not even drinkable,” he grunted.
The remark was made decades ago after a respected wine critic had done virtual backflips over an Australian Grenache that could rightly have been called controversial. (Or worse. For the record, I thought the wine was spoiled.)
In my view, this sort of thing happens more than it should. We have all experienced this disconnect from reality: we buy a wine that’s highly rated by a wine critic and we disagree with the number it got.
It could be that the reviewer was influenced by the price, the exaltedness of the label, or other extraneous factors. But even modestly priced wines are subjected to issues that make their ratings less than meaningful.
On one occasion a friend bought a modestly priced red Rhône – a region he knew well. And although it had received a score of 91 from a critic, he said, “I’d have a hard time giving it 80.”
He said that particular review had come from a magazine’s European-based correspondent. I suggested that perhaps the reviewer “tasted the wine in Europe and maybe it doesn’t travel well.”
Then I asked how meaningful any rating could be that’s generated thousands of miles away and likely many months earlier.
Imagine what that modest Rhône wine went through from grape to glass. Chances are it was tasted near where it was made and thus still had good fruit. But then logistics entered the picture.
This wine was loaded onto a truck for a long trip to a cargo ship that was headed for the United States. Cases of it were placed in seagoing shipping containers, most of which are equipped with refrigeration units. (In the industry, they are referred to as “reefers.”)
Here is where problems can occur. Not all reefers are cool. That is, the refrigeration units are not always activated. It costs a few dollars to run a reefer for a weeks-long journey across the seas, and with hundreds of containers, some wine companies do not want to spend the extra $500 or $1,000 needed to keep the wines cool.
Sure, shipping companies all say the reefers are always turned on. They always say that. But I know of numerous instances where spoiled wine that came out of a non-functioning reefer was the target of a lawsuit. Such wines often lead to lawsuits, after which the wine may be sold to a salvage company.
In most cases, the original recipient of the wine doesn’t know that high temperatures had likely lopped off a trace of the wine’s crucial aromatic nuances.
While at sea, wines may be subjected to heat, especially if the ship goes through the Panama Canal to the West Coast. I have long suspected that European wines shipped directly to East Coast warehouses fare better than the “same” wines shipped directly to the West Coast.
(In one case, a container of expensive French Burgundy was accidentally off-loaded onto a dock in Galveston, Texas — in the summer – and left there for days! When the container finally arrived in California, the importer, who was then a good friend, easily could see that his wine was ruined. He sued the shipping company and won.)
Next problem: Not all importers or wholesalers keep their wines in refrigerated or temperature-controlled conditions. The ambient air temperature in summer in such warehouses often is 70° to 80° — or more. So the wine yet again may be subjected to a slight deterioration.
Next on its journey, the wine is ordered by a wine shop. So it is loaded onto yet another truck for the trip to a retailer. More movement, more temperature swings.
Now, at last, the wine is resting quietly in the comfort of a retail shop’s wine racks. But it could face more problems. The store is air-conditioned in summer down to 70 degrees and heated in winter to 80 degrees. (Few shops have cool rooms in which to keep the wines.)
Two decades ago, I visited a famous New York wine emporium in January. The outside temperature was below freezing so for customers’ comfort, the store was heated to at least 70° — not ideal for fine wine.
The above scenarios illustrate how expensive wines could be victims of bad logistics.
Obviously, not every bottle of wine is treated as libertinely as these illustrations. Wines such as those from the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, premium (First Growth) Bordeaux and the like surely get better treatment en route than do almost all $10 wines, on which margins are much skimpier.
In fact, the lower the price of the wine, the more you can expect bottle variation due to other factors as well. One is simply the volume of the wine.
One reason a wine is inexpensive is that there is a lot of it, and the more of a wine there is, the more likely there is to be more than one bottling of it. That means that the second bottling may well be different from the first. Ultra-large brands? Quality control must be a key factor in any large brand.
Do reviewers try more than one sample of large-brand wines? Almost never.
Other variables:
- Some evaluators taste a wine in a blind tasting in a quiet room, then again another time in the cellar of the château, and another time in a walk-around tasting. Which sampling was used to generate a score? We’ll never know.
- The evaluator tastes a wine from the tank or the barrel. Months later, that “same” wine is released to the market. Is it even the same wine the reviewer tasted? Perhaps it is.
- A reviewer tries a wine in a restaurant where ambient kitchen smells aren’t terribly evident, but may nonetheless impact what the reviewer smells and tastes.
Is it any wonder that a score you see that seems so immutable as a 91 really is little more to you than an 80 when you finally try it?
Anyone who’s concerned about the shipping and/or storage logistics involved in an expensive wine might want to remember what I was told in the mid-1980s by a wealthy Burgundy collector in San Diego.
He said he arranged to pick up his purchases directly from producers in France, packed them in temperature-controlled foam containers, and had them air-freighted to his home.
“I can’t trust anyone these days,” he said sounding slightly paranoid. But tastings of his older wines always proved enlightening and I always thought of them as a lot better than even the reviewers were saying.
Wine of the Week
2019 Trentadue Rosato di Sangiovese, Alexander Valley ($22) — Bright aromas of summer fruits such as guava and pomegranate, hints of watermelon and tea, and a succulent entry (it’s slightly sweet at 6 grams per liter of residual sugar), but perfectly balanced by acidity. Made as a direct-to-press wine by Miro Tcholakov, one of California’s best but lesser-known winemakers.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.