Dan Berger On Wine: How coronavirus is changing the way we drink wine

So telecommuters, how’s it going being at home doing Zoom meetings, screen-time work, and dealing with silence — or at-home kids and pets?

Hunkering at home while continuing to work has benefits, to be sure. A paycheck, for one. There is also the welcome respite from water-cooler chinwags, collar-breathing bosses, freeway traffic, parking woes, shirt ironing, and dried-out brown-bag lunches.

Another benefit: the ability to have a sip of wine in the late afternoon. That glass of afternoon wine, however, has a way of depleting our home wine inventories more rapidly than in non-coronavirus times. Anecdotally, some wine lovers have suggested they’re starting their wine regimes earlier in the day, during what otherwise would be commuting time.

In keeping with the theme “how our lives have changed seemingly forever because of sheltering in place,” it’s clear that our wine consumption patterns are changing in subtle ways. Or not so subtle.

For one thing, in-home wine consumption has inched upward. Winemakers have told me they suspect this is true, though there are no hard statistics on this. To be sure, restaurant wine sales are near zero in the last four months, so many in the industry say we’re consuming more than usual at home.