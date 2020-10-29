Dan Berger On Wine: How much alcohol?

Some people might define me as a binge drinker.
On average, I consume about two 5-ounce glasses of wine a day. Sometimes three. It varies, but I almost never exceed that average since in the course of a normal week I evaluate about 30 wines, expectorating almost all of it. (I cherish my coffee.)
By dinnertime, I can be a bit tired of wine.
As a two-glass-a-day imbiber, I know how variable the ethanol content of wines can be, so I monitor it closely.
Because of my love for Riesling, I consume a lot of it, and in most cases, those I prefer have about 11% alcohol, usually less. This is a far cry from the average amount of alcohol in a bottle of California red wine, such as Zinfandel. You’d be hard-pressed to find one that’s less than 15% alcohol.
I began consuming wine in the 1960s, when almost all California wines were about 12% alcohol; 13% was considered late-harvested! We still have a few bottles left of some 1970s Zinfandels that are marked “late-harvested,” even though the listed alcohols are well below 14%!
Higher-alcohol wines cost more to make because of taxation. I have long known of the connection between taxes on wine and their alcohol content.
Until recently, the federal government charged wineries an excise tax based on alcohol content. Any wine that was under 14% alcohol was taxed at $1.01 per gallon. Wines over 14% were taxed at a rate of $1.51 per gallon.
As a result, wineries knew that to pay less tax, all they had to do was keep their alcohols under 14%. But in the face of global climate change, often resulting in higher temperatures, sugars were rising, so wines had higher alcohols.
Wineries usually try to pick fruit based on flavor maturity. Since the usual alcohol was above 14%, many wineries had to resort to extraordinary tactics to get their wines under the extra-tax level.
Some used alcohol-removal systems (such as Spinning Cone or reverse osmosis). It’s an arduous and costly process, but worth doing because the industry knows that excess alcohol actually robs a wine of flavors. Wines with slightly lower alcohols usually display better fruit.
In 2017, a bill was proposed in Congress to benefit distilleries, beer producer, and wineries by lowering taxes on all alcoholic beverages. The bill became a law in December that year.
This is an extraordinarily complicated bit of legislation. Most observers say it was written by the industries that it benefits the most. I suspect the law had no input from the citizenry.
The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA) recently was extended through the end of the year, and one tiny aspect of it bothers me. It encourages wineries to make wines with higher alcohols than in the recent past because it lowers the taxes on some higher-alcohol wines.
One provision of the law, according to the Treasury Dept.’s Tax and Trade Bureau, “authorizes application of the wine tax rate of $1.07 per wine gallon under section 5041(b)(1) to still wines containing not more than 16% alcohol by volume.”
Gone is the tax break available to under-14% wines.
In other words, a greater tax break is afforded to wines that contain from 14% to 16% alcohol. This probably will have the effect of encouraging wineries to stop alcohol-reduction strategies.
This is anti-moderation.
A few years ago, if a wine that’s made in large amounts came out with 14.1% alcohol, it made economic sense for the winery to reduce the alcohol slightly and save a lot of money. Under the CBMTRA, that effort could be abandoned.
I discussed this issue with one of the nation’s top alcoholic beverage compliance specialists last week, who suggested that in complex political issues like this, “it’s not always possible to know about unintended consequences.”
When I buy a bottle of wine, I always look at the label to see what the alcohol content is. It helps me make a buying decision. It also helps me decide about how I’ll consume a wine. If a label shows the alcohol to be 8% or 10%, I don’t worry much about how much I’m imbibing. At 15%, I’m much more cautious.
Assume a consumer has been buying a specific brand of wine for years and routinely consumes two glasses at a meal. If that wine had always been 13.5% alcohol and now is 15.5%, that consumer is getting almost 15% more ethanol than before, often without being aware of it, and that could lead some people to consume more than is appropriate.
What bothers me most about this is that I cannot get anyone to see this as a health issue. I called a local office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and spoke with someone who had never heard of the CBMTRA.
However, after I explained that higher alcohols in wine were likely as a result of the new law, she said, “That can’t be good,” and said someone from MADD would get back to me. It has been five weeks and no one has called.
Alcoholic beverage industry spokespeople seem thrilled with the CBMTRA because of lower taxation. And no one was willing to discuss one of its (unintended?) consequences: the greater potential for higher average alcohols.
Consumers can take a measure of control here by looking at wine labels for the alcohol content. Listed alcohols are approximately correct, and any wine listed on the label as “table wine” still must be between 11% and 14%.
This is one of the drawbacks of buying wine off the internet. You can’t see how much alcohol the wine has and searching for it online is usually a waste of time. Many wineries do not disclose their wines’ technical data.
The new law does benefit most U.S. wineries. Those who benefit the most are those that make huge amounts of wine, and at those quantities, the 44-cent-per-gallon tax break they’re getting is a windfall.
Wine of the Week
2019 Bonny Doon Vin Gris de Cigare, Central Coast ($16) — There are literally dozens of excellent dry rosé wines from California, the south of France, and many other locations that all sell for less than $20 a bottle. This extremely reliable effort from Randall Grahm is based on 58% Grenache plus a host of other varieties native to the Rhône Valley. The aroma is complex with hints of berries, tea, and a bit of stone fruit. There is probably no sugar here, its mid-palate richness coming from 13.5% alcohol. An almost red-wine texture makes it superb for pairing with food. Euro-styled and a bargain since many places sell it for $14 or less.
Watch now: How Drinking Red Wine Can Benefit Your Health
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!