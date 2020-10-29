Dan Berger On Wine: How much alcohol?

Assume a consumer has been buying a specific brand of wine for years and routinely consumes two glasses at a meal. If that wine had always been 13.5% alcohol and now is 15.5%, that consumer is getting almost 15% more ethanol than before, often without being aware of it, and that could lead some people to consume more than is appropriate.

What bothers me most about this is that I cannot get anyone to see this as a health issue. I called a local office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and spoke with someone who had never heard of the CBMTRA.

However, after I explained that higher alcohols in wine were likely as a result of the new law, she said, “That can’t be good,” and said someone from MADD would get back to me. It has been five weeks and no one has called.

Alcoholic beverage industry spokespeople seem thrilled with the CBMTRA because of lower taxation. And no one was willing to discuss one of its (unintended?) consequences: the greater potential for higher average alcohols.

Consumers can take a measure of control here by looking at wine labels for the alcohol content. Listed alcohols are approximately correct, and any wine listed on the label as “table wine” still must be between 11% and 14%.