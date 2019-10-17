It’s hard to say why I’m so endlessly fascinated by wine in all of its incarnations, bizarre as some of them may be. (Orange wine?!)
But whenever I see another version of a Hugh Johnson book, I am warmed by the fact that my eclectic vinous enthrallment is shared by at least one other person. And not just anyone, but a remarkable man of letters, grace, intelligence, erudition, and a sense of wine’s profundity that cannot be capsuled in solitary score.
In sum, Hugh loves wine and won’t waste time putting scores on them. And he tries to elevate all wines he writes about.
I’d like to think I share his passion, insight, and continual amazement at how so many different wines of the world improve year by year and delight — even those of an aberrational nature.
I first met Hugh four decades ago, though our encounters have been infrequent. He lives in England, started out as a gardening writer, and travels the world so extensively that our paths have crossed far less than I would have preferred.
I think of Hugh today because of the recent release of two of his most recent works, “The World Atlas of Wine, 8th Edition” ($65) and “Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book 2020,” ($16.99). Both are simply superb.
The former was first published in 1971, and at the time seemed to be an esoteric doorstop of a project. California then wasn’t even considered a fine wine grapegrowing area and interest in the book seemed confined to a small set of snobs eager see how far Gevrey was from Fixin.
If you believe that a place dictates a wine’s personality, the maps in this atlas are its raison d’etre. And cartographic editors Lynn Neal and Paul Hopgood rightly are credited for their superb work to refine earlier efforts to pinpoint where the wines of the world emanate from.
The history and recent developments of each region are covered in a beautifully written style and the book, with hundreds of superb photos, also is helpful in explaining how soil types and weather conditions play into the character of each region.
I know little of what Johnson must have thought when he embarked on such a formidable project (about 50 years ago!). It was unbelievably daunting, especially in view of how little accurate information was widely available back then from regions other than Bordeaux, Champagne, Port, and perhaps Tuscany.
Imagine, if you will, Barolo, Burgundy, California, and Australia as wine backwaters; Germany as completely inscrutable (the calligraphy alone!); Spain as a hot, arid desert, and Sherry nothing more than Aunt Agatha’s nighttime soporific. There was no internet for research.
The 8th edition of Johnson’s encyclopedia, with authoritative co-author Jancis Robinson along for the overwhelming journey, remains the definitive answer to everything you might want to know should you pick up a bottle of an obscure red from, say, Náoussa.
And so many small, remote areas are covered that you might find the book impossible to read from the front cover to the last. It is best consumed piece by piece as you explore the various styles of wine from around the world.
Its encyclopedic format (and not incidentally, the index is astounding!) precludes some of the data you might find on the internet, so if more specific information is necessary, curiously the pocket guide is your solution!
The pocket guide (no slim volume this, with 336 pages) first was published in 1977 and it has always been one of my favorite books because since its inception, it has ventured into territory no one, not even the internet, approaches. (Though here you might need a magnifying glass.)
Since he is an elegant and respectful writer, Johnson tells truths concisely in ways that don’t bruise, hope to enlighten wine lovers, and perhaps even send a message to a producer.
Here’s an example, his entry on Bordeaux Château Croizet-Bages from Pauillac: “Striving Fifth Growth; still work to be done. Lately, more consistent but fails to excite.” Concise, message delivered.
The big book (9.5 by 12 inches, of which past editions have sold 4.7 million copies!) and the little (4 by 8 inches) are perfectly compatible. In the smaller format, there is even room for some reviews of specific New York state, North Carolina, and even Idaho wines. And an update on wine’s current state. In this new edition, he explains in simple terms why he (and I!) don’t understand and will not use 100-point scoring “systems.”
The internet provides information that looks like this, but remember: you may find a website with opinions, but how many are as valid as those from a man who’s been immersed in this culture for five decades and is who is unassailably objective and honest?
To be sure, there are minor quibbles, such as the fact that the encyclopedia has a small section on California’s Sierra Foothills, but in it there is no mention of the overwhelming news story of the decade for the foothills — the explosion in quality of Barbera wines.
If you already own a recent earlier addition of this atlas, chances are you don’t need an update. But those who care about precision, accuracy and insight should consider it.
If you never have had a Johnson atlas, or have an old one, now may be the best time. This is unquestionably one of the most important wine books ever written and the new text is even better thanks in part to Robinson’s keen perceptions.
Even if you read just one page per day you’ll get through this in just over a year. And depending on how good a note-taker you are, you will be that much more properly involved in some of the greatest wines in the world that would otherwise get scores in the 60s!
It’s the ultimate door-opener.
Wine of the Week: 2017 or 2018 Dönnhoff Riesling, Nahe ($23) – In a photo in the Forward to their atlas’ new edition, Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson, both Brits, are shown in a patio having a light lunch surrounded by a botanist’s greatest work. On the table is a Riesling from this brilliant German producer. Great choice! Wines of this caliber often are difficult to find, but worth a search. Neither vintage of the Dönnhoff Riesling is dry, but the residual sugars in each are perfectly balanced by great acidity. If you have never liked Riesling before, one sip of this may change your life! (Final note: I prefer the ’17.)