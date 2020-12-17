Dan Berger on Wine: In praise of half bottles

English poet William Cowper, in 1785 as part of a poem he titled “The Task,” penned the words, “Variety is the very spice of life, That gives it all its flavor.”

Anyone who has read my wine columns (from 1976!) for at least a short while knows that I live by that code. Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir, Bordeaux and Burgundy can be excellent (not to mention iconic), but to me great wines are everywhere where a grower works diligently to raise up an obscure varietal, where winemakers strive to elevate the ordinary by envelope-pushing tactics.

It’s why I adore dry Rieslings, Australian Semillons, German Silvaners, Cabernet Francs, cold-climate Syrahs, Grenaches, Lagreins, Grüner Veltliners, Gamays, Petite Sirahs, and Barberas as much as I do. And my adoration for these wines isn’t the end of it by a longshot.

As Cowper praised the variety available in our worlds, I revere two dozen or more obscure wine grapes and the wines they make, including some that most people never heard of, such as Verdicchio, Noiret, Seyval, Arneis, Carignane, dry sherry, and Lemberger.