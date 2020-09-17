Dan Berger On Wine: Individual preferences

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most people I know like to add brown sugar or other sweetening agents to their hot breakfast cereals.

Due to my mother’s preference, from an early age I began to prefer a pat of butter and salt on hot cereals. I dislike maple syrup or any other sweeteners on hot cereals, a preference not shared by people I know.

As with many such preferences we all have, it often relates to how we were reared, going back to our earliest days after we are born — and perhaps even prior to that.

I could give many examples of taste preferences we form early and that relate to the preferences we have in the wines we like best – and in those we dislike. In matters of taste, there are no rights or wrongs, only individual preferences.

This was evident in a New Yorker magazine article late last year on baby food development. It spoke of the fact that very few babies choose to eat kale, and why kale became part of the diet of some Americans only after they acquired a taste for it.

I alluded to this years ago in a column on taste preferences in which I wondered how many people loved the taste of dill pickles when they first tasted one. I can’t imagine anyone loving a dill pickle on the first try.