Dan Berger On Wine: Individual preferences

Most people I know like to add brown sugar or other sweetening agents to their hot breakfast cereals.
Due to my mother’s preference, from an early age I began to prefer a pat of butter and salt on hot cereals. I dislike maple syrup or any other sweeteners on hot cereals, a preference not shared by people I know.
As with many such preferences we all have, it often relates to how we were reared, going back to our earliest days after we are born — and perhaps even prior to that.
I could give many examples of taste preferences we form early and that relate to the preferences we have in the wines we like best – and in those we dislike. In matters of taste, there are no rights or wrongs, only individual preferences.
This was evident in a New Yorker magazine article late last year on baby food development. It spoke of the fact that very few babies choose to eat kale, and why kale became part of the diet of some Americans only after they acquired a taste for it.
I alluded to this years ago in a column on taste preferences in which I wondered how many people loved the taste of dill pickles when they first tasted one. I can’t imagine anyone loving a dill pickle on the first try.
But people reared in Eastern Europe may have had more exposure to pickles as children. Pickling was often used in cultures that lacked widespread refrigeration. And many such people acquired a taste for pickles.
That reminded me of an experience my father had as a child. He was a second-generation son of immigrants who had fled their home in Iasi, Romania. In Brooklyn, his large family all enjoyed a dish they grew up with. My father called it “putlejelia.” He said my grandmother made this relish/spread and that it was wonderful.
He made some when I was about 8. I hated it. This is a traditional national dish that today is called Potlagel, about which food writer (for the Food 52 website) Emma Laperruque wrote:
“It’s a simple dish: You roast an eggplant and bell pepper into oblivion. Peel and chop them. Mix with raw onion and garlic, olive oil, and vinegar. Lots of salt. And that’s it.”
I never developed a taste for it, yet my father loved it.
When we first come to wine, our first exposure to it generally is with sweet wines. Almost no one loves a tannic Petite Sirah on first tasting wine.
My first experience with table wine in the 1970s was with Wente Le Blanc de Blancs, a Chenin Blanc that was dry (I thought). It was, of course, a bit sweet. As I got more into wine, the Wente became too sweet for my evolving palate so I switched to drier wines.
Some people remain happy to stay with sweeter wine forever. Others move toward the drier end of the spectrum. For me, it wasn’t long before I desired extremely dry wines.
I’ve met wine lovers from around the world for decades. In my experience, long-time East Coast residents prefer drier wines than do those in other regions. In the east, generations grew up on European wines, which came from cooler, continental climates in which lower alcohol and higher acids played a major role.
Thus, the wines were usually slightly more tart than those produced on the sunnier West Coast.
(Also, distribution of California wine to the east wasn’t widespread until the late 1950s.)
Do you like dry wine? How dry?
Think of the phrase “dry Riesling.” Some are too sweet for me, though someone else could say of the same wine that it was too dry. Not long ago, an acquaintance said he thought my “too sweet” Riesling was so dry that he detested it.
He called it “sour.” I called it “crisp,” but “succulent.”
I’ve often found that I prefer my wines a lot drier than most others. But I’m also perfectly content with their viewpoint, especially since all of us grow up in different ways, and our life experiences all differ significantly.
We all approach wine from different angles. Some people think Riesling is best when it’s soft and sweet. Some even prefer their red wines this way. Others want austerity, or maturity, or other distinctive elements.
Decades ago, Chardonnay that was “rich and buttery” was all the rage. Today that style is seen as a throwback. Lean, food-oriented Chardonnay are more popular than ever.
This is one reason that writing about wine is so difficult. Audiences differ. Articles I write for a private wine newsletter naturally contain more references that I don’t have to explain in detail to more knowledgeable consumers.
Readers of such journals are typically more experienced, so I can make references (to acid and pH, for instance) that wine collectors understand. The same sort of comment might be inappropriate for most readers of a newspaper wine column.
This topic eventually got me thinking about how ti relates to the tannins in red wines, notably Cabernet Sauvignon.
We all know that Cabernet is one of the world’s most aggressively tannic reds — and that that very element is at once the blessing and the curse.
Tannin is bitter, but to remove a significant amount of it eliminates one of the key elements that lets it take on classic maturity with additional bottle aging.
If that particular element is left to become part of the gestalt of the wine, it helps to provide some of the structure the wine needs to age properly. But in some instances, that very element makes the wine too bitter for some people who intend to consume it young.
So is bitterness a good thing? Sort of like kale or Potlagel or dill pickles, it depends on your appreciation for it. If you prefer succulence over acidity, you may find many of today’s Cabs to be “bitter,” though true Cab lovers would not use that term.
Some might even call most of today’s Cabs balanced. Are they? Well, compared with Cabernets of the 1980s, very few of them are balanced in that same way. I find most Cabs to be deficient in the acidity I want when pairing wine with food, or aging it for a few more years.
Most classic Cabs of the past were drier. They had lower alcohols (around 12.5%). Today? Roughly 15% is usual, making the wines “sweeter.”
In the past, acid and pH levels were better suited to dry wine aimed at improving with age; today both acid (lower) and pH (higher) push the wines toward earlier consumption.
As I have mentioned in recent columns, consumers rarely know what sort of a wine they are getting because wineries don’t tell us much about the style they have created. It wasn’t always that way.
Ridge Vineyards in Cupertino has historically been the most careful producer in the world when it comes to label explanations. Its labels have statements from the winemaker abut when explain how the wine will age and a suggestion about when it will reach a peak.
Remember: Just because one reviewer gave a wine 100 points is no guarantee you would give it more than 70.
Wines of the Week
2018 Fritz Haag Riesling Trocken, Mosel ($23) and 2019 Jim Barry Riesling, Clare Valley, “Watervale” ($18): These two sensational examples of the drier side of Riesling are perfect contrasts to one another. The Haag displays the definitive characteristics of its region starting with hints of grapefruit and other citrus elements, slate, and a subtle trace of honey. The Jim Barry, one of several top-flight Rieslings from this superb Aussie producer, displays lime, a trace of fresh fennel, and a slight minerality. Both wines will improve for a few more years. We had them side-by-side with Asian Food and the match was perfect.
Key point: Both wines display a subtle softness on first sip. But the aftertaste in each case was austerely dry, both great foils for food.
One thing about the 2020 report is jarring. In 26 pages (plus nine pages of bibliographical material), the word “binge” appears 57 times! Really? If you want to binge-consume anything, is it going to be Opus One, Martha’s Vineyard Cab, or Chateau d’Yquem?
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!