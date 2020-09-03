Dan Berger on Wine: Is it wine?

It is obvious that there is a lot of wine out there that simply does not translate to the dinner table, wine that is sold for purposes other than what Cabernet is produced for. Some of these products are sweet enough to guzzle. And the producers don’t mind if some people do just that.

I’m not suggesting that all sweet wines are disqualified from being called wine. But it’s a little disconcerting when some people equate a bottle of a Rutherford Cabernet with a bottle of Stella Rosa Peach or Green Apple.

By not differentiating one wine from another — and how they are typically used — some people are trying to demonize all wines.

The forgoing is an introduction to a far more serious topic, which comes along in an upcoming column in which we will have an analysis of how some (I assume) well-meaning people want to demonize all wines by equating all of them with whiskey and beer.

This latest movement, using the word “wine” to refer to the multitude of products under that umbrella, signals the onset of a new Prohibitionist movement that pops up every 25 years or so here, and is little more than a pernicious attempt to prove that Prohibition still has a place in our society.