Dan Berger On Wine: It all depends on the devil in the details

“Was this aged in oak?” I asked after sniffing the Chardonnay. The man responsible for it shook his head and said, “No, it was made in stainless steel tanks. It never saw any oak.”

It was 1981. I had been writing about wine for a few years at that point and this wine seemed like it had been in oak. I was wrong, said the winery president, John Fetzer.

The wine, Fetzer’s Sundial Chardonnay, was one of the country’s most popular everyday table wines at the time, and I was confused by the aroma. I said it was well-made and an excellent value, since it was one of the lower priced Chardonnays on the shelf at the time.

So, what accounts for my guess that it was in oak?

John then revealed what was up. He said his winemakers had purchased some grapes from Monterey County that they knew had a slight bit of sunburn.

“Sometimes, a little sunburn smells like the wine was aged in barrels,” he said. Thus was my education into this extremely complicated beverage launched with a reality that much of what we see, read, hear, or perceive isn’t as it seems.

Even some supposedly authoritative writers have written things that are untrue. I’ve read or perused dozens of books on wine in the last five decades and the more I learn about wine, the more I realize how little I and some wine writers know about it. I revel in all the new things I learn about it almost on a daily basis, even though most of this never gets into print.

It also amuses me when I read “facts” that really are falsehoods. Or maybe the writer simply was unaware of details. It all depends on the researching skills of the writer.

Much of the stuff I glean is technical – so abstruse as to be of no use to most wine buyers. Yet it’s the fabric of today’s wine-making around the world.

In a recent column here I used the phrase “and other lies” in reference to some of the “innocent” fibbing that goes on in this industry – such as “reserve wines.” Most of this self-promotion is harmless, but some of it seems to me to be nefarious.

Here are just a few tales that come to mind:

• A popular blended red wine is all the rage with a lot of people. I recently learned it contained a significant amount of a legal but pernicious color additive that also changes a red wine’s aroma and taste. I tried this wine. It was less like wine and more like alcoholic Kool-Aid. A retail salesman, hearing I was a wine writer, asked why I didn’t love this wine. I didn’t have an hour to explicate.

• I tasted a $90 Napa Cabernet months ago and found it unbelievably sweet, almost as if sugar had been added. Of course, sugar additions are illegal — though that wouldn’t stop some people. The U.S. government doesn’t really care about such rule-breaking and it has no way of testing for it. A month later, I told a winemaker friend about this. He said it’s possible that the winemaker who made the pricey Cab may have added to it a product containing gum arabic, a legal additive that can make a wine taste sweet. (So the wine is best with milk chocolate?)

• An inexpensive Merlot turned out to be loaded with “oak-ish” flavors; if grapes had been used to make it, they weren’t evident. But what I smelled wasn’t oak from barrels. Some people use oak chips for flavoring. But in this wine, I was pretty sure it was “flavored” with liquid oak extract. It smelled artificial.

• A well-known wine critic has asserted for decades that the smaller the tonnage of grapes off of a vineyard, the better the wine quality will be. If that were true, the best wine would come from a vineyard that produced no fruit at all! Decades ago, I asked Dr. Richard Smart, one of the world’s greatest vine scientists, if great wine required small tonnages. He said the best wines come from balanced vines and that tiny tonnages were absolutely no guarantee of quality. Smart added that many Napa Valley vineyards were producing far too little fruit to make a truly great wine. Sometimes a bit more fruit is better, he said.

• During the great replanting of vineyards in California’s North Coast 30 years ago, a huge majority of growers adopted a trellising system called vertical shoot positioning (VSP). Many said they read that Dr. Smart had recommended it. Years later I asked Dr. Smart if VSP was an all-purpose trellising solution for the entire North Coast. He said no, that several trellising systems were appropriate depending on several factors, and that each site calls for a unique system. One system doesn’t fit all cases.

• For decades I had heard people say that dry farming (no irrigation at all) was the best way to make fine wine, that if you irrigated your vines, the resulting wine would be terrible. Such a blanket statement can’t be true, and a few weeks ago, I tasted a superb red wine from Sierra foothills winemaker Jeff Runquist (2019 Petite Verdot, $27). I asked him how it was made. He said he discovered a hot-climate vineyard (San Joaquin Valley!) that had been farmed incorrectly. He asked the grower to irrigate the vines well for weeks before harvest. The result was a great example of why each vineyard should be individually farmed to get the best result.

• I tasted an attractive Chardonnay from winemaker Nick Goldschmidt last week that had a rich mid-palate presence so I asked how he made it. Nick, one of the world’s top winemakers, said he didn’t use standard texture-enhancing tactics, but instead simply added extra lees to the wine, giving it more richness and body. Such tactics must be employed with full knowledge of what could result to avoid problems. But Nick is a perfectionist and this wine speaks clearly of its Russian River Valley heritage.

Wine of the Week

2019 Goldschmidt Chardonnay Singing Tree, Russian River Valley ($19) – This fascinating wine has an attractive aroma of lemon curd with a bit of tropical fruit, but its greatest feature is a richness in the mid-palate. Its creaminess is balanced by superb acidity, making it both a patio sipper as well as an accompaniment to seafood.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.