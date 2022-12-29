Dan Berger On Wine: Italian white wines in America

One of the most important – and little-reported – wine trends in America is the interest many people now are showing in Italian white wines.

So far, the attentiveness is underground partially because of a lack of knowledge of many of the grape varieties. They’re not exactly household names.

Although several small wineries and growers have planted Italian whites and others are importing them, the names aren’t familiar with many wine lovers. Passerina, Verdicchio, Pecorino (not the cheese!), Fiano, Cortese, Arneis, Garganega, and Vermentino are nothing like Chardonnay, but the initial reaction of newcomers to these wines is obvious.

Italian wine importer Don Chigazola of Santa Rosa said he once was Italian red-wine oriented, but in the last 18 months he has shifted his attention to whites.

“That’s mostly what my wine club members are buying,” he said. “They love the acidity in the wines.”

Smaller wineries who offer whites from Italian grapes say the greatest interest has been with visitors, winery club members, and a few enthusiastic restaurant and wine shop owners. Innovative cafés and wine bars are early adopters.

In the broad market, however, the main reaction to Italian whites is upturned eyebrows. “The main problem is a lack of education,” said Chigazola. “Just taste them!”

Although national sales numbers don’t prove it, white wines from Italian grapes are, to me, exciting beyond their novelty value. Excitement is growing among the people I speak to who have tasted some of these fine efforts.

As with all such previously nascent movements, this one seems ensnared by a lack of consumer knowledge – the same kind of long-term torpor that wiped out several other promising ideas of the past.

I recall the initial excitement for the potential of the Society of Blancs; Cal-Ital wines; Viognier Guild/Rhone Rangers, and Meritage Society. All had brief original introductory star turns, but dried up and collapsed. (I still hold out hope for a revitalization of the International Riesling Foundation.)

The planting of any new white wine grapes at a time when there’s obvious weakness in the Chardonnay market isn’t a surprise. It’s easy to make ordinary Chardonnay and most wineries do! And to be frank about it, there’s little excitement left in the category.

Sure, lots of Chardonnay still sells, but the main reason rarely relates to quality. Much of it may be the public’s ability to pronounce it. (“I’ll have a glass of Chardonnay, please,” even if the wine has no relation to that grape.)

Italian-grape whites started out here with several elements in their favor, two of which were financial.

The first Italian white grape to make an impact here was Pinot Grigio, a grape that can easily produce large amounts from relatively inexpensive land. Probably its greatest attribute for the vast majority of Americans who appreciated it was that, like Chardonnay, it’s relatively neutral in flavor.

How neutral? Twenty years ago, a joke I heard in Australia said that a taste-off was staged between Pinot Grigio and Perrier Water. Perrier won.

At the time, a popular imported Italian Pinot Grigio, which once had been good, had become boring but prices kept rising – proving that quality wasn’t an issue.

Another reason Italian white wines were economical was that unlike Chardonnay, which required some in-winery tactics and tinkering to make it taste good (i.e., oak aging), most Italian white wine grapes don’t require anywhere near as much managing.

Few are barrel-aged. In most cases, Italian whites are best when they’re kept as far away from barrels as possible. This means wineries need not buy pricey wood to make them. It also means you don’t need cellar workers transferring wines from tanks to barrels or keeping barrels topped-up. Thus, labor savings are obvious.

It also means you can sell it sooner and thus fresher. But with excellent acidity, they last well in the bottle. Less production time creates happy winery owners and their bankers.

One of the first Californians to appreciate Italian whites was Francis Mahoney, an insightful grape grower in the cool Carneros. He visited Italy in the late 1990s to see family near Genoa. While there he was fascinated by many of the local grapes.

I spoke with Francis last week because he grows some of the finest Vermentino in the state, which he planted in 2000.

“While were visiting Italy, everybody was growing grapes, like Vermentino, Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, Montepulciano, and Barbera,” he said.

When he got home, he planted several test plots of various Italian grapes. Vermentino (widely planted in Sardinia) seemed to do best in the cool Carneros. It produced a delicate stone fruit-scented white that was both crisp and succulent. Francis also sells some of this fruit to several other winemakers.

The state’s best Fiano is a delightful, minerally effort from Oak Farm in Lodi. (Some Italian versions are less fruity and more rustic.)

Steve Mathiasson in the Napa Valley makes a small amount of a crisp white from Falanghina.

Chigazola’s latest line of imported whites includes several delightful ones: 2020 Benedetti & Grigi Grechetto (slightly spiced; $30); 2020 Madonnabruna Pecorino (anise-y, great with crab, $35); 2019 Maccie Santa Maria “Signifer” Fiano di Avellino (hazelnut, good with light chicken, $35). All are lower alcohol. https://www.chigazolamerchants.com/collections/all/white

Wine of the Week: 2021 Mahoney Vineyards Verdicchio, Carneros, Estate Vineyards ($22) – Lovely aroma of dried tropical fruit and chamomile tea; lush entry despite low 13.0% alcohol, with a classic Italianate texture, excellent acidity (3.27 pH) and a bit more weight to allow it to go with lobster. Superb value. https://carneroswinecompany.com/shop-our-wines/shop-mahoney-family-vineyards-wines/mves21/