Dan Berger On Wine: Lightstruck — The problem with clear wine bottles

Should the marketing of a wine jeopardize its quality? If so, something is upside-down.

I refer here to the recent popularity of clear glass wine bottles for many white and rosé wines. Clear glass bottles, called in the industry “flint,” are a clever marketing tactic, allowing us all to see the lovely golden color of white wines.

Many now have silk-screened labels and are works of art.

The problem, however, is that from a wine quality point of view, flint bottles can be problematic. Although the problem isn’t very widespread, it can be hard to deal with since problems arise after the wine has been shipped to market.

At that stage, poor handling can ruin it. It’s one reason so few European white wines show up here in clear bottles. But U.S.-based wine companies love to display the color of their whites and rosés – and now many rosés from the south of France are showing up here in flint glass.

In a nutshell, the problem is light.

The simple act of incandescent, fluorescent, or sunlight splaying on bottles of white or pink wines in flint bottles can ruin the wine. Some will smell a bit skunky. Kindlier, they smell like shallots or onions.