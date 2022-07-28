Dan Berger On Wine: Limited enthusiasm

The best Grüner Veltliner I ever tasted came from the Lehigh Valley in Andreas, Pennsylvania.

The best Blaufränkisch I ever tasted came from Traverse City on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The best American Cinsault I ever tasted came from a fun winery in Garden City, Idaho.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

There’s no question that wine greatness now is available in places throughout the United States that once made only mediocre plonk – wines with no particular following and for which there wasn’t even local interest.

The excellence of wines around the country today is due to a remarkable synthesis of scientific grape-growing and winemaking expertise, both of which have hugely benefited many wine regions that once were wine-desolate.

Part of this is due to the much wider dissemination of scientific data in the last two decades because of the greater use of the internet, which allows data on both disciplines to reach remote areas and improve the breed. This has resulted in excellence with new grape varieties and new styles of wine.

But news of the great remote wine revolution has yet to be widely reported. Most wine writing these days revolves around the tried-and-true such as Chardonnay, Cabernet, and Sauvignon Blanc. No one (except me!) gets excited about Ribolla Gialla, though they should!

I have known that greatness exists from obscure wines grown in obscure regions for decades. And the evidence keeps mounting. But there are fewer and fewer disseminators of this information than there have been in the last 50 years.

There are several reasons for the lack of news about what’s happening in the vineyards of South Dakota (with Frontenac), in Wisconsin (with Seyval), in Missouri with (Vignoles), in Ohio (with Noiret), in Iowa (with Edelweiss), and with Brianna in Minnesota.

The lack of reportage on these fronts relates to another of impact of the internet. A huge amount of what once was newspaper advertising revenue has been diverted to web ads, endangering the health of newspapers worldwide, most of which have had to cut staffs to survive.

As they have done so, many papers have trimmed in the areas of “soft” stories for feature departments, such as food news, sports, entertainment, fashion, society, art, and even covering city politics like school board meetings. And one of the worst victims of budget cuts is the area of wine coverage.

Instead of developing new reporters to cover the explosion in wine in their own backyards, many newspapers have abandoned even looking for such news. And so, the excitement in New Mexico about world-class sparkling wine being made there gets almost no coverage.

An added problem is the difficulty in wine distribution since 1978. Consolidation in the wholesale distribution layer of the three-tier system has reduced the number of wine wholesalers nationally from thousands to so few they can be counted on one hand of a machinist.

So huge are most wholesalers that they do not carry many small producers’ wines. Many smaller wineries thus have no one to help them distribute their products – and the mandatory three-tier system is a terrible vestige of Prohibition’s repeal.

Moreover, even the best wine writers are hampered in getting the word out about new and exciting wineries and wines. Columnists can’t write about wines that their readers can’t get.

In the examples I gave a few paragraphs earlier, I cannot specifically recommend any of these wines because most of them are not widely available. For the most part, some of the finest wines in this country are sold only locally, at their producing wineries.

So, I and others who are similarly situated are limited in what we can write about them.

Of course, I can write about wines that are made available by wineries that ship across the nation, and I do so – when the wine is exceptional.

However, I’m also impeded because I might never find out about these wines. I’m hamstrung by what I call prior restraint, where a winery produces a fine wine but doesn’t send out either samples or press releases.

I can’t discover greatness if I don’t try the wines or at least see the tech sheet. If producers don’t communicate with me, I must find the exciting wines serendipitously or through use of a Ouija board.

And it can be expensive to find such wines on your own. I usually pay for my trips to wine regions, and can ill afford to continue doing so when what I make for the columns barely covers the cost of my wine of the week, let alone airfare or even gasoline.

And now it will be even harder to locate remote classic wines. Wine Enthusiast magazine, a major source of wine news, said recently that it will not review wines from several U.S. states. That list includes Pennsylvania, Michigan and Idaho — places where three of my favorite wines come from.

Also included on the Enthusiast’s “won’t review” list are wines from Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Most of those states now make lots of fascinating wines. Wine Enthusiast may have decided to make this move for one or two reasons, similar to why most newspapers no longer have wine columnists: a lack of (a) skillful evaluators, and (b) money to pay them.

Imagine this scenario: A wine publication hires a Michigander who also happens to know a lot about its wines and also has a fine palate. He or she begins to evaluate Michigan wines, discovers Bryan Ulbrich’s phenomenal Blaufränkisch and writes about it as well as several other exceptional Michigan wines. The magazine publishes the reviews.

Soon, ads from Michigan wineries begin arriving at the publication, which then sees financial benefits from having Michigan wines reviewed. It soon adds the new hire to its reviewing staff.

Of course, this fictional situation isn’t likely, but it’s easy to see the reverse case: No Michigan wines are reviewed, so there’s no chance of revenue coming in from that state.

It’s difficult to fault Wine Enthusiast for its decision. There’s so much wine in the world, and there’s not much demand for Moldovan Gamay. But the current states of the news or wine businesses aren’t healthy for some.

The COVID-19 crisis didn’t make matters any easier, but it did one important thing: It energized wineries in the area of direct shipping to consumers. Small wineries that previously relied on selling wine out of their tasting rooms suffered from a lack of visitors over the last 2½ years.

Some wineries stayed afloat by creating wine clubs that shipped wine to consumers, creating a business strategy that previously was meager at best.

But even wineries that were happy to ship still had to get the word out that certain of their wines were worth ordering, and that’s a message that simply is extremely difficult to convey. Especially if your local newspaper has no one who cares about wine.

I was the project director for a book published a decade ago that dealt with great U.S. wine regions. In researching that book, I learned that Michigan and Ohio produced exceptional Rieslings; Minnesota was doing brilliantly with hybrid grape varieties; Idaho Tempranillo was superb, and Texas’s Mourvedre was exciting.

I also learned that Colorado makes wonderful Cabernet Franc; that my favorite Grüners were from Galen Glen in Pennsylvania and Reustle Prayer Rock in Umpqua Valley, Oregon; that a great Cinsault is from Split Rail in Idaho, and that one of the finest white wines in this country is the Prairie Fumé from Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin!

Obviously, I was careful to mention only a few of the best wines I have seen in the last decade, and if you’re one of those people who aren’t particularly adventuresome in your wine preferences, you may not be very interested in a red wine made from the Marquette grape made in Minnesota.

Until you taste one and realize how much fun and distinctive wine can be.