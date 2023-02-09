In the last decade, during which I spent lots of time microscoping Sauvignon Blanc from different regions, I realized there was a mesmerizing aspect to this variety as it grows in cold climates.

Well-documented New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc affected my thinking. Those wines, notably from Marlborough, are influenced by strong, cold south-island breezes from both east and west coasts, which are just four hours apart by car.

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc more than any other wine altered the way we now perceive this grape.

Though New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc isn’t entirely based on cold and wind (soil also plays a role), temperature definitely has a major impact: cold and/or wind can exotify Sauvignon Blanc radically.

My first insight that there was something unique about cool-area Sauvignon Blanc grapes came in 1988 when I got a morning phone call from now-retired winemaker Gary Farrell, who then was making wine for the late Davis Bynum.

Gary also was making wine under his own brand and on that call, he asked me to meet him at the Bynum winery on Westside Road for an observation. His tone of voice told me this was special. Gary always was soft-spoken, not taken to hyperbole.

Once on Bynum’s crush pad, Gary asked, “Smell that?” A truck was preparing to dump a load of glistening, translucent Sauvignon Blanc grapes into a press.

The aroma was dramatic – citrus, subtle spices, loads of distinctive scents. Foremost was an amalgam of tropical fruits (mango, pineapple, papaya) plus a classifiable “sauvignon-ness” of green citrus (lime?), tea, green pepper, and spices.

It was unique and heady.

That experience stayed with me. Over decades I learned that what I smelled back then was a fusion of terpenes and thiols, aromatic compounds that are unique to Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc.

Before pressing, Sauvignon Blanc grapes grown anywhere has a delightful aroma. But in Russian River Valley, it can be heady. I first saw the idiosyncratic Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc in the wines of Gary Farrell, Adler Fels, Balverne and Foppiano, and more recently in SBs from Davis Bynum, Hanna, and others.

For decades, Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blancs were seen as slightly aberrant, with stronger herbal notes pervading. The few people who loved SB then were purists who appreciated the grape variety and its unusual proclivity to display a slight jalapeño element aromatically.

Some wine critics disparaged this element, arguing it represented a weedy-ness that they said was under-ripe. What some didn’t understand was that there’s a difference between the smell of aromatic varieties, such as Riesling, and ripe herbal grapes like Sauvignon Blanc.

For at least a decade if not two, there was a broad misunderstanding about what Sauvignon Blanc really was supposed to be. Until New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc came along to teach us what herbal personality can do for such wines’ complexities, Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc still was considered slightly aberrant.

When I visited the Bynum facility, by far the most popular white wine in the United States was Chardonnay, which almost never displays herbal elements. Yet several wine writers of the day had said Sauvignon Blanc was, believe it or not, “poor man’s Chardonnay.”

I saw nothing remotely connecting the two grapes.

But Chardonnay then was so popular that many large wineries concluded that to make a Sauvignon Blanc acceptable to herb-averse Americans, it had to be neutral. Herbal Sauvignon Blanc never gained a toehold in this country. Bland Sauvignon Blanc did.

So, many Sauvignon Blanc producers realized that to make bland Sauvignon Blanc, all they had to do was to strip vine leaves during the growing season, getting direct sunlight onto grapes and destroying most of the natural varietal aroma. It also helped to get grapes from warmer vineyards where herbal aromas rarely develop.

The “blanding” of California Sauvignon Blanc was a common tactic through the 1990s. Also, many wineries abandoned SB in cooler spots like Russian River Valley, using Sauvignon Blanc grapes from warmer (i.e., less distinctive) places. It was cheaper.

For about 20 years, 1990 to 2010, herbal styles of Sauvignon Blanc were on the ropes, pummeled from all angles. As a result, wineries and growers throughout Russian River Valley began to pull out or convert all the Sauvignon Blanc they could, switching to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

About 1990, one of the best Sauvignon Blanc areas in the state for dramatic floral components was Lake County, which was pioneered early on by Buena Vista winery. Buena Vista winemakers Jill Davis and Judy Matulich-Weitz both pioneered Sauvignon Blanc from Lake County and the company was widely known for its easy-drinking style of wine.

About then, I got another clue about cold-climate SB: Buena Vista’s estate SB from the company’s own Carneros property. It was dramatic, though not well understood. I adored its odd brilliance with distinctive jalapeño notes. But it demanded bottle age — an idea that was lost on drink-instantly American wine lovers.

The tide away from insipid Sauvignon Blanc aromas began to shift in 1998 when some adventuresome U.S. importers imported the first New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs, from the 1997 vintage. My initial reaction: “This stuff will never sell here.” I was soon proven to be a bad prognosticator.

Fortunately, the demeaning of Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc wasn’t universal. A few perceptive winemakers who knew of Sauvignon Blancs from France’s eastern Loire Valley understood the greatness of cool-region Sauvignon Blanc. Some Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc vineyards remained untouched.

As the popularity of New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs increased from 2010 to 2020, a few American winemakers sought cooler-climate Sauvignon Blanc vineyards that would produce similar aromatic profiles.

Today, one of the nation’s most successful Sauvignon Blancs is from winemaker Jeff Hinchliffe at Hanna Winery in Sonoma County (See Wine of the Week).

Hinchliffe says temperature is a significant part of the reason he has such a strong reputation for Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc — despite also making a wide range of exceptional other wines.

Of his Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc grapes, which he obtains from many growers, he says all of it comes from vineyards west of Highway 101 and south of Windsor — the coldest, foggiest part of Russian River Valley.

In other Russian River Valley areas east and north, towards Chalk Hill, “growing conditions are a whole different thing. The soils are thin and there’s much less fog. The coldest (SB fruit) we get is from the south, on the border with the Petaluma Gap,” just inside Russian River Valley.

“It’s really about style. If you’re looking for the spice and the thiols, over-all you need a cool climate… Aromas like those are only produced in cool-climate areas.”

He said precise vineyard work must be done to gain these fascinating aromas. “We don’t strip leaves in the fruit zone. Napa is warmer, so they go for esters in their wines.”

“The way we farm, we keep the grapes cool,” he added. “We do no leafing,” which creates a huge canopy of leaves.

He said this bothers some of his growers because some “complain they can’t see their grapes, and it makes it a little harder to hard-harvest. They hate it that they can’t see the crop.”

Most of his growers have recently switched from vertical trellising systems back to what once was called California Sprawl. He is able to avoid most of the green, leafy, herbal elements that once were widely available in colder climates.

“What separates Russian River Valley from other cool-climate areas are the transient warm spells we get, which means you don’t get pyrazine, but you do get ripe varietal character.”

He added, “2010 was really the last year when you couldn’t tell it wasn’t from New Zealand.” Today the Hanna Sauvignon Blanc is all about freshness, lively acidity, and precise varietal definition.

Wine of the Week: 2022 Hanna Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley ($20): The dramatic aroma of cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc is on full display here with markers of pink grapefruit, kiwi fruit, ripe gooseberries, mango, pear, lime and a delicate succulence balanced by good acidity. Jeff makes 50,000 cases of this wine and admits that growth of it depends on his finding growers willing to farm to his specifications. I have seen the wine discounted to $16 in some locations.