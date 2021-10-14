Dan Berger On Wine: Napa Redux: A Judgment of Paris burnout?

The modern template for today’s wines has changed so much that it saddens many older winemakers and winery founders, who admit to me privately that they don’t drink today’s Cabernets because most tend to be sweet.

“One of the ‘secrets’ in this valley is that most of the new [winery] owners don’t know a damn thing about Cabernet,” said one older Napa Valley winemaker. (Or as Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck once reportedly said, “I have discovered in 20 years of moving around the ballpark that knowledge of the game is usually in inverse proportion to the price of the seats.”)

It seems to me that alterations of the emperor’s wardrobe have been done not a needle and thread, but with a box cutter. Comparing most of today’s Napa Cabernets to First Growth Bordeaux is like comparing a three-star terrine to Spam.

Not that Napa isn’t still a blessed place to grow Cabernet. There are still a few outliers who attempt, like Sisyphus, to push that rock up that hill, with wine styles that are classic examples of what Napa used to do in almost every sub-appellation and almost every vintage.