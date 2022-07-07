Dan Berger, On Wine: New York Riesling, Part 2: Paul Hobbs' Finger Lakes project

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — It took about a quarter century before upstate New York gained an overnight reputation for Riesling greatness.

Dan Berger On Wine, The Finger Lakes Rieslings, Part 1 "Some of the world’s finest wines are made in the verdant hills of upstate New York’s gorgeous Finger Lakes district from Riesling grapes," writes Dan Berger. The problem? Most people, including New Yorkers, don't know it.

Yet the fast-growing respect it has received in fine restaurants, expert-run wine stores, and in wine lovers’ homes surely is only partway to where the best New York dry Rieslings will be in a decade. And one iconic international winemaker has such faith in that thesis that he has already gambled $6 million to test it.

California and Argentine star winemaker Paul Hobbs has planted two dozen acres of land on the east side of Lake Seneca here, plans on adding more acreage, and already has released the first two Rieslings from the project called Hillick and Hobbs, which began with a putatively dry Riesling in 2019.

It hasn’t been an easy path for Hobbs to get here. He has faced several obstacles few would have imagined. What issues Hobbs has already encountered are among the myriad complications associated with trying to create world-class wines in a new region from a tricky grape variety.

Especially if you do not live here and experience the day-to-day issues.

Although the Finger Lakes area has grown wine grapes for decades, Riesling is relatively new here, reaching excellence with a tiny handful of wineries as recently as 25 years ago. And locals know some of the travails Hobbs has faced.

“This is my seventh (wine) project, and I really didn’t need another one,” Hobbs said during an interview at his western Sonoma County offices. “But this is the first time I’m doing it from scratch. And what I like is that it puts me back on the lakes where I grew up.”

The development hasn’t been easy, despite the help of family members who live nearby. Some have been involved with the project that has family at its heart.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

His parents, Edward Hobbs and Joan Hillick Hobbs, were 600-acre orchardists in nearby Niagara County. They encouraged a young Paul to become a winemaker by converting some of their orchards to vines. Paul caught the virus. To honor his large family (he has 10 siblings), the project is named for them.

The two Rieslings he has made thus far (2019 and 2020) are similar in style, dry to most people, but softer and slightly more succulent than some of the top dry Rieslings hereabouts. I didn’t get the impression from Hobbs that he was perfectly happy with the style.

But the wines are a promising start, and they represent the first efforts from a house still seeking a perfect style from his young vines.

While in the Finger Lakes in June, I chatted with several local winemakers and winery owners about H&H. Most spoke off the record about the project, with one winery owner saying:

“Almost all of us are hoping Paul’s winery succeeds because it really does help everyone around here, knowing that somebody with such an international reputation was willing to invest in Riesling and in New York. It helps us all if he’s successful.”

He added that almost across the board, local wineries are willing to provide assistance to the H&H project on what they generally agree represents a tricky vineyard situation. Most winemakers said they had hoped Hobbs would be more available for them to chat with.

Another winemaker said, “I had heard he had some problems with some of our winter rainfall, gullywashers really, which created all kinds of erosion problems.”

I asked Hobbs about this. He confirmed that the project encountered several farming issues related to heavy rains that required some major adjustments to the way his 20-plus-acre vineyard was being designed and managed at the soil and subsoil levels.

Hobbs said, “The ground is so hard, it was difficult to dig the holes to plant the vines.” One of his neighbors agreed, saying the site is challenging. “That area is really beautiful, overlooking the lake like that, but no one ever wanted to plant there because it’s entirely rock. Putting in vines calls for jackhammers or dynamite.”

Said another, “Yeah, it could eventually make some great wine, but nobody’s ever planted that kind of place before.”

Hobbs himself pointed out that part of his property is very steep and planting vines wasn’t easy. But he believes the quality of the wines eventually will be exceptional.

He said that to make sure the wine reflects his site, his first two Rieslings were fermented using indigenous yeasts from his own vineyard. One longtime local winemaker said he thought that idea might be a bit tricky, if not problematic.

“Some of us believe prepared yeasts make Rieslings with more complexity and longer-aging wines,” he said.

Yet Hobbs seems to have a longer-term view. I got the distinct impression that these first two wines are but the start of a serious investigation about what this unique site has the potential to do. But problems do crop up every now and then.

Take four years ago, when a winter downpour of epic proportions caused serious damage, shoving a massive amount of gravel and stonework onto the highway adjacent to his property and closing the road.

Since the state of New York was no help in solving the problem, Hobbs was forced to solve it, at great cost. He ended up doing a major retrofit of his vineyard.

It was only one of several issues he has had to deal with. One appears to have been solved. He recently hired Lynne Fahy, the former winemaker at Keuka Spring Winery, who has a long history of working in the Finger Lakes, making Riesling at local wineries. She is one of the most highly respected young winemakers in this region, having worked previously with two brilliant winemakers at Anthony Road Vineyards.

One local winery insider said of Fahy, “Finally he (Hobbs) has a winemaker who understands a lot about Finger Lakes Riesling. I think she’s really technologically, intellectually a great winemaker.

“She is not a dilettante, but a very hard worker. She has a great taste background of 15 to 20 wines she’s made in the past.

“Look, I like the first two (Hobbs) wines, but this is obviously a 20-year project and these first wines are just a first step forward — early-days results.”

While here, I spent time with Peter Bell, recently retired as head winemaker at Fox Run Vineyards, who said that jammed tasting rooms lead to a false impression about the national popularity of New York Riesling.

He said all Finger Lakes wineries “are still selling all the Riesling we make, and we could make more and still sell it.” But in most major cities, he said, “people still don’t know we even make wine.”

He quoted the estimable English wine writer Jancis Robinson, one of the world’s greatest wine authors, columnists, and observers, who wrote a decade ago that Riesling remains “ludicrously unfashionable.”

“Judging only by the Finger Lakes tasting rooms, the huge crowds, it’s easy to be seduced by what you see,” said Bell. But the reality is that Chardonnay remains the No. 1 seller in the Finger Lakes, and it does not appear that that will change anytime soon.

As good as New York’s best Rieslings are, they remain basically the target of in-the-know wine lovers who understand what an amazing and complex grape it really is and what a blessed area the Finger Lakes are for it.

But it’s a work in progress to get vast numbers of U.S. consumers to understand dry Riesling.

Paul Hobbs wants to be one of the engineers on that train.

Wine of the Week: 2020 Kysela Père et Fils Picpoul de Pinet, Les Costières de Pomerols, Languedoc ($12) – Those who like inexpensive dry white wines often find themselves enamored of south-of-France bargains that languish on shelves for decades until someone finally rediscovers them. I began writing about the grape variety Picpoul after tasting it in the 1980s.

This producer has been making this same wine for a long time with the same profile: traces of herb tea, lime, and lemon oil, and no sugar. The wine has a beautiful mid-palate expression and works well with appetizers. Often seen as less than $10.