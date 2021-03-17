Dan Berger On Wine: One aged French wine that's worth its price tag

A New York wine store is carrying a French wine from the 1990 vintage for which it is asking approximately $1,000 per bottle.

If I had just won the lottery, I’d seriously consider buying it and sharing it with some wine-loving friends. We often share great old red wines, including old Napa Valley Cabernets, Barolos, and numerous other wines that require a lot more time after they are released to reach a point in which they had become sublime.

The unusual thing about this particular 30-year-old wine in the New York store is that it isn’t red. It is white, a bone-dry Riesling to be specific, 1990 Trimbach Clos St. Hune from France’s Alsace.

The house of Trimbach long has made superb dry Rieslings – wines that are in demand and which are pricey even for current vintages. A recent vintage of Clos St. Hune, the 2014, is listed on the website wine.com at $350 a bottle.

You might ask who’d be crazy enough to pay $1,000 for an old white wine. Lots of people actually, and in fact prices for older Rieslings are generally lower than many older reds.

The reason for the moderate pricing of many older Rieslings is that so few people know of the joys in how well Riesling ages. If aging dry Riesling were a more widely accepted tactic, prices would rise.