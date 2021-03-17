Dan Berger On Wine: One aged French wine that's worth its price tag

A New York wine store is carrying a French wine from the 1990 vintage for which it is asking approximately $1,000 per bottle.
If I had just won the lottery, I’d seriously consider buying it and sharing it with some wine-loving friends. We often share great old red wines, including old Napa Valley Cabernets, Barolos, and numerous other wines that require a lot more time after they are released to reach a point in which they had become sublime.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The unusual thing about this particular 30-year-old wine in the New York store is that it isn’t red. It is white, a bone-dry Riesling to be specific, 1990 Trimbach Clos St. Hune from France’s Alsace.
The house of Trimbach long has made superb dry Rieslings – wines that are in demand and which are pricey even for current vintages. A recent vintage of Clos St. Hune, the 2014, is listed on the website wine.com at $350 a bottle.
You might ask who’d be crazy enough to pay $1,000 for an old white wine. Lots of people actually, and in fact prices for older Rieslings are generally lower than many older reds.
The reason for the moderate pricing of many older Rieslings is that so few people know of the joys in how well Riesling ages. If aging dry Riesling were a more widely accepted tactic, prices would rise.
Some Riesling lovers might suggest that my lead-in to this article is deceitful since there are so few great old Rieslings that command prices like the Clos St. Hune. That’s true. But my point is that if one old Riesling commands such an exalted price, surely there are others nearly as good that don’t cost as much.
The good news is that Riesling, both here and abroad, has been in a sweet spot over the last 20 years. Virtually all categories of it, from dry to ultra-sweet, now deliver some of the most exciting aromas and tastes.
And there are more of these wines than ever – and the more such wines there are, the more competition there is among them, the more prices stabilize.
Start with Germany, the ancestral home for the grape. One could make a good case that today it is making better Rieslings and more of them than at any time in its history. Part of the reason may be related to global temperature increases in that far-northern Eurozone that has historically been so cold few white grape varieties and almost no red grapes ripened.
But Riesling, notably in two major German growing regions (Rheingau and Mosel), always made great wines. In fact, sweet wines have always commanded such attention from collectors that they became the focal point of many decades of German wine auctions.
Germany has a wine culture inextricably linked to the climate – which hasn’t always been kind. For decades, the number of great Riesling vintages was limited. It was rare that a decade was blessed with as many as three great years.
In the 1970s, there was 1971 and 1976; there was 1983 and 1989; 1990, 1995, and possibly 1997.
As temperatures rose in Germany over the last two decades, starting with the superb 2001 vintage, Germany has had many years in which top-rated wines were made. Since 2001, one could argue that seven or eight excellent years could be identified.
But slogging through decades of poor vintages did provide German winemakers with a superb learning experience. They gained an appreciation of the benefits of high natural grape-acid levels, compared with the wide use of single-strain acids.
Linked to that was German winemakers’ understanding of Riesling flavor ripeness and the proper use of sugars to offset natural acidity.
Indeed, the way the Germans have always been able to integrate acid, alcohol and sugar is masterful because it provides consumers with that astounding dry/sweet impact that many other wine regions have never been able to figure out.
To many German winemakers, it’s not about technical details of what’s in wine, but more about the structural integrity of how the wine feels on the palate and how it reacts when confronted by the right foods.
German producers appreciate natural acidity. In California, for example, it’s a rare wine that doesn’t get picked too late with deficient acidity – which then needs to be replaced, usually out of huge sacks of powdered acid. Acid additions are not part of German winemaking.
Tom Elliott, an importer of German wines, pointed out in an interview that, “Grapes have several kinds of acids, not just the tartaric you get from a bag. And each one of those acids provides a distinctive element to the wine.”
In Germany, winemakers know that natural acidity gives Riesling a certain zinginess in the mid-palate and as an added dividend helps make wines that are relatively bulletproof, allowing them to take on fascinating secondary characteristics with bottle age.
Early non-German recognition that dry Rieslings can be special came in an unlikely place: Australia!
Persecuted German Lutherans from Prussia migrated in the late 1820s to Australia’s Barossa Valley. One thing they brought with them were Riesling vine cuttings. It was there that they began to make dry Rieslings in their homeland’s style.
Over the last 175 years or so, dry Riesling has been popular in Australia, especially in Eden and Clare valleys. Riesling now is grown in several different regions of Australia, including Western Australia.
Aging them for a decade or more has long been an Australian tactic. For instance, Jim Barry (Clare Valley) still is selling its 2013 Florita Riesling ($60), Howard Park (Great Southern) has its 2013 Museum Riesling ($40), and other wineries raise prices on older Rieslings.
And the demand for these dry wines from in-the-know collectors is based not on the fruit of youth such as honeysuckle, apple, pear, and roses.
Such youthful aromas often disappear after two to three years and are replaced by the complexities they develop, such as lime peel, dried citrus (grapefruit, citron), quince paste, and tangerine.
Yes, dry Riesling can be an acquired taste, but those who love them are as passionate as any Cabernet collector.
Wine of the Week
2013 Pewsey Vale, Eden Valley, “The Contours” ($33): Just released, this amazingly complex dry Riesling is one of the finest produced in Australia. It comes from some of the oldest vines (planted in the 19th century). Winemaker Louisa Rose focuses on fruit from a single vineyard that shows aging potential.
The Contours Riesling isn’t released until its 5 years old. The aroma shows lime and traces of TDN combined with a delicate floral note and there’s a bit of minerality in the mid-palate. It’s dry, but still slightly tactile from white wine tannins. Terrific wine. It will be better in a few years!
WATCH NOW: ACME FINE WINES NAMED ONE OF WINE ENTHUSIASTS 50 BEST WINE RETAILERS IN AMERICA
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that took her …
City water will remain safe to drink, but there will likely be aesthetic issues as the city draws water exclusively from its Lake Hennessey re…
As many as 1,000 families are expected to apply to live in the low-income housing development under construction on Soscol Avenue in Napa.
Benjamin Tucker Patz, 24, of Napa, pleaded guilty in federal court to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce, according to cou…
Napa County officials seem willing to encourage a more mom-and-pop approach to wine tastings.
Dinosaurs of all description roar and shake as visitors ease by in their vehicles.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Downtown Napa mansion has been renovated from top to bottom. Take a look inside.
Everything from family farms to mass tourism to climate change came up during a recent look at Napa County wine country economics.
A 63-year-old Napa man was sentenced to prison for 22 years after pleading guilty in Napa Superior Court to three counts of lewd and sexual ac…
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.