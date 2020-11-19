Dan Berger On Wine: Opened Bottles

We’ve all had smaller dinner groupings in the last year, one result of social distancing, so opening more than one bottle of wine in an evening has been less likely than with larger gatherings.

When it’s just two or three people, wouldn’t two bottles leave leftovers? That was true years ago, but today, fortunately, we have more open-bottle options than ever. How we treat opened bottles determines how much longer we have to enjoy them.

Today it’s possible to open a white or rosé for a pre-prandial sip, then a red for the meal without having to sacrifice any of either. But careful planning is in order.

Since oxygen is one of the worst enemies of opened bottles, two vital strategies are (a) keep oxygen away from the liquid and (b) refrigerate everything until later -- especially red wines. There are many variations on this regime, some of which we’ll get to below.

Oxygen avoidance may be accomplished in several ways, like recorking or recapping opened bottles. But removing air from bottles is more effective. One way is to raise the liquid in the original bottle to the cork by replacing the lost liquid in partial bottles with clean marbles. That pushes the air out.

Once the liquid has reached its original fill level, oxygen no longer poses a grave threat.