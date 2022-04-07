Dan Berger On Wine: Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak AVA: Could their Cabs rival Napa?

CLOVERDALE — The view from the rock-strewn dirt trail 2,850 feet above the valley floor is a rolling, oak-ringed vineyard; 500 feet below, rivulets of morning fog snake through hillside crevices.

Nikki Mustard, slows her Kawasaki to avoid an erosion-created furrow. She points left and says, “That’s all Cabernet,” then swings the vehicle to avoid a huge cougar’s paw print in the mud.

The four-wheel-drive vehicle sounds like a broken lawnmower and the vineyard tour feels like an E-ticket ride crafted by Mother Nature. No buildings are visible here in the wilds of Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak (PMCP).

Beyond some scattered vineyards planted on sloping red soils, a few ancient fences and irrigation ponds, amid massive, gnarled madrone and giant oaks, this is one of the least likely places to imagine that it’s the next great place to grow world-class Cabernet.

High off the valley floor, this American Viticultural Area (AVA) is based partly on elevation. The Federal Register of Oct. 27, 2011, certifying PMCP as an AVA says:

“Elevations ... begin at 1,600 feet and rise to the 3,000-foot summit of Pine Mountain. The terrain ... is generally steep and mountainous, with patches of flatter ground within this steep terrain allowing for the development of areas of small, 5 to 20-acre vineyards.”

The Pine Mountain Vineyard property that Nikki farms has an access road just east of this northern Sonoma County town. She notes that this area is so far north in Sonoma County that it runs into remote Mendocino County hills and in spots actually borders Lake County.

“But it’s all Pine Mountain,” she says.

So rugged and remote is this area that one can see indications that it once was home to illegal marijuana farms. Most appear to be gone now, replaced by vineyards on the few relatively flat parcels.

Grape growers here, mindful of the land’s wild heritage, have kept much of the natural arbor growth, even though they know that a few of the large trees adjacent to vines are such nutrient sponges that vineyard production nearby will be reduced.

Although Cabernet Sauvignon is the area’s great future, the AVA differs from Napa in soils and climates. But many see this as a heavenly place to grow Cabernet that offers true varietal character and impeccable structure for aging the wines. This is partly a result of its distinctive red soils and the fact that the region is above the fog that blankets most of the lower-lying nearby Alexander Valley.

Three related features make the Cabernet here as distinctive as it is: a late bud break (cold, windy conditions slow the vines in spring from reawakening after winter hibernation); warm to hot summer daytime temps, and a relatively short growing season. Earlier harvests provide terrific natural acidity.

Curiously enough, daytime temps here are lower on average than much of the rest of Alexander Valley in which it lies — and nighttime temps are warmer.

The result, in most vintages, is a harvest that generates moderate alcohol levels, making for balanced wines. Rarely do alcohols run above 14.5%. And the wines often are imbued with a gorgeous dried herb component, a natural element in Cabernet and its cousin varieties.

The first Pine Mountain Cabernet I ever tasted was a 1999 Cab from Gary Farrell Winery. It was a revelation, though not widely appealing to those who score wines using numbers. It smelled too much like Cabernet!

There was a distinctive note of thyme, bay leaf, and almost cumin in the wine. The people I knew who appreciated it as much as I did were old enough to remember the great Cabernets coming out of Napa in the 1960s through the 1980s. It reminded me favorably of some of the wines from Napa’s 1979 vintage.

Any history of fine wine will prominently feature the importance of Cabernet Sauvignon, starting with its three-century dominance in Bordeaux, how in the 1970s it elevated Napa to world stardom or its importance in a dozen other countries.

Today it produces wines that are popular with collectors and tyros alike, commands outrageous sums for iconic examples, and is revered for how it once was made to be best after aging it for 40 years. Or more.

Despite the acclaim accorded to Champagne, German Riesling, Port from Portugal, Syrah from the Rhône, Shiraz from Australia and Pinot Noirs from Burgundy, Cabernet remains the cornerstone among most wine lovers, a flawless example of gastronomic good taste.

In the last 50 years, some of Bordeaux’s luster has been usurped by the upstart Napa Valley. And yes, there are other Cabernet regions that produce exceptional red wines, such as Australia (Coonawarra), New Zealand (Hawke’s Bay), Italy (Southern Tuscany), and South Africa (Stellenbosch).

And this says nothing of places like Argentina, Chile, British Columbia, Spain, Washington, Italy and Southern Oregon.

And no, I haven’t forgotten Sonoma. Some of the finest Cabs in this country come from there, and climate change is forcing more growers to convert some previously cooler areas from cool-loving grapes to warmth-loving Cabernet.

The early returns show that Pine Mountain could well rival Napa for Cabernet dominance in this country. And I’m not alone in this belief, though it may take another decade before that’s widely seen.

Without much fanfare, some huge names in the wine business have staked major and costly claims here. PMCP is now the prize jewel for some of the finest producers of great wines in the country, namely Benziger/Imagery, Jackson Family and Francis Ford Coppola (now Delicato), all of which invested huge sums to own ranches of mainly red wine grapes in these rugged, remote hills.

These are savvy wine companies that almost never invest like this until after they have done serious homework.

Pine Mountain Cloverdale Peak actually has been around for decades, growing phenomenal Cabernet as well as Cabernet Franc and Merlot. No one is quite sure exactly when the first grapes were planted here, but Nikki Mustard indicates that sometime in the early 1800s, grapes began to be planted in these eclectic soils.

Although the region early on developed a growers’ association, it has been snoozing for the last few years. A week ago, in a revival of the association, eight vineyard owners and two wineries met to chat about their future.

The soils that make up the majority of Pine Mountain are Cole loam and sand/gravel, which are fine for grapes. But on our trek into the wilds, I also saw several unplanted areas that clearly were serpentine soils, which growers say are rarely good for agricultural uses. Serpentine soils’ minerals are anti-grape in nature.

I have only tasted about a dozen Pine Mountain Cabs over the years, but Miro Tcholakov, the winemaker for Trentadue in Geyserville and his own Miro Cellars and who lives in Cloverdale, has known about Pine Mountain as a Cabernet haven since he first made a small amount of Cabernet in 2008.

“I got the fruit from the Silverwood Vineyard (later acquired by Coppola)” said Miro, “but the vines were very young and the wine wasn’t very exciting and I almost gave up on it.”

He made the wine in 2009 through 2011, and that year his Cabernet said it was Pine Mountain, and he has made it since.

“In the early years, the wine wasn’t necessarily better than my other Cabernets, but it was different,” he said. “It had a little more personality.” He said the Silverwood vineyard had “a lot less soil, mostly it was decomposed shale, and very steep.”

The late French-trained winemaker Denis Malbec “used to say that Pine Mountain Cabernets were very much like Bordeaux,” said Miro, “and they were tight, with a lot of tannins, but yet they were not harsh. They just needed time in the bottle.”

Most of the Pine Mountain Cabs I’ve tasted displayed a more Cabernet-like aroma, similar to Napa wines of the 1960s through 1980s.

As his wines developed both in the bottle and as the vines matured, Miro noted that the Pine Mountain Cabs “had some sort of herbal character. They were never jammy, but there were some herbal tones – but not negatively. I would call it a ‘mountain herb spiciness’ that you don’t get from the valley vineyards.

“Maybe it’s due to the greater sunlight, the thinner soils, or the lack of fog…”

Miro makes a small amount of Cabernet from the area annually under his Miro Cellars brand. That wine has received rave notices from insiders and has won many gold medals at wine competitions.

But as word has leaked out about the greatness of Cabernet Sauvignon here, grape prices began to rise. A few years ago, Cabernet was going for $2,500 to $3,000 per ton. Last year, prices were closing in on $5,000 and more.

But that’s not the only drawback. He said he got 5 tons of Cabernet from Nikki’s vineyard in 2021 and expected the press to give him 800 gallons of juice. His yield was less than 700 gallons.

“The clusters are very loose and small and the berries are tiny,” he said. “So there is very little juice.” I tasted Miro’s 2021 (still in barrels) and found it impressive. Only 300 cases were made. It will be released in about 2024. He made no Pine Mountain Cabernet in 2020 because of smoke taint.

As a result of the cost of Pine Mountain fruit, Miro and others have a decision to make: keep buying the fruit and raise the prices of the wines? Or use less prestigious fruit?

Jackson Family’s prestigious Captûre brand has a Pine Mountain 2028 Cabernet for sale at $65.

It’s one reason that major wine companies have invested in land up here. Not only is it hard to find lands that are flat enough and with the right soils to buy and plant, but it’s not easy to grow fruit up here.

“Look at the narrow, winding roads,” said Miro as he negotiated a rocky paved stretch of access road. He noted the difficulty of getting fruit down the mountain at harvest time.

“You can’t get large trucks up here; you have to use small ones.”

Note: A follow-up article on this topic is planned soon.

