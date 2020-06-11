Dan Berger On Wine: Pink is in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not that you need any incentive to grab a rosé, but June 13 is National Rosé Day, giving us another reason enjoy the backyard, porch or patio.

While stuck at home, we can still enjoy pink wines, which is (are) plural because there’s no such thing as a small amount of rosé. Like salted peanuts, it’s impossible to have just one.

Pink appears in many different styles. Investigating the permutations would fill a tome and still leave details untouched. So what follows is a basic primer.

In case you’ve been living in Ulaanbaatar for the last 37 years, dry rosé is hot and has been for a while. I wrote my first “rosé is hot” story in 1983, even though most at the time were slightly sweet. I got raised eyebrows from wine collectors after it appeared. Some of the complainants thought I was on medication.

Today the dry category is scorching. For the last few years, at this time of year, wine shops nationally would carry dozens of them. Last year at this time, Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa had about 125 rosés.

“Well, it could have been more. I lost count at 125,” admitted wine buyer Barry Herbst.