Dan Berger On Wine: Pink is in

Not that you need any incentive to grab a rosé, but June 13 is National Rosé Day, giving us another reason enjoy the backyard, porch or patio.
While stuck at home, we can still enjoy pink wines, which is (are) plural because there’s no such thing as a small amount of rosé. Like salted peanuts, it’s impossible to have just one.
Pink appears in many different styles. Investigating the permutations would fill a tome and still leave details untouched. So what follows is a basic primer.
In case you’ve been living in Ulaanbaatar for the last 37 years, dry rosé is hot and has been for a while. I wrote my first “rosé is hot” story in 1983, even though most at the time were slightly sweet. I got raised eyebrows from wine collectors after it appeared. Some of the complainants thought I was on medication.
Today the dry category is scorching. For the last few years, at this time of year, wine shops nationally would carry dozens of them. Last year at this time, Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa had about 125 rosés.
“Well, it could have been more. I lost count at 125,” admitted wine buyer Barry Herbst.
But 2020 isn’t a normal year. We face the coronavirus, a huge oversupply of all wine in the marketplace, and restaurant wine sales that are down by roughly 100%. So some current rosés are a year older than usual. No matter. Wine-making and packaging skills have improved so much there’s no fear that older rosés will be tired.
Most 2018s are still good; even some 2017s are OK.
Here are topics to ponder as you peruse retail store website lists.
Dry
A complicated topic because it’s not only about sugar; it’s about the entire gestalt of pink.
Decades ago, some of the yuckiest pink wines were sweet, with gobs of residual sugar plus higher alcohols. Grape quality was an afterthought, so the wines were designed for gulping sans victuals while sitting on a curb. (The first blind tasting?!)
The “in” pink today is dry — but there are many definitions of dry. Some that say “dry” on their labels aren’t. And a few that have significant residual sugar are actually dry!
Some purists say the best pinks are bone dry. But some “zero-sugar” pinks, though academically fascinating, may not be tasty. A small amount of sugar usually helps deliver fruit.
To make a wine with zero sugar could result in a wine that 98% of buyers would dislike — not a great marketing strategy. Most top rosés now have between 2 and 10 grams-per-liter of residual sugar. But in most cases, the acidity is strong, masking the sugar.
The dry-vs.-off-dry debate is really all about the wine’s other elements, like acid and pH. There are rosés with 10-15 grams of sugar that are so dry you’d think you just had alum. And I’ve had “bone dry” rosés that taste sweet.
To complicate matters, most wineries don’t tell us if their rosé is dry or sweet, but even if they did, can you trust them?
If you get a pink wine that’s too sweet, chill it down. And if it’s too dry? Add a teaspoon of cassis.
Grape varieties
Any red grape can make a rosé. To make a good one, a winemaker must make sure the skins don’t impart too much color. A couple of hours of grape juice in contact with red skins is all that’s needed to get to pink.
My favorite rosé grape is Grenache. It can produce wines with exotic aromatics, like pomegranate and cherry. In the South of France (Provence), Grenache often is half the rosé blend. Cinsault usually represents the other half. It can add fascinating floral components.
Pinot Noir also makes a stylish pink. Its strawberry and raspberry fruit is bright and gives rosés an underlying red-wine depth in the finish.
Cabernet Sauvignon rarely makes a great rosé because the grape has herbal notes, which are tough to tame. Merlot and Cabernet Franc both can make great rosés, but they’re harder to find.
The process and alcohol
Great rosés are made from earlier-harvested fruit, when grape sugars are moderate, and so is the resulting alcohol. Making pink from late-picked fruit is trickier and often leads to a wine of clumsiness.
Some winemakers produce rosé mainly as a way to boost the intensity of a red wine by “bleeding off” some juice from a red wine fermenter – so-called saignée. The color and flavors of all red wines come only from the skins, so the less juice there is in relation to skins, the darker and theoretically more flavorful the red will be.
Since red wine was the goal, grapes are harvested at an average sugar higher than is best for pink. So the resulting pink also will have that same alcohol, usually 14% or more. This can leave the wine rich and oily.
Making rosé by saignée can work, but the result may be a dark pink wine that’s a bit heavy-handed. A sort of light red. The best saignée rosés have higher acids to balance higher alcohols.
I’m rarely a fan of such wines. Often, they lack balance. Some are too flabby. Pink wines with 14.5% alcohol (or more) usually taste ham-fisted. The best rosés are about 12% to 13.5% alcohol. Lower alcohols let winemakers more easily balance the wine. Such direct-to-press wines are more delicate, which is favored by rosé purists.
Here are a few current pink wines I’ve enjoyed:
— 2019 Domaine de Cala Rosé, Coteaux Varois en Provence ($21): Acclaimed Los Angeles chef Joachim Splichal (Patina) and sons Nicolas and Stephane own a 140-acre vineyard in France’s Provence. Super-consultant Stèphane Dererencourt made this 48% Grenache, 35% Cinsault blend. Delicately floral with hints of strawberry and white peach, it’s dry but not angular. Only 12.5% alcohol, a classic with lighter foods or by itself.
— 2019 Minuty Prestige Rosé, Côtes de Provence ($20): More food-friendly than most, it shows a fascinating spice note in the aroma and is blessed with a slightly richer cherry finish. This and the prior wine should be served cool, not ice-cold. A little brother, 2019 M de Minuty ($17) is nearly as inviting and as dry. Imported by Vintus LLC.
— 2019 Lucy Rosé of Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands ($20): Displays the wild cherry and spiced fruit of its region and grape. Though it’s sugar-dry, it’s 13.9% alcohol gives it a soft lushness that allows it to be served cold. This wine is rare in that a portion of it was made by saignée and the rest by using early harvested fruit!
— 2019 Triennes Rosé, Provence ($20): Two of Burgundy’s most famed red wine specialists, Jacques Seysses (Domaine Dujac) and Aubert de Villaine (Domaine de la Romanee-Conti) joined forces to craft this Cinsault-based beauty with a load of berry fruit, minerality, and spice. Dry, but easy to quaff with or without food.
— 2019 La Chertosa “Eye of the Swan” Rosé of Aleatico, Sonoma Valley ($19): Sam Sebastiani’s brand explores some interesting concepts. Here, the rare Italian grape Aleatico is the focus. It rarely makes dark red wine because it’s got less pigmentation. Some grape experts once said it was related to Muscat since its aroma is so exotic. This dry rosé is wildly aromatic, akin to a light Muscat — almost Gewürztraminer-ish! Only 12.5% alcohol.
Wine of the Week: 2019 Navarro Pinot Noir Rosé, Anderson Valley ($22): A sort of dual-purpose wine, both rich white in one way and light red in another. It has the perfect balance for now and through next year. Navarro uses cool-climate Anderson Valley fruit to capture the cherry and blossom-y notes, and the mid-plate is rich yet perfectly balanced. The total acidity is a good 7.4 g/L, the alcohol is 13.7%, pH is 3.27 (fairly low), and residual sugar a low 1.9 (less than .2%). This wine is made from 88% Pinot of a clone that yields natural light-pink color without difficulty and zero phenolics. So in a way it’s close to being a light red. You have to call the winery (707-537-9463) or see its website (www.Navarrowine.com) to get this stunner, but it’s worth it.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
