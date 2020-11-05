Dan Berger On Wine: Post-pandemic wine buying

Rule No. 3: Buying larger amounts (cases instead of single bottles) can save money, but with wines that have a time-sensitive downside (i.e., most Pinot Gris is best when young), buy smaller amounts.

I love going to fine wine stores because I might spot a special wine that I’d never have known was there had I been exclusively perusing a database. (To avoid crowds, go at off-peak hours.)

One key reason to visit wine shops is to inspect the bottles you’re thinking about buying – to be certain that there are no visible signs that deterioration might have taken place.

This is critical when it comes to older wines, many of which have high price-tags. Most fine wine shops carry only wines whose provenance is validated as appropriate (i.e, cool constant temperatures).

But that’s not always the case. In a Beverly Hills shop about 35 years ago I saw an interesting bottle of a 1969 Burgundy. I picked up the bottle and noticed a low fill level and some leakage. And as I held it up to the light, I could see a slight bit of browning had taken place.

This is exactly the kind of thing to look for when in-person shopping for wine. Even though that bottle of Burgundy wasn’t in pristine condition, the price was fair, so I took a chance and bought it. It was awful. Lesson learned.