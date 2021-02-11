Dan Berger On Wine: Post-virus wine lists

Keeping air-conditioning on for months without anyone in the building is costly. Also, maderization is a minor risk since few wine consumers can spot it.

(I once knew a wine-savvy restaurateur who was offered an older red burgundy at a price so low I was skeptical. He called to chat about it and I asked the name of the importer. It turned out to be a guy with a checkered track record.

(Days later I popped by the restaurant and my friend opened the sample bottle he had. Immediately we both could smell that the wine was slightly maderized. Even though we both thought the wine would pass muster with 95% of his customers, he said he couldn’t take a chance. He passed on it.)

I suggest that going forward, diners employ several tactics when dining out.

1. Stick to young white wines, which likely were not purchased by restaurants until after reopening. Try 2019 or 2020 whites like Sauvignon Blanc, dry Riesling, Pinot Gris, Viognier or white Rhône blends, or wait a few weeks for the arrival of 2020 dry rosés. Any 2017 or 1018 whites may have been bought and inventoried at restaurants before they were forced to shut down.

2. If you’re considering a red wine from a vintage like 2010 to 2016, ask the server about the restaurant’s cellar conditions.