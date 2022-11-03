Dan Berger On Wine: Red Whites and White Reds

Most people think a wine’s color determines, to a degree, what it tastes like, but that’s usually false. The taste of any wine relates more directly to the grape varieties that are used as well as regional (terroir) identity and the winemaker’s impact on that fruit.

Color and flavor rarely are connected. I think of a wine’s color more as an indication of its texture. Which leads to some conclusions that are hard to explain.

For example, many Beaujolais and Pinot Noirs may look red but often they’re really white wines masquerading as reds. And some Chardonnays, Pinot Gris, and Gewürztraminers are texturally more like red wines, even though they look white. Try tasting various wines without knowing their color. You may be surprised.

The above five grapes lend themselves to stylistic variants, depending on how the grapes were grown and how winemakers chose to make the wines.

This became a parlor game years ago. I used a light Pinot Noir, one that smelled only slightly like Pinot, but it had a delicate texture and a low 12% alcohol. I bought eight black wine glasses and tested seven wine lovers at a dinner party. Each “judge” started with a black glass pre-poured with the Pinot Noir that I had chilled. I asked the guests to sniff and write down their impressions without tasting.

Next, I asked them to taste the wine and name the grape. Six thought the wine was white. A seventh thought it was a rosé. Sure, the test was unfair — I had chilled the wine. But all were surprised when I revealed that it was red.

I believe that the low-tannin, low-alcohol, higher-acid nature of the wine gave tasters the impression that the wine was white.

A key reason that I often say some Pinot Noirs are like “white wines with color” is that Pinot is one of the few red wine grapes that lacks several color constituents in its genetic make-up. And its tannins (usually associated with red wines) can be moderate.

The typical red wine astringency we expect in Cabernet and Syrah are almost nonexistent in many Pinot Noirs.

What we expect from a wine based on what it looks like can determine how we describe it. This was proven decades ago by a Canadian researcher, who doctored a white wine with a flavorless red dye and poured it for a several knowledgeable tasters.

He asked subjects to write down all the descriptors they could think of. Almost all of the comments related to terms associated with red wines. No one in the group said the wine was white!

When we see the color of a wine before tasting it, our brains fill in some gaps, which may be wrong. In white wines, winemakers have to deal with issues like bitterness. This is a problem more associated with certain varieties like Gewürztraminer and Pinot Gris.

The propensity of those varieties to make wines with bitterness is connected to the fact that the skins of these grapes have more tannin than do typical Chardonnays or Sauvignon Blancs. Precautions must be taken at the winery to make sure bitterness is minimized and/or masked.

With some grapes, making less wine can make a better wine with low or no bitterness. But it’s usually more expensive to produce.

A ton of grapes typically produces between 150 and 165 gallons of usable liquid. But to achieve that amount of juice requires pressing more heavily, which leads to bitterness. A light press makes a better wine, but you get less juice. Many wines are better if you stop pressing at 140 gallons per ton, or less.

A more forceful pressing of grapes can be dealt with by leaving in some sugar, which conceals white wine tannins – anthocyanins, which are found in many vegetables and fruits.

(Special machines have long been available that extract higher juice amounts while minimizing bitterness.)

The simplest tactic to avoid bitterness is to use sugar as an ally. It’s especially effective with Gewürztraminer since the tropical aromas of that grape are associated with succulence. Sugar adds richness and textural weight to wine.

There’s current scientific news in this area. Three months ago, a technical paper was published by the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI). It reported on AWRI’s investigation into proline, which the AWRI paper said was “the most abundant Australian Wine Research Institute acid in wine [which] is used as a non-carbohydrate sweetener with viscous properties in other foods.”

The paper’s summary said, “A series of experiments was conducted where proline . . . was added to a red wine low in amino acids and to model wines to assess their sensory effects. The key findings were that proline “[i]ncreased viscous mouthfeel and decreased astringency; increased sweetness and decreased bitterness, and increased red fruit flavour intensity.

“The results suggest that proline has a stronger influence on the sensory properties of red wine than previously suspected. The concentration of proline in grapes is related to ripeness and it cannot be utilised by yeast; as such, its concentration can be manipulated through viticultural practices.”

Is increasing the proline in red wines a good idea? Possibly, but do consumers really want sweet, soft, succulent Cabernets and Merlots?

Perhaps they do since so many dark red wines that get 98, 99 and 100-point scores seem usually to be accompanied by tasting notes that emphasize the wine’s succulence, softness and even sweetness! (That sounds atrocious to me!)

Not so incidentally, the classic old Beaulieu wines we tasted three weeks ago at BV (published on Oct. 1) all had alcohol levels between 12% and 13% and were totally dry. All had aged phenomenally. Nor was a single one of them bitter; most of the astringency was gone.

Finally, one of the stylistic variants alluded to above colloquially is orange wine, which has become one of the latest new popular wine categories that recently seem to be captivating some consumers.

Orange wine (or as some people refer to it, white wines made with skin contact) differs from traditional white wines, in which grapes are not crushed, but pressed and the skins removed. Orange wine is fermented on grape skins.

One reason some people make orange wine is they believe that fermentations on the skins adds additional flavors that aren’t accessible without skins.

Occasionally, an orange wine looks a bit like a white wine to which some older red wine has been added. Such wines usually are orange.

Many of the orange wines I’ve tried do have a bit more flavor than more traditionally made white wines, but often they have more oxidation and usually more astringency. They’re usually not as fruit-driven as are carefully made rosé wines. I find many orange wines slightly clumsy.

A final note: orange wine shouldn’t be confused with vin jaune, the extremely rare “yellow wine” that’s made in France’s remote Jura (near Switzerland), a wine with a limited but dedicated following.

In the Jura, the wine of the rare Savignin grape is allowed to ferment and age undisturbed for five years (!) in barrels and in contact with yeasts, much the way flor yeasts are used to make Sherry in Spain. This creates a slow, carefully defined oxidation. As such, many Jura wines differ from each other rather wildly.

Vin jaune wines are an acquired taste, some displaying a sherried, aldehydic aroma that first-time tasters swear is spoiled. So rare are vin jaunes that almost none are available in this country. If you should find a bottle, it’ll likely be expensive.

Well-made orange wines, by contrast, rarely are that unusual, but still can call for ascending a steep learning curve!

Orange wines may also fit into the amorphous category of “natural wines,” an ill-defined group that defies a discreet definition because various people say a natural wine should be defined by their own definition, which is never the same from definer to definer. Natural wine proponents rarely agree on what it is or should be!

The natural wine movement includes the truly divergent category called pet-nat, a sparkling (or semi-sparkling) grouping of wines that can be cloudy or rustically scented.

Apropos of that, last week a magazine article from Europe argued vociferously that wine critics should avoid the use of the descriptive term “rustic” in referring to natural wines and pet-nats because it sounds as if such wines are wild and wooly – which in my view absolutely applies to most of them! In fact, use of the term “rustic” in defining the aromas in some of them is far too kind.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Bee Hunter Sauvignon Blanc, Anderson Valley, “Vin d’Ambre” ($42): The clear glass bottles in which this wine is sold clearly indicates that it is a cross between a white and a red. And it does in fact display a little of the red wine characteristics one would get from a red grape made with an extremely short amount of time of skin contact. But by doing the skin contact on white wine grape skins, along with some controlled oxidation, the wine resembles a European style “vin gris.” It’s slightly funky, which the winery admits on its website, (https://beehunterwine.com/wines), and its aroma and taste are unique. Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa has this wine for $26.99.

Another skin-fermented Riesling is available at Bannister Wines in Geyserville: bannisterwines.com/shop/2019-skin-fermented-riesling/. It is excellent.