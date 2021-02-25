Dan Berger On Wine: Regional fingerprints

I opened a bottle of an Australian Shiraz a few days ago and was rewarded with a prototypical aroma and taste (pepper, violets) — which is exactly what I had suspected I’d get when I bought the wine many months ago.
We can never be sure, of course, that a wine will deliver what we expect, even if we have some clues as to what it should be. This particular wine, recommended by a wine-loving friend, came from an area of Northern Victoria that he knows I adore. I bought two bottles.
The Shiraz is from Mt. Langi, an area that almost always produces colder-climate aromatics in Shiraz. It’s a region that’s about as predictable for that grape as any wine region in the world. That appellation is a clue that some wine lovers use to determine what the wine they’re looking at might be like.
Thoughts of the meaning of appellations came to mind earlier the same day I opened the Shiraz after I read a wine critic’s praise for a cold-climate California Syrah that I know well. But the critic’s description had nothing to do with the wine; it was just a generic reference that said the reviewer liked it.
This California wine also was grown in a cooler region and displayed cool-climate aromatics — though the reviewer said nothing about that. (I’m often amused by wine writers who think they know something about wine…)
My awareness of Australia’s Mt. Langi came as a result of an outrageous excursion I made in 2006. While on my 18th trip to Australia, I drove north of Melbourne into deepest Northern Victoria, where I had a chance to get to know about those wines.
That led me to a greater understanding of how the Syrah grape grows in colder climates — and later that helped me understand California Syrah (both warm- and cold-climate wines) as well as how it performs around the world (i.e., New Zealand, South Africa, Monterey County).
This column is primarily about how we learn about wine, and it’s an aspect of wine education that may hold no interest for most casual wine consumers, but is akin to breathing to wine collectors. It’s about getting to know something about the appellations and sub-appellations where wine is impacted by its home soil.
One of the ways people learn about wine is to pay attention to the region from which it comes and how it relates to its grape varieties. As wine lovers sip wines from various areas, many take mental notes about the styles. A few examples will suffice.
- Sauvignon Blanc is one of the world’s best wines for displaying specifics of a regional characteristic. You see this rarely in huge appellations (i.e., Sonoma County), but far more in delimited areas (i.e., Dry Creek Valley).
One key point: If an appellation has a profile, a signature, one or more varietals’ characteristics stand out in ways that are relatively graphic and are seen in the wines of several producers.
To generalize, look at Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. The basic aromas are gooseberry, lime, grapefruit rind, occasional hints of passion fruit, “cat pee,” and fresh-snapped pea pods.
In France’s Loire Valley there are subtle distinctions — newly mown hay, minerals/slate, “tongue on wet rocks,” dried lime, chalk.
In Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley: stone fruit, grass-hay, faint traces of lime, cilantro, forest-y” and dried herb notes.
Russian River Valley: tropical fruit, citrus such as grapefruit, traces of lemon-oil, jasmine, fresh fennel.
To put a microscope on this, we could discuss the subtle differences between the subdistricts of New Zealand, such as SB from Marlborough versus those of Wairarapa to those of Central Otago. I’ve met New Zealanders who can recognize such subtle distinctions in their Sauvignon Blancs.
- Mendoza is a large designation in Argentina. A smaller nearby region, Tupungato, is distinctively colder and makes wines with a firmer structure.
- Another sub-regional example relates to Pinot Noir. We often refer to a slightly rustic, earthy, or even farmyard component in Pinot Noirs. This rusticity leads some people to call such wines “Burgundian.”
But that term is sort of generic. Burgundy has sub-districts too, and a far more valid description of Burgundian-ness is one I occasionally use — differentiating between Côtes de Nuits (slightly darker) and Côtes de Beaune (slightly more elegant).
If I’m assessing the general style of a Pinot Noir made in the Anderson Valley of Mendocino County, for instance, I tend to look for bright red cherry fruit, more than I would typically find in, say, Carneros or Santa Barbara County PNs.
Often in those Anderson Valley Pinots there’s a noticeable elegance, which places those wines for me closer to Beaune than to the more northerly districts of Burgundy.
Contrasting Pinot Noirs from widely differing regions is a game I prefer to avoid, but when I am judging wines in a competition, which are served completely blind, it’s a process that automatically occurs in my brain.
After smelling and tasting almost any wine, I ask myself, “Does this wine’s aroma speak of cool climate or cold?” With Pinot Noir I might ask myself, “Does the slight herbal note I’m getting means it comes from the Central Coast or an even windier location, such as Santa Lucia Highlands? Or Petaluma Gap?”
If the wine shows strawberries and raspberries, I tend to think of the Russian River Valley. If the fruit is more dark cherries, perhaps it’s from a region like Martinborough (New Zealand), Arroyo Seco, Santa Cruz Mountains, Willamette Valley (Oregon) or one of several other areas.
My thoughts range here and there. But only for some grapes.
Such distinctions relating directly to regionality do not come into play much anymore in Napa Valley Cabernets, though at one time it was commonplace to speak of how Mt. Veeder’s firmness differed from Stag’s Leap’s elegance, why the “cedary” Rutherford bench was important, and what sort of Cabernet came off Howell Mountain.
One reason these regional elements no longer are relevant is that the highest-rated wines were being made in a manner to accentuate intensity, which implied the use of significant amounts of new French oak barrel aging and high alcohols.
That pretty much wiped out regionality in favor of richness and impressiveness.
It is this same emphasis on intensity, including high alcohol, that has led to the homogenization that so many Zinfandels now display — to the point where the exotic spice of that grape variety, notably when it was grown in cooler areas (i.e., Russian River Valley), has almost completely disappeared.
As have so many acres of RRV Zinfandel vines!
A place that seems to be rapidly defining itself as a haven for varietal sanity is the Sierra Foothills, in particular for Barbera.
But a sad fact of life is that when scores and high prices enter the existence of a particular grape, regional persona soon becomes moot, and we are all left with a greater statement but a lot less distinctiveness.
Sometimes the best value is a medium-priced wine of a unique character that isn’t widely appreciated. People tend to be loyal to what grapes they know (or think they know), and shy away from wines they never heard of.
They operate on the ludicrous theory that wine has to be expensive to be any good.
Wine of the Week
2018 Pascal Biotteau Anjou Rouge ($16): I wrote in a column several years ago that said Cabernet Franc could well be the salvation that Cabernet Sauvignon regions will switch to as salvation if global climate change ruins the world’s most popular red wine grape.
Whether or not that happens, this excellent example of Cabernet Franc (with 20% CS) illustrates why it is such a superb alternative to CS. The aroma here has fresh plums and black cherries, and the entry is supple and succulent in spite of the fact that it was not aged in barrels. It is a pure reflection of fruit.
Red wines from the Loire Valley almost never get respect in the marketplace. This wine, selling for well under $20 per bottle, is a great example of why price often has nothing to do with quality. Perfect for pairing with char-grilled salmon. Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa has this wine for $13.99.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.