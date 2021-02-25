Dan Berger On Wine: Regional fingerprints

I opened a bottle of an Australian Shiraz a few days ago and was rewarded with a prototypical aroma and taste (pepper, violets) — which is exactly what I had suspected I’d get when I bought the wine many months ago.

We can never be sure, of course, that a wine will deliver what we expect, even if we have some clues as to what it should be. This particular wine, recommended by a wine-loving friend, came from an area of Northern Victoria that he knows I adore. I bought two bottles.

The Shiraz is from Mt. Langi, an area that almost always produces colder-climate aromatics in Shiraz. It’s a region that’s about as predictable for that grape as any wine region in the world. That appellation is a clue that some wine lovers use to determine what the wine they’re looking at might be like.

Thoughts of the meaning of appellations came to mind earlier the same day I opened the Shiraz after I read a wine critic’s praise for a cold-climate California Syrah that I know well. But the critic’s description had nothing to do with the wine; it was just a generic reference that said the reviewer liked it.