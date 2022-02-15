Dan Berger On Wine: Reserve quality and other lies

As with many other products that are marketed using mystique-enhancing devices, wine can be as much an attractive fiction as it is a beverage.

From gold-flecked labels to ultra-heavy bottles to holographic images, we face all manner of false signs and detours in our quests to get a decent quaff. One of the least understood aspects of wine is the dynamic of pricing, including the most obvious fabrication: “The more you pay, the better the wine.”

That obvious falsehood is directly linked to its corollary, the overly simplistic line, “The higher the score, the better the wine.” This is so silly I’m astounded people continue to believe it.

Then we come to that little bit of real estate, the 4-inch parcel on a retail store wine rack on which sits bottles with labels or silk-screened designs that are intended solely to snag our eyes and compromise our wallets. The words used must be enticing. The goal is to sell the stuff.

Take for example the word “reserve” on a wine label or shelf-talker. Its meaning is anybody’s guess. “Reserve” has never been defined by U.S. regulators so it is completely unmonitored. I don’t blame the governmental agency for ignoring this issue, which includes a jumble of deceits.

Wineries may use the term on any wine they hope will sell better than without it. And they don’t have to explain what it means, so no one ever does.

The federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the agency that controls such things, sees no revenue in solving this riddle, so it ignores it.

The word “reserve” on a wine label has a history going back dozens of years. I haven’t been unable to unearth the origin of the word as it’s used in wine, but an inveterate wine collector told me 40 years ago that the term “reserve” may have originated with the Baron Phillippe de Rothschild about 1950.

After World War II, the baron decided to make a special bottling of his first post-war Chateau Mouton-Rothschild. Said my old friend, the baron set aside a few barrels of his 1945 vintage Bordeaux, which he “reserved” for his own use; it was never to be sold. He served it to special guests at his chateau.

The label for it said “1945 Année de la Victoire,” year of the victory. The held-back wine later became famed as one of the best red wines of its era. But few people had ever tried it — which only heightened its mystique.

The baron soon realized that the wine had gained a measure of underground fame because of its scarcity. Which he may have realized suited his purposes.

At the time, Chateau Mouton-Rothschild was listed by the French as a Second Growth wine, even though it was widely known to British wine merchants for decades that Mouton’s quality was at least the equal of any of the four First Growths.

The baron was convinced that in listing Mouton as a Second Growth, the French had slapped his family in its figurative face with a glove. It was an insult to a foreigner, who happened to be his great-grandfather.

The property was purchased by Nathaniel de Rothschild in 1853. Just two years later the famed classification of 1855 of the red wines of Bordeaux took place. Mouton, despite its fame, wasn’t listed as a First but a Second. Being owned by an Englishman, the baron had indicated, must have been an affront to French pride.

In 1924, Baron Phillippe took over Mouton and immediately began an intense, vocal campaign to elevate his chateau to First Growth status. His early efforts seemed futile.

The baron had used as the estate’s motto, “Premier ne puis, second ne daigne, Mouton suis,” meaning, “First, I can’t be. Second, I do not deign to be. Mouton I am.”

For decades, his pleas found few supporters in France, although the important British wine trade continued to treat Mouton as an elite property. Its wines commanded top pound.

In the late 1940s, after the baron’s regular 1945 began to get acclaim as a truly great wine, the 1945 Reserve du Chateau quietly rose to mythic proportions, so goes the tale, allowing the baron to use it to prove Mouton was as good or better than any of the four Firsts.

Eventually, some bottles left the chateau and made their way into international commerce. Today they are as rare as poultry molars. (The National World War II Museum in New Orleans has a bottle of it in its collection, stored at 55° F.)

In 1973, nearly 30 years after the 1945 Reserve du Chateau was produced and after relentless entreaties by the baron, the French at last elevated Mouton to First Growth, one of very few changes in the old 1855 classification.

As a result, the baron changed the estate’s motto: to “Premier je suis, Second je fus, Mouton ne change,” or “First, I am. Second, I used to be. Mouton does not change.”

As for other wines’ use of the word “reserve,” that depends on where that occurs. In some European countries, such as Italy (riserva) and Spain (reserva), the designation has a legal meaning. It relates to how the grapes are grown, where they were grown, and how long the wine must be aged at the winery, either in upright tanks, cask, barrel or bottle.

How this works depends on the sub-region. In Italy, for instance, a Barolo Riserva must be aged for five years before it can be released. But a Chianti Classico Riserva must be aged for only 27 months at the producer’s cellar.

Many other terms may be seen on wine bottles in the United States, and dozens of U.S. producers tend to use them as indicators of quality, although almost none have any particular meaning. This includes such popular phrases as “old vine,” barrel select, special cuvée, cellar selection, aged release, and several others.

Some grape experts suggest that a vineyard can only have “old vines” if they are at least 50 years old. French vine-growers have told me that until a vine is 20 years old, it is still considered an infant.

Yet in the late 1980s in California, vineyards planted in the early 1960s were considered getting on in years at age 25, so much so that they needed to be replanted.

But there was a reason for this disparity. Vines in California were typically planted with several hundred plants per acre, using rootstock that was vigorous and yielded many pounds of fruit per vine each year. Thus, the lifespan of overworked California vines was shorter.

The French, by contrast, traditionally have planted several thousand vines per acre and ask each plant to produce much smaller tonnages, tiny amounts per plant — thus leading to longer-lived vines.

Another phrase on a wine label -- “Estate Bottled” -- is one that actually has some meaning.

The TTB defines how the word “estate” may be used. It says that term can only be used if the fruit to make it was grown by the producer. The term can’t be used if a wine violates any aspect of the regulation.

Oddly enough, wineries may use the word "Estate" in their brand names even if the grapes used in the wines are from hundreds of miles away and were not grown by the winery.

2019 Notre Vue GSM, Chalk Hill ($69) — Red wine blends of this caliber come along very rarely. Here the G in the name, Grenache, takes the lead role, a cranberry/pomegranate aroma. That’s aided by a blueberry-ish, tart Mourvedre and the mid-palate weight of Syrah. So though it’s like Chateauneuf-du-Pape, it’s distinctly New World in vibrant fruit and balance. Great now, better in 1-2 years. Great work by winemaker Alex Holman.

