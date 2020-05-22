Dan Berger On Wine: Ridgecrest, a new wine brand, 40 years old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wine lovers who seek classically structured, cooler-climate wines would do well to remember the name Ridgecrest, a new wine brand from Oregon’s Willamette Valley that’s four decades old.

This seeming contradiction is easily resolved: the vineyard was planted 40 years ago in the hills of one of Oregon’s most prestigious vineyard sites, and over the decades served as the heart of some of the area’s best wines, made by the man who was that first planted there.

One of those who saw the future here was Harry Peterson-Nedry, a longtime Riesling lover who (when he bought the property in 1980) knew that Pinot Noir was likely to be the star in his firmament.

The winery he founded, Chehalem, planted its first vines in 1982 on Ribbon Ridge and made its first wine in 1985. He stumped for Ribbon Ridge to be an appellation and named his property Ridgecrest. And thus, the name of the “new” brand that’s celebrating its 35th harvest!

Willamette Valley is a special place. Harry always knew that. And by 1990 the world was being told assertively by several wine critics that the magic of the place was how it allowed for production of monumental Pinot Noirs.