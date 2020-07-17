Dan Berger on Wine: Riesling: in mysterious ways, it stands apart from all other grapes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wouldn’t call myself an aggressive proselytizer when it comes to Riesling since I love so many other grapes almost as much. And to be equitable, I write about two dozen or more other varietals with almost equal interest.

But to me, Riesling is so special that I find it difficult to be objective when discussing it, especially to people who say they don’t like it. Indeed, what’s not to like about even mediocre Riesling?

It’s a grape like no other. In mysterious ways, it stands apart from all other grapes. I can’t compare it with anything else, and among its greatest attributes are aspects that I believe exceed all other grape varieties:

— Aroma: It’s far more interesting than any other aromatic variety because its aroma usually shows its sense of place, more than most other grapes. Gewürztraminer and Muscat may be easier to identify by scent, but Riesling offers a greater range of varietal and regional descriptors.

— Climate: Because Riesling grows best in cold climates, it often ripens with plenty of acidity at moderate sugars, making it excellent when a sweetness is balanced by tartness – a kind of sweet-sour dynamic.