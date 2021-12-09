Dan Berger On Wine: Singing the praises of French Colombard. Really.

If French Colombard was a lady, instead of a grape, and she knew I planned to write a brief biography of her life in California, she might have pleaded with me to desist.

Who needs to be embarrassed in print? Ah, but I would say to her, this will be a love letter, not a denunciation.

Colombard, as most people call her, has been overwhelmingly disparaged over the decades — accused of making some of the worst wines ever produced. That surely could be questioned and were I on the “pro” side of a debate, I think I could win.

Yet in spite of decades of serious lambasting, Colombard continues to thrive, mostly in some of the most scorned wine districts in California — such as hot Central Valley climes that rarely make wines of acclaim.

And even when Colombard makes exemplary wines (see below), people shy away from her as if she were the Omicron variant, mainly because the grape has such a generations-old reputation as a degenerate. Which is really unfair. It may have been true once upon an era, but times change.

Today we have infinitely better tools with which to make over this charming matron — better viticultural techniques, better yeast strains, chillable fermentation tanks, better bottling equipment, better closures (synthetic corks and screwcaps, for two), and a better understanding of fermentation science.

The fact that this wine remains a significant part of California viticulture (about 18,000 acres still grow in the state) is partly due to the fact that it is, more than anything else, a reputable variety.

Colombard fascinates me for several reasons, one of which is that it has a lovely aromatic character that reminds me of a delicate herbal tea, perhaps with splashes of melon and citrus. And it can have an alluring spice note.

Its greatest attribute, however, is how amazing it is in retaining its acidity. As such, it has always been an obliging addition to sparkling wines, which need high acids to balance residual sugars.

Highly desirable in the production of Cognac and Armagnac, Colombard thrives in the French brandy regions because it’s more aromatic than the other major brandy grape, Ugni Blanc (also called Trebbiano).

Moreover, Colombard can produce large tonnages and still deliver a decent white wine, albeit without great distinction when volume exceeds 10 tons per acre. Grown in vineyards where tonnages are carefully controlled, Colombard can make delightful wines even in warm climates.

Because even at higher tonnages it still can make a nice wine. It allows for some decent quaffs that may be sold for moderate prices. In many blends, however, the name isn’t mentioned on the label. Colombard still carries a dilapidated image.

But good value Colombards are out there. Bill Davies, scion of Napa’s Schramsberg family of wines, makes a French Colombard under his own Billy D brand that’s dry, delicious, and fairly priced. At $20 for a one-liter bottle (screwcapped), it’s equivalent to a $15 750-ml bottle.

There’s a complicated story about how Colombard survived decades ago despite some nasty comments about it.

In the 1960s, most California white wines were made from an even less distinguished variety, Thompson Seedless. It’s a grape that’s neutral in aroma and flavor — which made wines fine for novice wine consumers of the 1950s. Most didn’t want much of anything except something wet with a bit of alcohol.

Thompson Seedless did that; its wines were cheap and rightly so.

Colombard probably was saved from obscurity by one of the best viticulturists in the state’s history, the late Julio Gallo, and his distaste for Thompson Seedless.

In the mid-1960s, Ernest Gallo, the business genius behind the E&J Gallo Winery, in conjunction with his vit-savvy brother, announced that Gallo would pay a very high price for Thompson Seedless grapes, making it seem that Gallo prized the grape.

In reality, Gallo wasn’t interested in Thompson at all! It simply wanted to raise the price its competitors would have to pay to get it! As the old tale goes, Julio had already told Ernest that he wanted to abandon Thomson Seedless altogether — and he sought to buy as much Colombard as he could!

By 1966 Gallo was growing rapidly, partially as a result of improved wine quality compared with its competitors, while two of its major competitors were struggling with cash troubles brought on by having to pay extremely high prices for Thompson Seedless!—

This story mostly played out in the hot regions of the state, but it helped to raise Colombard prices, which helped growers in the North Coast to keep some Colombard in the ground. And Julio Gallo knew where the best plantings were. Some were in northern Sonoma County and some remain in the ground today.

(In the 1970s, a wine cooperative existed at the old Souverain Winery in Geyserville, where winemaker Bill Bonetti used to make one of the state’s finest white wines from a blend of 80% Colombard and 20% Chenin Blanc. That superb wine was called Colombard Blanc. Slightly sweet Chenin was used to lower the tartness of the Colombard. Bonetti once proposed calling the wine Colomblanc. Winery owners rejected it.)

Fortunately for Colombard lovers, a few of the old North Coast Colombard plantings remain.

Famed Sonoma County winemaker Greg La Follette is always on the lookout for old vines, regardless of variety, and he has succeeded in making one of the best Colombards you’ll ever see under his Marchelle label, with fruit from two ancient plantings.

The Marchelle website says the vineyards are truly old.

“The Betty Ann Vineyard (32%) ... has been lovingly restored by Clark and Bonnie Lystra. After purchasing the historic Santa Rosa property and recognizing a scattered, untended vineyard of old vines, the Lystras set about learning the heritage of these vines and discovered through county records that their diminutive and now resuscitated vines date back to at least 1902.

“The Wes Cameron Vineyard (68%), originally planted in the mid-1800s, has an even deeper history in Sonoma County. Butch Cameron has single-handedly been leading the renaissance of Colombard in Sonoma County, steadfastly refusing to uproot this varietal to more fashionable grapes and instead of committing to continue farming Colombard ...”

French-born and -trained Yannick Rousseau also makes a delightful Colombard under his Y Rousseau label. His website describes his 2018 vintage of that wine:

“Our 2018 Colombard is a complex, aromatic, scintillating white wine. The nose is bright, pure and combines aromas of lemongrass, white stone fruits, citrus notes, Anjou under-ripe pear, jasmine, and wet pebbles. The palate displays layers of citrus, green apple, grapefruit, and jasmine. The wine shows excellent texture, minerality, and long finish. It is brisk and mouth-watering.”

I tried to buy a bottle of his latest vintage but it was sold out.

Rousseau was reared in Gascony, where Colombard is a local treasure. It was the first wine he ever made, as a teenager, so was keen to resume the tradition when he moved here.

Wines of the Week

2020 Marchelle French Colombard, Russian River Valley ($28): Completely dry and aromatically fascinating, it has complex aromas of fresh figs, peach, and Granny Smith apples. www.marchellewines.com.

2019 Adroit French Colombard, Stanislaus County, Raube Vineyard ($20): Interesting dried tea and dried fig notes with a trace of sweetness in the mid-palate, but a dry finish.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.