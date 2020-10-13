Dan Berger On Wine: Small vineyards and the I-Block

Large vineyards generally produce lots of wines that have uniform -- but rarely distinctive -- characteristics.
Within each large vineyard, however, there may be small blocks that produce more distinctive and interesting wines. But such wines often are made in scant amounts. The original Grace Family Winery, one of the most iconic Cabernet producers in the Napa Valley, was originally just one acre and always made classic Cabernets.
Winemakers love having access to high-quality fruit from small, expressive vineyards that allow for production of more distinctive wines. Such individualistic fruit allows them to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces.
By being judicious, they can harvest carefully, sort grapes (almost berry by berry), discard atypical lots, and treat small amounts of wine with the ultimate care necessary to produce classic wines.
Often such wines cost a lot more. But they’re not for everyone.
Tiny appellations often produce distinctive wines that display unique characteristics from year to year, and thus appeal to specialty buyers who adore such levels of uniqueness and quality. The differences between wines from single vineyards of successive years reflect the vagaries of different climate conditions.
One of the smallest appellations in the wine world is the tiny La Romanée vineyard. It measures barely 2 acres and produces one of the finest red Burgundies in France. Year after year, devotees of La Romanée wines revel in their reflection of what nature presented.
Dozens of other infinitesimal vineyard sites could easily make more distinctive and potentially classic wines, but do not for reasons that are far more mundane. Many such wines are hamstrung by marketing issues, winery logistics, or a failure to respect history. For reasons such as those, the production of tiny plots of land usually end up as part of ordinary blends.
Some of the finest Rieslings in the world are vineyard designates in Germany. A blended wine from one German producer could sell for $20 to $30, but a vineyard-designate from the same producer could be $80 to $100. Or more.
From a profitability point of view, many small vineyards don’t always prove to be a windfall. It depends on which variety is planted and how it will be perceived in the marketplace – and how much the wines can command. The costs associated with such gems are often extremely high.
Recent experimentation with Pinot Noirs, especially how certain PN clones work in sub-sub regions, have been all the rage with winemakers. Not only do we see vineyards named on labels, but perhaps even a second descriptor defining a unique element, occasionally referring to a limited number of vines.
Decades ago, a Sonoma County grower told me, with tears in his eyes, that he finally decided to remove a beloved but very old 6-acre Carignane vineyard. It was so old he had no idea when it was planted, probably before 1900.
Old vines often produce tiny amounts of fruit. And though small production is associated with distinctive characteristics, most of the time such fruit is expensive to grow.
As with that old Carignane vineyard, some varieties make a wine that cannot fetch enough in the market to make it viable. At some point, profit supersedes emotion, leading to removal of cherished old vines.
The old grower said that even if he sold his Carignane grapes every year (not a guarantee), some years he couldn’t even cover his farming costs. “You can sell a bottle of Zin for twice as much as a bottle of Carignane,” he noted.
Economics often rule in the wine game in brutal ways.
One of my saddest moments in this business came about 1988. I learned that an ancient block of sensational Petite Sirah vines off Larkmead Lane in Calistoga had been bulldozed. The grower whined that he was getting just 2 tons per acre of fruit off that vineyard.
It meant nothing to him that his Petite Sirah grapes had made the finest red wine of that variety I had ever tasted. But the second tragedy was that the Petite Sirah grower burned up the vines, not bothering to save even one stick of the genetic stock!
In 1992, on my first of numerous visits to Australia, a McLaren Vale winemaker drove me to what he said was unquestionably the best Shiraz vineyard in all of Australia.
As we drove up a residential street, toward the end of the block he pointed to his left and said, “See that yellow house? That’s the best Shiraz vineyard in this country. I guess you can make more money with houses and you can with wine.” There were no vines in sight.
Thus I give a lot of credit to Robert Mondavi and the winery’s current owners, Constellation Brands, for the vision they had in honoring Napa Valley history and one historic block of old Sauvignon Blanc vines, ignoring greater profits and protecting some of the valley’s heritage.
It is a tale worth telling.
The Robert Mondavi I-Block
The history of the Napa Valley unquestionably centers on its affection for Cabernet Sauvignon – the number of exalted classic (and expensive) wines it makes, that wine’s historic longevity in the cellar, the honors it’s received, and its impact in the world of luxury brands,
But the Napa Valley is anything but a one-note samba, single-wine success story. Napa promoters say correctly that the region also makes many other great wines, most of which are never widely acknowledged for their world-class status.
Beyond superb Cabernet Francs, Merlots, Zinfandels, Petite Sirahs, Rieslings, and a dozen other grape varieties, Napa’s almost totally inconspicuous star wine is Sauvignon Blanc, one of the two parents of CS.
SB is a wine that has, for most of the last century, been widely misunderstood and surely is an afterthought by most visitors who visit the valley.
After a 1976 blind tasting in Paris proved that Napa Cab could hold its own against the best in the world, anyone who was growing anything other than Cab was encouraged to pull it out and replace it with Cabernet. It was almost a guarantee of financial success. And it happened widely.
But not everyone wished to turn Napa into a Cab-only culture. One of those who had other ideas was Robert Mondavi, a visionary Napa pioneer.
In 1966, Mondavi acquired a large vineyard in the heart of Oakville, a site called To Kalon, which had originally been owned by Napa wine lover Martin Stelling, who acquired the property in 1943.
Inside To Kalon was a five-acre parcel that Stelling planted to Sauvignon Blanc in 1945. This small tract of gnarled, mostly head-pruned vines yielded fruit of an exotic nature that years later Mondavi believed had potential greatness.
However, at the time of the winery’s founding in 1966, the phrase Sauvignon Blanc was widely disparaged by many Americans. To them it was a white wine with no noble roots.
Chardonnay, by contrast, was already a brilliant success as the white grape of Burgundy, exalted as the grape that made the great Montrachets of France.
Mondavi sought to move Sauvignon Blanc toward a more favorable image. He saw the Loire Valley’s almost unknown Blanc Fumé as a model for his To Kalon vines.
Several eastern Loire houses had gained local fame, including the estimable house of Patrick de Ladoucette, whose Pouilly Fumé has been produced since 1787. So Mondavi asked the U.S. government for permission to call his version of Sauvignon Blanc “Fumé Blanc.”
The U.S. government, perhaps to avoid consumer confusion with the Loire version, told Mondavi he could use that designation, but had to add the phrase “Dry Sauvignon Blanc.”
Even though the Oakville site of that small vineyard could have made exceptional Cabernet, Mondavi was in love with his distinctive white wine. He never considered converting it to Cabernet. Nor, to its credit, did Constellation Brands, which acquired Mondavi 14 years ago in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.
The To Kalon vineyard has long been the source of several different Sauvignon Blancs that Mondavi now produces. Today the company makes five different SBs, each of them different, from several different SB plantings.
The smallest production off To Kalon’s small plot of soil is called I-Block. (The company uses unromantic letters to designate each distinctive block.) It is 100% Sauvignon Blanc.
I have adored Mondavi’s I-Block SB ever since I first tasted it decades ago, mainly because it remains true to Mondavi’s original dream of elevating this special fruit into a classic.
The longtime director of winemaking for the company, Genevieve Janssens, has a special love for this wine, of which rarely more than 200 cases are produced annually.
“The I-Block Sauvignon Blanc is a real expression of To Kalon with its herbal elements, expressed like fennel, white peach/stone fruit,” she said.
To capture the delicate nature of the fruit “you have to pick (grapes) not too early and not too late, to reflect the terroir and allow the fruit to show elegance. It is usually distinctive and vibrant. I like to decant it just before we serve it because there is no oxygen during production.”
It’s expensive to make I-Block, she said, partially because it’s a vineyard that yields tiny amounts of fruit off unirrigated vines, which must be hand-harvested. Some vines have had to be replaced over the decades, so younger vines (5 years old) must be picked earlier.
Then because the ancient vines ripen unevenly, crews go through the vineyard four additional times (!) to harvest only ripe grapes – an expensive process
Each I-Block thus reflects the vintage more than wines of larger blends.
One of the great white wines made in this country, I-Block bottlings carry a handsome label with a drawing of one of its head-pruned vines. The 2016 vintage of this wine has just been released at $90 a bottle. Only 201 cases were made. As with most of the Ladoucette wines, it will reward another 6-10 years of cellaring.
To enjoy this wine now, I would decant it at least two hours before serving. (An already-opened bottle was still improving the following day!).
Serve it no colder than 55°. Any colder than that runs the risk of missing some of the subtle nuances of fruit buried in it.
For wine geeks, this wine has high 7.3 g/L acid and a low pH of 3.1. Its mid-palate richness comes from 14.5% alcohol. (Decades ago, the I-Block wines had lower alcohols and demanded some aging.)
Credit must go to Constellation for honoring Mondavi’s vision and keeping this superb bit of Napa history alive.
Wine of the Week: 2018 Mondavi Fumé Blanc, Napa Valley ($24) – Another fine example of the Mondavi style of SB. This one has 13% Semillon for a bit more richness and 39% of the fruit is from To Kalon. I tried it side by side with the I-Block SB, and found traces of that wine in this one, though because it’s two years younger, it lacks some of the complexity of its pricier cousin. Served cool, not cold, you get traces of guava, citrus, and chamomile tea and a mid-palate richness based on 14.5% alcohol, but excellent acidity and pH (6.5, 3.14). Easily found in many locations at less than $20.Better in 2-3 more years.
