Dan Berger On Wine: Small vineyards and wine masterpieces

Old vines often produce tiny amounts of fruit. And though small production is associated with distinctive characteristics, most of the time such fruit is expensive to grow.

As with that old Carignane vineyard, some varieties make a wine that cannot fetch enough in the market to make it viable. At some point, profit supersedes emotion, leading to removal of cherished old vines.

The old grower said that even if he sold his Carignane grapes every year (not a guarantee), some years he couldn’t even cover his farming costs. “You can sell a bottle of Zin for twice as much as a bottle of Carignane,” he noted.

Economics often rule in the wine game in brutal ways.

One of my saddest moments in this business came about 1988. I learned that an ancient block of sensational Petite Sirah vines off Larkmead Lane in Calistoga had been bulldozed. The grower whined that he was getting just 2 tons per acre of fruit off that vineyard.

It meant nothing to him that his Petite Sirah grapes had made the finest red wine of that variety I had ever tasted. But the second tragedy was that the Petite Sirah grower burned up the vines, not bothering to save even one stick of the genetic stock!