Dan Berger on Wine: Sugar and Ice: The problem with 'popularly made' alternatives

There’s an important postscript here. Many expensive Chardonnays have long been extremely soft if not actually sweet. Such a tactic broadens the mid-palate and expands its aftertaste, a characteristic that has long seduced a lot of upscale Chardonnay buyers. Sweetness challenges acidity. Butter anyone?

Softening Chardonnay by various means was, in the past, a tactic I long decried because it robbed wine its ability to work with food. That never seemed problematic for many reviewers, who even now give ultra-soft Chardonnays extremely high scores, even sweet ones.

As sugar has made an ever-greater impact with almost all white and rosé wines, a curious byproduct is occurring, notably at the upper reaches of quality (vineyard designates as well as high-priced) Chardonnays.

These wines are better than they have ever been! Not only are delimited-area Chardonnays more distinctive than ever, but more of them are actually drier than they once were.

There are several reasons why this has occurred. We will explore this in an upcoming column.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Cuvaison Pinot Noir Rosé ($30) – It’s more expensive than most pink wines, but there is something special about this pink wine. It is that it is essentially not pink. Or white. It’s sort of a light red. So chilling it is optional. Cool is best. It isn’t easy to make dry rosé in “cooler” regions where temperatures over the last several years have been rising. Carneros isn’t as cool as it once was, so this wine is a reflection of what Mother Nature has become in Carneros. The aroma is halfway between pink and red, with attractive strawberry and raspberry notes, and the entry is decidedly dry. There’s no sugar in the finish. For all intents and purposes, this is red. But with the added benefit of being perfectly quaffable with dishes like terrines and steak tartare. Lovely and so distinctive.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.