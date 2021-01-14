Dan Berger, On Wine: Tax and Trade Bureau's new ruling on bottle sizes

A “bottle of wine” contains 750 milliliters of liquid, about 25 ounces. And if you picked up a wine bottle in a store and the label said it had only 700ml inside, you might think you were getting ripped off.

But consumers need not fret. The 700ml bottle isn’t a legally permitted size. And that may not change for quite a while. But some new sizes may soon begin appearing on store shelves. The federal government has just announced that it is permitting wine in cans to be sold in sizes that previously weren’t permitted.

That was the intent of the Treasury Dept.’s Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) when it made its ruling. It came about because wine in cans has is now a serious category. To respond to this development, new legal sizes seemed appropriate.

However, since the law doesn’t require that the new sizes apply only to canned wine, it now is also permissible for the new sizes to apply to wine in bottles.

For now, the 750ml bottle remains unaffected by this ruling, but by allowing several new (smaller) sizes, the government has opened the door to ideas regarding bottle sizes that may someday affect all consumers more greatly.