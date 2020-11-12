Dan Berger On Wine: Thanksgiving strategies

Wines of the Week

Fre Brut ($9) — At lengthy dinners when lots of alcoholic beverages will be passed around, this is a delight! I often have a few bottles of this alcohol-free product, made by Trinchero in the Napa Valley. The best thing about it, besides the fact that it has no hangover-producing effects, is that it’s fragrant and drier than you might suspect, and it’s tasty. Scented a bit like green apples, it has good acidity. In my experience, some people never guess it has no alcohol.

NV Toad Hollow Risqué, Blanquette de Limoux ($16) — The word “festive” applies to this slightly sparkling, traditional wine from the south of France, imported and branded by a Sonoma County winery. The aromas from the Mauzac grape of the region, according to tradition, are more rustic than classic, leaning a bit on fresh celery (!) and fennel.

It was produced by the méthode ancestrale, an older variant of the bubble-producing system used in Champagne (in which the wine comes out clear). Here a slight haze may be found in some bottles since each bottle undergoes a separate secondary fermentation. So there may be bottle variation.