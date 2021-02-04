Dan Berger On Wine: The benefits of climate change

You won’t find many grape growers who’ll say that climate change is a hoax: the evidence is pretty strong that it’s real and a serious challenge for people trying to make fine wine.

Growers see it daily in the vine rows.

But it is far too simplistic to simply say the wine industry is in dire straits because of it. I’ve seen far too many stories about how climate change will ruin fine wine, complete with industry leaders’ angst and few real-world solutions.

And sure, warming trends will make it harder to make white wines in traditional styles, and sure, and many reds may be pushed closer to Port. In such forecasting stories, it’s hard to use journalistic reportage because much of what’s ahead of us is speculation.

I’m usually more realistic than Pollyanna-ish, but I believe climate change won’t cause major headaches for fine wine, at least for several decades, because creative people now are finding solutions both for the short and long-term that will keep Northern California’s wine industry as dynamic as it has been. Little of this has been reported.