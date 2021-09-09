Dan Berger On Wine: The Bounty Hunters

The manager further told me that the disabled man said he would not sue the winery if it paid him to drop his complaint! (I’d rather not use the term extortion here. But keep that word in mind.)

There’s a lot more to this story — including why the winery faced a huge bill to install a ramp. It learned later that to do so entailed complying with complicated Napa County building codes as well as the costs of a contractor. After a while, it was clear that paying off the disabled man to go away was seen as a simpler if bitter solution.

Is blackmail a better word than extortion? Was Congress aware that passing the ADA into law would have such consequences?

But that’s what passage of the law did. It made it burdensome to many businesses because it unleashed a few litigious money-grubbers.

Complying with the ADA, it was clear, was not a state issue. Enforcement was left to private citizens and in many cases that meant marching into courts. Think legal fees!

One of the unintended consequences of the ADA was unleashing people like Sacramento resident George Louie.