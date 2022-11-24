Dan Berger On Wine: The Cabernet Challenger

For me to suggest that Cabernet Sauvignon’s dominance in the wine world is shaky cannot exist in a vacuum. It calls for a well-considered follow-up.

Socially correct wine consumers often say the ne plus ultra of a fine red wine dinner accompaniment is mandated to be a Cabernet — usually one that’s expensive, rare and points-heavy.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It started hundreds of years ago with Bordeaux. In the last three decades that notion has applied itself to Cabernet from Napa Valley and now elsewhere. Today Cab is prized from many locations, including many from Spain, Italy, Canada, South Africa and even China. Its worldwide sales continue rising.

In most of the world’s fine dining establishments and in wine lovers’ homes, Bordeaux or Cab remains a staple as a beef-friendly red. Since the 1970s, Napa Valley Cabs have commanded a prominent seat at the table set by Bordeaux.

This isn’t intended to demean dozens of other red wines, many of which are dramatic and also go well with meat. Lovers of Burgundy and Pinot Noir surely dispute the notion that Cab is the unquestioned king of red.

And for those who prefer, instead of Cabernet Sauvignon, the likes of Barolo, Brunello, Chianti, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Rioja, or a dozen other red grapes, please don’t injure this emissary. The above Cab tribute is still as valid as it has been for decades.

But now I see an unlikely challenger, even though it’s one that most people don’t have much respect for. For reasons explained below, another world-class grape can do things that Cabernet cannot — and do it with a sense of style and grace.

That cultivar is the oft-ridiculed Merlot. It’s a grape that deserves a far better fate than it has received in the last 30 years. Rodney Dangerfield was treated better.

Fifty years ago, most of the Merlot vines planted in Napa were physically adjacent to Cabernet vines because the varieties were seen as kissing cousins and thus compatible. Both grew in Bordeaux, and Merlot was a close second to Cab.

Not only were they from the same family (of seven or so varieties, all native to Bordeaux), but they often were blended to make a more complex wines because the earlier-harvested Merlot and later-picked Cabernet complemented each other so well. Most Cabernets in the 1970s had small amounts of Merlot blended it in. In Napa, most wineries that made a Cabernet also made a companion Merlot.

In fact, the latter was such a good wine on its own that wineries usually sold the two wines for the same price.

However, in the 1970s and ‘80s, vineyard temperatures were noticeably cooler than today. It was little discussed back then, but a few people knew that climate change was impending and posed a dilemma for Cabernet makers – but even more of a problem for Merlot creators.

That’s because Merlot often is better when it’s grown in cooler climes than Cab. As temperatures rose, Merlot struggled to make great red wines.

Things changed in the late 1980s when the root louse phylloxera invaded California vineyards because of rootstock vulnerability. Vineyardists had just one solution. Vines had to be to be ripped out and replanted using impervious rootstock that repelled the invaders.

Plant physiologists and some grapevine specialists told me as the replanting was beginning that they were advising some clients not to replant Merlot in the same warm areas. In time I learned that few people heeded that advice.

The far-thinking advisers had said Merlot would do better in cooler areas in soils with some clay. But lots of Merlot was replanted in places that soon grew too warm to make classic red wines. Many of the resulting Merlots were mediocre, a result of planting too much Merlot in the wrong places.

As Cabernet became the target of increasing interest by wine collectors, the declining quality of Merlot was obvious. This led to some genuinely discouraging words about the quality of all Merlots, including vilification in a popular film.

I first realized how good cooler-climate Merlot could be in 1986 when I attended a luncheon hosted by Buena Vista winemaker Jill Davis, who poured a 1983 Merlot from the winery’s Carneros-Sonoma vineyard. It was fabulous, aromatically and structurally. It was incomprehensible that a red grape could do this in a vineyard also planted to Chardonnay!

A year later, I had dinner with a public relations friend who represented Cuvasion Winery, then located in Calistoga. He poured a 1984 Merlot from Cuvasion. Again, the vineyard was in Carneros, this time from the winery’s estate on the Napa side.

A third example came in: a 1977 Merlot from Carneros Creek Winery.

The experiences alerted me: there is something unique about how Merlot grows in certain regions of the world – notably, cooler areas.

This idea percolated with me until about a year later. I was judging wines at the Platinum Wine Competition in Washington’s Tri-Cities. Washington wine people then all were cooing about that state’s great Cabernets. Many showed serious promise.

But the most amazing thing for me at the competition was not the showing of the Cabs, but what I saw in the Merlots from cool Columbia Valley. Evaluating 12 Merlots, nearly every wine I tried was fascinating; most had a distinctive pizzazz.

One of them, the 1986 Gordon Bros. Merlot, was so remarkable that I immediately began to hunt around Washington to get some. Even though it had just been released days earlier, it was sold out at the winery. Calls to Seattle’s best retail shops proved fruitless.

Weeks later a friend located six bottles of it and shipped them to me. I was able to watch them as they aged and became graceful. I haven’t had a bottle for 20 years, but it was still overwhelming and too young to drink.

The Buena Vista, Cuvaison, Carneros Creek and Gordon Bros. Merlots convinced me: I felt the qualities in cool-climate Merlots ought to be inscribed in granite.

It became such a fixation for me that when a public relations campaign was launched to promote Carneros as California’s next Burgundy, I made a suggestion to the organizers that wasn’t taken kindly.

The campaign stressed that Carneros was Chardonnay and Pinot Noir country. I must’ve sounded like an unmitigated irritant, but my pitch for Merlot to be included in the campaign was flatly rejected. I was told that the campaign message (“This is California’s Burgundy”) would be diluted.

I was asked to keep my Merlot notions to myself. So, I left out of my articles my belief that Carneros Merlot was worth paying attention to.

In a few articles over the decades, I’ve spoken of my appreciation for cool-climate Merlots. People who rate wine by number generally don’t agree.

One problem many grape varieties have is that not enough people know precisely what a classic example of each grape should offer. Merlot is one of those, in part because some people compare it to Cabernet — including some winemakers!

Although the two wines can be similar, most of the time it’s related to the choice winemakers make to craft them.

When grown in perfect locations and farmed to produce classic Cab flavors, Cabernet usually has aromas that include traces of green herbs, dried herbs like thyme and sage, pipe tobacco (savory; aged, unflavored), and it can deliver traces of anise or mint.

Although it can be similar, Merlot usually is marked by aromas of green or black olives, green of black tea, cherries and occasionally mushrooms.

The main difference between the two wines, however, is that Cabernet is truly rustic, with aggressive, astringent tannins. (The word Sauvignon in French means “savage.”) By contrast, Merlot has more manageable tannins and in blends it’s used to tame some of Cab’s tannic “grip” – the term some wine lovers use for astringency.

In most cases, Merlot is produced to be softer, slightly more approachable, and earlier drinking, without the higher tannins typically found in longer-aging reds. That doesn’t mean that Merlot doesn’t age. It’s just that some wine collectors try to age Merlots that never had the proper structure (i.e., low pH) to live for more than a few years.

It’s not the fault of the grape. It’s the fault of either the winemaking or the location of the vineyard. Or poor cellaring conditions.

Great Merlot is not just about climate, of course. It also includes sites as well as soils. But as with Cab, great Merlots can be exciting. Chateau Petrus is entirely Merlot and it’s one of the finest red wines anywhere. And perhaps the greatest Merlot of all is Masseto from Tuscany. Petrus now costs roughly $6,000 per bottle(!); Masseto is about $850.

Two excellent examples of currently available Merlot-based wines:

— 2020 Textbook Merlot, Napa Valley ($27) – This gorgeous example of a well-balanced (pH 3.69) is succulent and loaded with Merlot aromas of dried tea, black cherries, and a trace of olives. It has richness but is perfectly made to work with food. It’ll be better in 3-5 more years. All of Jonathan Pey’s red wines display varietal precision and balance.

— 2018 Markham The Character, Estate Vineyard, Bordeaux Blend ($135) – This plush blend of 65% Merlot and 21% Cabernet has huge potential based on a superb low pH (3.55). Oak aging gave it just enough of the character it needed to develop in time. Winemaker Kimberlee Nicholls aged it for 30 months in new French oak. Its balance indicates it will be best in 10-15 years. One of the state’s best Meritage-style wines.

Wine of the Week: 2020 Frog’s Leap Merlot, Napa Valley ($45) – There are very few Merlots made today like this superb example. It’s still extremely young, so needs two hours in a decanter if consuming it now. Two to five more years will open it up and it will age nicely for 15 years or more. This classic Merlot from a clay-y Rutherford, organic vineyard has aromas of black and green tea, olive, black cherry and subtle spices. Its brilliance is its low alcohol (13.2%!) combined with low pH (3.59). Merlot lovers will want several. Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa has the almost identical 2019 version (13.4% alcohol) at $33.99.