Without specific details, Pacific Gas & Electric sent out notices a few weeks ago alerting Sonoma County customers that prophylactic blackouts would be instituted in the coming weeks to forestall the possibility of fires.
This being California’s wine harvest season, Dry Creek Vineyards’ President Kim Stare Wallace acted to protect her winery: She rented a large generator to prepare for the worst should a blackout occur while pressing or crushing grapes.
Days later, PG&E specified that the blackouts wouldn’t affect winemaking operations. But by then, the winery was on the hook for a huge unanticipated expenditure.
This is just one example of dozens of scenarios that occur every year in the wine business — unanticipated costly events that cause chief financial officers to tear out their hair.
The keyword here is ‘unanticipated.’ Some of the scenarios I have heard of simply could not have been predicted.
In the Dry Creek case, Wallace said, “The cost of renting the generator for two months along with the transfer switch and installation was $30,000. This was an unbudgeted expense, but one we felt was necessary, particularly during harvest.”
Unanticipated financial losses in winemaking have occurred forever. I recall one from 1975.
An inexperienced cellar worker mixed up the numbers of two tanks, tank No. 37 and tank No. 73. In 37 was Chardonnay. The worker was asked to blend that tank into another tank also filled with a high-quality Chardonnay.
Instead he blended the contents of No. 73 into the Chardonnay. But No. 73 held Cabernet Sauvignon. By adding Cab to the Chardonnay tank, the winery had accidentally made a rather strange rosé. In doing so, the worker had destroyed what the winemaker said was one of the finest Chardonnays he had ever made.
Even politicians can cause problems for agriculture.
Recall the recent Hurricane Dorian? At the time, President Trump’s display of an altered weather map was reported by some news media as an inconsequential news story.
But weather reports are never a joke to agricultural enterprises. Having covered the wine industry closely for four decades, I’ve run into literally dozens of weather reports that weren’t as accurate as they ought to have been. Some have led to problems that might have been avoided with a more accurate report.
In the case of Dry Creek, Wallace was asked about hidden winery costs. She said contracted grape costs have increasing about 4% a year recently, that cellar overhead has increased 20% over the past three years.
And that since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the advent of immigration reform, “The shortage of workers has driven farm labor up 50%. And the labor shortage has increased contract bottling costs by 27% over the past three years.”
As if that’s not enough, she said, Chinese tariffs could potentially increase glass costs up 18% and direct-to-consumer shipping costs have increased 16% over the last few years.”
It gets worse. “Property insurance rate premiums had remained static from 2003 until 2017. But after the 2017 fires, our premiums increased by 8%. We expect this to go up even more in 2020.”
In such a stressed financial climate, you might wonder why wineries simply don’t increase their retail prices.
They can’t. Wineries are held hostage to the rigors of a marketing system that doesn’t permit them to alter prices when logic says they should.
So, last year’s $7.99 Cabernet will probably be $7.99 next year, too, even though wineries may have suffered economic catastrophes due to unexpected expenses.
One of the worst cost issues is labor. Some old-timers reminisce about the good old days when there was what they say was a wonderful solution for agriculture. Between 1942 and 1964, the bracero program worked to benefit American ag businesses.
Last week in this space, we had an article about the overwhelming oversupply of grape and wine goods throughout California. That article suggested that bargain hunters would have a field day. And they will.
But it will not be at the expense of branded wineries except perhaps incidentally. Prices for California wine at the producer level are relatively unchanged on a year-to-year basis due to costs that keep rising.
The key for most branded producers is not how much money can be made on the oversupply, but, “How do we maintain the quality of wine that we have always made? Can we be sure that the oversupply isn’t only for wine of a slightly lesser quality?”
In fact, the oversupply story, which has not yet been widely reported, eventually should lead to wineries spending even more money to compete more successfully in a marketplace soon to be awash in strategic brands, private labels, and other “leftovers.”
So not only do wineries face costs rising to levels they never anticipated, but they also face competition that (ironically) is being created partially as a result of their own sales of excess wine into a bulk market that will create additional competition for them.
Wine of the Week
2017 Karthäuserhof Riesling Trocken, Mosel ($24): Germany’s Mosel Valley produces Rieslings of a slightly less intense aromatic and weight than the Rheingau. This longtime Mosel producer has always made a dry (trocken) version that carries pristine fruit flavors, and this lower-priced version is an astounding accompaniment to slightly spicy Asian foods. There is a delicate note of fennel alongside a fresh tangerine aroma, and although the entry tends to be slightly sweet, the aftertaste is completely dependent on great acidity, which leaves the wine tasting dry. This winery (pronounced cart-I-zer-hoff) also makes a Grosses Gewächs (GG) version that sells for three times as much and is simply that much more interesting.